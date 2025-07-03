Revealed: Diogo Jota's heartbreaking final social media post shared hours before Liverpool star's tragic death

Diogo Jota shared a heartbreaking Instagram post just hours before his death. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

Liverpool star Diogo Jota shared a heartbreaking video of his wedding day just hours before he was killed in a car crash.

The Portuguese forward, 28, died in a car crash in Spain two weeks after his wedding day, while driving his Lamborghini to a port to catch a ferry back to the UK.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Jota shared a video of his wedding to childhood sweetheart Rute Cardoso.

The ceremony took place just 11 days before the star’s tragic death.

The Liverpool star proposed to Ms Cardosa in July 2022 in a picturesque lakeside setting.

He captioned the post: "A day we will never forget 🤍"

The pair are joined in the video by their three children, Dinis, four, Duarte, two, and their one-year-old daughter.

In the clip, Jota can be heard saying: "I'm the lucky one."

After the ceremony, Rute took to social media and wrote: "Yes to forever. My dream came true."

According to reports in Spain, Jota was in the car with his brother Andre Silva, also a professional footballer who played for a team in the Portuguese second division, when the car veered off the road and burst into flames.

The Lamborghini's tyre is believed to have blown out while overtaking on the A-52 by the town of Cernadilla, near Zamora in northwestern Spain, close to the border with Portugal.

He is understood to have been on the road with his brother heading to Santander to catch a ferry to the UK on a route heading out of the port of Santander.

Jota's brother, who plays for Liga Portugal 2 side Penafiel, also died in the crash.

Jota featured regularly in the World Cup and European championships and was part of the team that won the Nations League less than a month ago.

He was part of the current Portugal squad and was expected to be in next year’s World Cup.

Spain’s Guardia Civil said the Lamborghini suffered a tyre blowout while overtaking, and left the road before bursting into flames.

Police said: "The information we have so far is that the car, which was a Lamborghini, was in a road traffic accident and left the road due to a tyre blowout while overtaking.

"It was in the early hours, 00:30 BST, in the municipality of Cernadilla in the province of Zamora.

"The car caught on fire and the two occupants were killed."

Jota had only shared his wedding photos via Instagram 5 days ago. Picture: Instagram

Portuguese press are reporting Diogo's brother got married last week.

The region’s local council posted online: “Two young people died in an accident on the A-52 (Palacios de Sanabria). “The region’s del Puente Fire Station responded.

“The vehicle caught fire and the flames spread to surrounding vegetation.

“They were 28 and 26 years old. RIP.”

Emergency services confirmed: “The 1-1-2 Castilla y León operations room received several calls reporting a vehicle accident at Km. 65 of the A-52, in the municipality of Cernadilla, Zamora.

"A car was reported to have been involved in an accident and the vehicle was on fire," a statement read.

“1-1-2 notified the Zamora Traffic Police, the Zamora Provincial Council Fire Brigade, and the Sacyl Emergency Coordination Center (CCU) of this accident.

“From there, a Medical Emergency Unit (UME) and the Primary Care Medical Staff (MAP) from the Mombuey Health Center were sent, who confirmed the death of two people on the scene.”

Portugal's Prime Minister Luis Montenegro said on X: “The news of the death of Diogo Jota, an athlete who greatly honoured the name of Portugal, and his brother is unexpected and tragic.

"I leave the family my deepest condolences. It's a sad day for football and for national and international sport.”

Jota joined Liverpool in 2020 from Wolverhampton for €44.7 million.

Since then, he has made 182 appearances, scoring 65 goals and providing 26 assists .

He won three titles with Liverpool: a Premier League title (2024-25), an FA Cup title (2021-22) , and a League Cup title (2021-22).

In a statement, the Portuguese Football Federation said it was “devastated” by their deaths.

“The Portuguese Football Federation and all of Portuguese football are completely devastated by the deaths of Diogo Jota and André Silva, this morning, in Spain.

He married Rute Cardoso two weeks ago. Picture: Instagram

“Much more than an amazing player, with almost 50 caps for the National A Team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all teammates and opponents, someone with an infectious joy and a reference in the community itself.

“On my behalf, and on behalf of the Portuguese Football Federation, I express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Diogo and André Silva, as well as Liverpool FC and FC Penafiel, the clubs where, respectively, lined up the players.

“The Portuguese Football Federation has already asked UEFA for a minute's silence, this Thursday, before the match of our national team with Spain, in the women's European Championship.”

Liverpool FC said in a statement: "Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota.

"The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.

"Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss.

"We will continue to provide them with our full support."