Diogo Jota's greatest goals

Diogo Jota was a prolific forward for Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Tributes are being paid to Diogo Jota who was a beloved footballer for Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers as well as the Portugal national team.

The 28-year-old died on Thursday in a car crash in Spain that also claimed the life of his brother Andre Silva.

He leaves behind his wife Rute Cardoso, the pair having only married a few days ago, and their three children.

"Doesn't make any sense," wrote Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo. "Just now we were together in the National Team, just now you were married."

Liverpool and Portugal have both also published statements in condolence with tributes also coming in from Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville.

Here are some of thee best goals from Jota's career.

Wolves 2-0 Cardiff, March 2, 2019

LIQUID FOOTBALL! Jota opens the scoring vs Cardiff City

Jota completed a fine team move to help lead his side to a victory.

His goals helped Wolves secure a seventh place finish.

Wolves vs FC Pyunik, August 15, 2019

Diogo Jota wonder goal against Pyunik.

A well taken volley against the Armenian opponents to help give Wolves a European win.

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal, September 28, 2020

Diogo Jota sent them packing 😅

Jota had a habit of scoring against the Gunners and added to Liverpool's tally at Anfield during the pandemic.

The Portuguese controlled a high ball and volleyed home past Aaron Ramsdale - before an empty Kop end.

.This was his first goal in the famous red shirt

Manchester United 2-4 Liverpool, May 13, 2021

Liverpool come from behind in six-goal thriller | Man Utd 2-4 Liverpool | Premier League Highlights

With a cheeky flicked finish, Jota tucked away from close range to help down Liverpool's rivals.

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal, November 20, 2021

Diogo jota destroying Arsenal😍🥶 #shorts #football #arsenal #liverpool

Jota made a mockery of the Arsenal defence, shimmering past two defenders and selling a dummy to Ramsdale.

He was set up unwittingly by his countryman, Arsenal's Nuno Tavares, who played a poor back pass right to his feet.

Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea, January 31, 2024

Diogo Jota Goal vs Chelsea & Liverpool vs Chelsea 1-0 & 31/01/2024 & premier league

"Barrelling through," was how Jota's run was described against Chelsea.

The forward seemed determined to score and nobody could stop him.