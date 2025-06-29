Dominic Calvert-Lewin announces Everton exit after nine years with the club

29 June 2025, 14:36

Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Picture: Alamy

By LBC Staff

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has announced that he will be leaving Everton after nine years with the club.

The striker arrived at Goodison Park in August 2016 and confirmed in a post on Instagram that he has made the “incredibly difficult decision” to leave the club.

Last season saw Calvert-Lewin endure a difficult campaign, scoring three goals in 26 league appearances and missing over three months between January and May due to injury.

The forward made 239 Premier League appearances for the Toffees since his debut in December 2016 and he enjoyed a breakout year in the 2019-20 season with 15 goals in all competitions.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton applauds supporters at the Gwladys Street end during the celebration of the final mens Everton match at Goodison Park. Picture: Alamy

Calvert-Lewin continued to thrive the following season with 21 goals in all competitions, but injury issues have since posed problems and the 28-year-old is set to leave Everton with his contract due to expire at the end of June.

Calvert-Lewin said on Instagram: “To Everton Football Club and the Evertonians. After nine remarkable years at this club, I’ve made the incredibly difficult decision – together with my family – to begin a new chapter in my career.

“This isn’t something I chose lightly. Everton has been my home since I was 19 years old. It’s the place that saw potential in me, challenged me to grow, and shaped me both as a footballer and as a man.

“I want to express my gratitude to all the managers and coaches I’ve worked with over the years and to my teammates who have become lifelong friends.

View this post on InstagramA post shared by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (@dcl)

“Above all I want to speak to you, the fans. Your passion is the beating heart of this club. Whether times were good or tough, your unwavering support never faltered. Celebrating goals at Goodison Park, feeling that roar, is an experience I’ll carry with me forever.

“This choice to move on was not simply about me – it was a decision my family and I spent a long time considering together. We believe it’s the right moment to seek a new challenge and continue growing, but that doesn’t lessen the bond I’ll always have with Everton.

“I’m deeply proud of what we’ve shared, fighting for this club when it mattered most, scoring big goals in crucial moments, wearing the shirt with commitment and pride.

“My hope is that I leave with your respect, knowing I always sought to uphold the values of this great club.

“Thank you for everything. From my very first day, I always knew what it meant to play for Everton."

