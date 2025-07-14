'He's gone all John Terry': Donald Trump gatecrashes Chelsea's Club World Cup trophy lift

14 July 2025, 09:02 | Updated: 14 July 2025, 09:10

Chelsea beat PSG to win FIFA Club World Cup final
Chelsea beat PSG to win FIFA Club World Cup final. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump gatecrashed Chelsea's Club World Cup win on Sunday after the US president was seen to lurk on stage during the team's trophy lift.

Reece James felt Chelsea made “a big statement” to their rivals by producing a major upset to beat Paris St Germain in the Club World Cup final.

Cole Palmer scored two brilliant goals and created a third for Joao Pedro – all in the first half – as the Blues shocked the Champions League winners, who were seeking a fifth trophy of the season, to win 3-0.

But it was 79-year-old Donald Trump who stole the show, with the president gatecrashing the stage after attending with First Lady Melania, as he joined FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The US president arrived at the Met Life stadium in New Jersey around 35 minutes before kickoff, with Trump and wife Melania touching down at neaby Teterboro Airport on the presidential Marine One helicopter.

Trump had presented England's Cole Palmer with the golden ball award earlier in the evening, with the 23-year-old midfielder visibly confused by the Commander-in-Chief's decision to stay on stage after handing over the trophy.

Looking baffled, the England hero appearing to utter the words: 'What's he doing?'

It comes as the US president reportedly pledged to sign an executive order changing the name "soccer" to "football".

'I think we could do that,' he told DAZN on Sunday.

The president's awkward on-stage arrival left many online commentators confused, with one X user writing: "Trump gone all John Terry".

While another user wrote: "Trump ruined the Chelsea celebration photo".

After a turbulent few years at Stamford Bridge following the takeover of 2022, Sunday's win provided further evidence of a Blues revival after the Conference League triumph in May.

“I think for sure we are moving in the right direction, winning this trophy against such good opposition,” said Chelsea captain James. “So it’s a big statement.

“I’m happy with how much the club has progressed and how next season you know we’ll be competing in the Premier League, to win the title and compete and to go far in the Champions League as well.

Chelsea had been written off in many quarters before the game with PSG, who famously thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League final in May, having routed Real Madrid 4-0 just four days previously.

Yet their victory was thoroughly deserved and Palmer had already gone close to scoring before taking charge of the game with his quickfire double of goals scored in the 22nd and 30th minutes.

He then set up Pedro, the £60million signing who only joined the club mid-tournament, for his third goal in the last two games before half-time.

There was no way back for the Ligue 1 champions, whose frustration was compounded late on as Joao Neves was sent off for a petulant tug on Marc Cucurella’s hair.

Tempers boiled over as scuffles broke out after the final whistle and one involving PSG coach Luis Enrique ended with Pedro on the ground.

There was a further surreal postscript as United States President Donald Trump, there to present the winners with the trophy, decided to stay on stage to join Chelsea’s celebrations.

Yet while that made for a peculiar ending to the tournament, James’ main thoughts were on his achievement and what could come next.

“It’s amazing for me,” said the 25-year-old, who has overcome a series of injury setbacks. “Since I was a little boy I supported this team.

“I just wanted to play for this club. Just once would have been enough for me, so to captain the team and to lead them to two trophies this season, it’s been a dream for me.

“We beat the champions of Europe. For sure it gives us confidence and I am looking forward to the future.”

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

