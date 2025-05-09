Doping-friendly Olympics will be watched by billions, Enhanced Games founder claims

Aron D’Souza, Enhanced Games founder. Picture: Enhanced Games

By Jacob Paul

Billions are set to watch an Olympics-style tournament where athletes take performance-enhancing drugs, the founder of the controversial competition has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Aron D’Souza, an Australian-born entrepreneur, is poised to announce the venue for the world-first event soon.

“We’re announcing the host city, the first roster of athletes,” he said this week, adding "it’s all finally coming together”.

He predicts billions will watch as athletes free from anti-doping restrictions go head-to-head.

Mr D’Souza expects many who compete are those who would otherwise be filing for retirement, arguing they will be itching to set “the most important world records”.

Everything from steroids to testosterone are expected to be in full flow.

Read more: IPL suspended amid India-Pakistan tensions as 10 British players race to fly home

Read more: Trans women to be barred from women's football in England, FA says

A launch event is scheduled for May 21 in Las Vegas - but which US state and city the US will play out will stay secret until then, he said.

His inspiration for starting the games first came two decades ago when he read an academic paper.

Professor Julian Savulescu, a bioethicist at Oxford University, argued for an “Enhanced Olympic Games” in his research.

“I read about corruption scandals at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) level, time and time again,” Mr D’Souza told Insider Sport.

His organisation has claimed the ICC makes billions of dollars in revenue while participating athletes "are not paid enough."

“A survey showed that 44% of elite athletes admitted to doping, yet only 1% got caught. And I thought to myself, someone needs to fix this system,” he added.

He has argued that instead of demonising performance enhancers his new companion will create more exciting competitions and safer environments for athletes.

But it is not just limited to drug-fuelled sportsmen and women.

He told the Australian Associated Press: "We want natural and we welcome enhanced athletes.

"And I hope that the bold, natural athlete shows up to the games and says, 'Hey guys I’m natural, I’m still WADA compliant and I’m going to beat all you guys' − that is going to be great television."

The Enhanced Games preaches the use of science, with the goals to:

Embrace capitalism

Reuse current infrastructure

Pay athletes fairly

Focus on core sports

Break world records

Encourage enhancements

Its website states: "When used correctly, the inclusion of performance enhancements can have significantly positive effects on the results of training and exercise routines. Simply put, performance enhancements augment the effects of training, and help athletes reach the true peak of their athletic ability."