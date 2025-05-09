Doping-friendly Olympics will be watched by billions, Enhanced Games founder claims

9 May 2025, 14:21 | Updated: 9 May 2025, 14:23

Aron D’Souza, Enhanced Games founder
Aron D’Souza, Enhanced Games founder. Picture: Enhanced Games

By Jacob Paul

Billions are set to watch an Olympics-style tournament where athletes take performance-enhancing drugs, the founder of the controversial competition has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Aron D’Souza, an Australian-born entrepreneur, is poised to announce the venue for the world-first event soon.

“We’re announcing the host city, the first roster of athletes,” he said this week, adding "it’s all finally coming together”.

He predicts billions will watch as athletes free from anti-doping restrictions go head-to-head.

Mr D’Souza expects many who compete are those who would otherwise be filing for retirement, arguing they will be itching to set “the most important world records”.

Everything from steroids to testosterone are expected to be in full flow.

Read more: IPL suspended amid India-Pakistan tensions as 10 British players race to fly home

Read more: Trans women to be barred from women's football in England, FA says

A launch event is scheduled for May 21 in Las Vegas - but which US state and city the US will play out will stay secret until then, he said.

His inspiration for starting the games first came two decades ago when he read an academic paper.

Professor Julian Savulescu, a bioethicist at Oxford University, argued for an “Enhanced Olympic Games” in his research.

“I read about corruption scandals at the International Olympic Committee (IOC)  level, time and time again,” Mr D’Souza told Insider Sport.

His organisation has claimed the ICC makes billions of dollars in revenue while participating athletes "are not paid enough."

“A survey showed that 44% of elite athletes admitted to doping, yet only 1% got caught. And I thought to myself, someone needs to fix this system,” he added.

He has argued that instead of demonising performance enhancers his new companion will create more exciting competitions and safer environments for athletes.

But it is not just limited to drug-fuelled sportsmen and women.

He told the Australian Associated Press: "We want natural and we welcome enhanced athletes.

"And I hope that the bold, natural athlete shows up to the games and says, 'Hey guys I’m natural, I’m still WADA compliant and I’m going to beat all you guys' − that is going to be great television."

The Enhanced Games preaches the use of science, with the goals to:

  • Embrace capitalism
  • Reuse current infrastructure
  • Pay athletes fairly
  • Focus on core sports
  • Break world records
  • Encourage enhancements

Its website states: "When used correctly, the inclusion of performance enhancements can have significantly positive effects on the results of training and exercise routines. Simply put, performance enhancements augment the effects of training, and help athletes reach the true peak of their athletic ability."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A car with Reform UK signage in St. Annes, Lancashire

Labour warns council staff to ‘join union’ and find new jobs after Reform win

Breaking
Breaking News

Man arrested on suspicion of murder and robbery of 87-year-old man in north London

Graham has been accused of cutting the tree down for 'revenge.'

Could this 'revenge plot' be the 'real reason' two men felled beloved Sycamore Gap tree in act of 'mindless thuggery'?

The Waggon & Horses Inn & Market House roadside pub in High Street, Newmarket, a market town in the West Suffolk district of Suffolk, east England

Jockey charged with murder of 71-year-old pensioner after fight outside Newmarket pub

Molly-Mae shared a sweet family snap of Tommy Fury and daughter Bambi

Molly-Mae Hague finally confirms she is back with Tommy Fury in new documentary

Son Bugadelles barracks, where the suspect was taken.

British multi-millionaire arrested over 'rape of two women' in luxury Spanish hotel

One of the memorials that the public can comment on is this one of the Queen riding a horse

How you can share your thoughts on the Queen's memorial

Sentebale Gathers Innovative Funders & Business Leaders in Southern Africa - Day 3

Prince Harry's charity admits human rights abuses after rangers 'raped and beat' tribespeople

Residents accused the council of ignoring their concerns and excluding businesses from a consultation.

Residents victorious as plans for London low traffic neighbourhood blocked

The NHS has "maxed out on what is affordable".

NHS has ‘maxed out on what is affordable’, says new service chief

Caught on camera: The damming mobile phone evidence that led police to Sycamore Gap suspects

Caught on camera: The damming mobile phone evidence that led police to Sycamore Gap suspects

Harry Styles was spotted in Rome as a new pope was announced.

Harry Styles sends fans into meltdown as star spotted in Rome crowds witnessing new pope

Kaleb Cooper is replaced by 24-year-old Harriet Cowan.

Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper replaced as Jeremy’s Top Gear co-star makes cameo

Pope Leo XIV has been sworn in this week

Who is Pope Leo XIV and what does he stand for?

Daniel Graham, 39, and Adam Carruthers, 32, have been found guilty at Newcastle Crown Court of cutting down the Sycamore Gap tree in Northumberland.

Two friends guilty of 'moronic mission' to fell beloved Sycamore Gap tree in act of 'mindless thuggery'

A passenger Jet and Fire truck on the runway at Gatwick. Picture by James Boardman

Pilot 'mixing up his left and right' causes Gatwick shutdown and plane fire

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prabhsimran Singh of Punjab Kings plays a shot during the 2025 IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.

IPL suspended amid India-Pakistan tensions as 10 British players race to fly home

UK households may be eligible for cost of living support vouchers through their local council.

UK households urged to check eligibility for new cost of living support worth £300

Art dealer Oghenochuko Ojiri, 53, outside Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, who pleaded guilty to eight offences under section 21A of the Terrorism Act 2000 during a hearing at the court on Friday.

Bargain Hunt star pleads guilty to eight charges relating to terrorist financing

Russian servicemen take part in the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia.

Putin hosts world leaders for Victory Day as Ukraine accuses Russia of breaking ceasefire

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV celebrates mass a day after his election

Pope Leo XIV leads first holy mass in Sistine Chapel as Catholics around the world celebrate
James Messham, 60, died on the MSC Virtuosa after an "alternation".

Passenger on 'murder' cruise ship details 'carnage' on board after man dies in 'stag do fight'
It’s never too late to take control of your finances.

Five of the easiest ways to start budgeting properly

Inspector Mark Connelly revealed that the estimated value of the tools they recovered at a recent car boot sale totalled nearly half a million pounds.

Met Police crackdown on tool theft, as force recovers half a million worth of tools at car boot sale
Kerry and her ex-partner, Mike Cosgrove

Record levels of non-fatal strangulation cases going to court as abuse survivor describes how ex 'tried to kill her'
Eli Sweeting has been missing in New Zealand since May 4.

British man, 25, missing for five days after solo New Zealand mountain hike

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Catherine's rose which aims to name aims to raise awareness of the role that spending time outdoors plays in supporting people's mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing.

A rose for a Princess! Stunning new flower named after Kate honouring her 'work highlighting nature'
King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the concert celebrating the 80th Anniversary of VE Day.

Read in full: The King’s message on the 80th anniversary of VE Day

King Charles III speaks during the concert celebrating the 80th Anniversary of VE Day, held at the historic Horse Guards Parade in central London. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.

King Charles calls for country to 'rededicate' itself to 'the cause of freedom' in historic VE Day speech

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News