Newcastle manager Eddie Howe taken to hospital and will miss Manchester United clash

By Kit Heren

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has been rushed to hospital and will miss his side's clash with Manchester United.

A club statement read: "Eddie Howe will miss tomorrow’s game against Manchester United due to illness.

"The Magpies’ head coach was admitted to hospital late on Friday evening having felt unwell for a number of days.

"Everyone at Newcastle United extends their best wishes to Eddie for a speedy recovery, and further updates will follow in due course."

Newcastle added that Howe "is conscious and talking with his family".

The 47-year-old was also absent from the pre-match press conference, with assistant coach Jason Tindall acting as his stand-in.

Tindall said of his manager: "He's been really poorly. Bed-ridden.

"We've been in daily contact but it’s not affected any of the preparations."

Newcastle will face Manchester United at home on Sunday afternoon. The club currently sit fifth in the table and have already won silverware this season in the form of the Carabao Cup.

