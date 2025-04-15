Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will only return when he is ready, assistant Jason Tindall reveals

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe (right), who will only return to the helm when he is fully ready, assistant Jason Tindall (left) has revealed. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe will only return to the helm when he is fully ready, assistant Jason Tindall has revealed.

The Magpies confirmed on Monday evening that 47-year-old head coach Howe had been diagnosed with pneumonia after being admitted to hospital on Friday, and he will miss the key Premier League fixtures against Crystal Palace on Wednesday and Aston Villa at the weekend.

Speaking at his press conference on Tuesday morning, Tindall said: "We've had minimal dialogue since that announcement was made, but he's in the best possible hands and will be back as soon as he feels he's ready to come back 100 per cent."

Newcastle United's Harvey Barnes (centre) celebrates after scoring his sides second goal against Manchester United on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

Yesterday, in a club statement Howe said: “A huge thank you to everyone connected with Newcastle United and the wider football community for your messages and warm wishes. They have meant a lot to me and my family.

“I also want to pay tribute to our incredible NHS and the hospital staff who have treated me. I’m immensely grateful for the specialist care I’m receiving and, after a period of recovery, I look forward to being back as soon as possible.”

Sunday's win over Manchester United leaves the Magpies fourth in the Premier League table and on course to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Earlier in the season Howe led Newcastle to their first domestic trophy in 70 years after beating Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.