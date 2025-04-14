Newcastle boss Eddie Howe diagnosed with pneumonia and will remain in hospital

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has been diagnosed with pneumonia and will miss the clubs next two games. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is recovering in hospital from pneumonia and will miss two more games, the club has announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Howe was admitted to hospital on Friday night and has been told he will be kept in for further assessment.

His assistant Jason Tindall stood in for the 47-year-old at the weekend and led the team to an emphatic 4-1 victory over Manchester United on Sunday.

Eddie Howe celebrates with the Carabao Cup after his team beat Liverpool at Wembley. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Newcastle manager Eddie Howe 'conscious' after being taken to hospital, club says

Read More: Newcastle crowned Carabao Cup winners, taking home first major trophy in 70 years

Newcastle said in a statement: “Newcastle United can announce that Eddie Howe is recovering in hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

“The club continues to extend its best wishes and support to Eddie and his family as he continues his recovery. Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will lead the team against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa this week, with further updates to be communicated in due course.”

Howe added: “A huge thank you to everyone connected with Newcastle United and the wider football community for your messages and warm wishes. They have meant a lot to me and my family.

“I also want to pay tribute to our incredible NHS and the hospital staff who have treated me. I’m immensely grateful for the specialist care I’m receiving and, after a period of recovery, I look forward to being back as soon as possible.”

Sunday's win leaves the Magpies fourth in the Premier League table and on course to qualify for next season's Champions League. Earlier in the season Howe led Newcastle to their first domestic trophy in 70 years after beating Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.