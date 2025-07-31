Ella Toone reveals her grandmother died on morning of Euro 2025 final

By Danielle de Wolfe

England hero Ella Toone has revealed her grandmother passed away on the morning of England’s Euro 2025 final victory over Spain.

The 25-year-old played the opening 87 minutes of Sunday’s match in Basel as the Lionesses retained their title thanks to a penalty shoot-out win following a 1-1 draw.

But it's now been revealed that the England international played through grief, having lost her "Nanna Maz" just hours before going on pitch.

Manchester United midfielder Toone had previously lost her father Nick to prostate cancer last September.

“Even in the highest of highs life can hit you with the lowest of lows,” she posted on Instagram.

“My Nana Maz took her last breath on the morning of our Euro final. I have comfort in knowing she got to watch from the best seat in the house with Dad, her favourite person.”

Toone, who helped England win Euro 2022 and finish runners-up to Spain at the 2023 World Cup, started five of her country’s six games in Switzerland.

“I’ll miss you forever nan but I’ll cherish the special memories we made, there isn’t enough words I can possibly say to sum up the person you were, but I’m grateful you were my nanna. My football loving, crazy, funny Nan,” her post continued.

“All those years ago when you put a bet on at the bookies that I would play for England one day & on the day you leave us we bring it home again. You always knew it.”

Toone played five times for England during the Euros on their way to the 2025 final.

The girls' victory saw them retain the European crown in a historic show of force, holding their own under pressure and beating Spain on penalties.