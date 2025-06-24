Emma Raducanu details cute friendship with Carlos Alcaraz

24 June 2025, 15:19 | Updated: 24 June 2025, 15:21

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu (hanging out here in 2024) will play doubles together at the US Open
Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu (hanging out here in 2024) will play doubles together at the US Open. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz are set to play mixed doubles together at this summer’s US Open, with the British woman’s number one revealing the pair are good mates.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It is heartening news that the 22-year-old Brit, who has also this week praised Wimbledon officials for blocking her stalker from buying tickets for the upcoming tournament.

Raducanu has endured tough spells since becoming the first British woman to win a slam since 1977, when she took the US Open singles title in 2021.

This year she has suffered with back spasms, which led to her pulling out of the Berlin Open, as well as the stalker ordeal. In February, she revealed a “fixated” man had turned up at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Raducanu goes into Wimbledon as the world number 38 on the back of a solid grass-court season so far, having reached the Queen’s Club quarter-final.

Alcaraz is in red hot form having won the French Open and then Queen's
Alcaraz is in red hot form having won the French Open and then Queen's. Picture: Getty

Read also: When is Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz favourite after Queen's victory

This week she is playing in Eastbourne to fine-tune her preparation for the All England Club fortnight, but in the medium term she can look forward to her doubles outing with Alcaraz.

The US Open has reformed its mixed doubles tournament for this year, making it a two-day bash ahead of the main tournament.

Playing alongside five-time slam winner Alcaraz will give Raducanu a great chance of success and also the chance to reacquaint with an “old friend”.

Here is how they have got to know each other.

Emma Raducanu watches Alcaraz play Roberto Bautista Agut
Emma Raducanu watches Alcaraz play Roberto Bautista Agut. Picture: Getty

Inside Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz’s friendship

Both 22-year-olds have been friends for a few years now, meeting at the 2021 US Open - where Alcaraz made an early impression with a run to the quarter finals. Raducanu, meanwhile, made waves by winning the whole thing in her first appearance at Flushing Meadows.

She told the Guardian: “I remember he beat Stef [Tsitsipas] in the third round and it was like a big win, his breakout win on a big stage and it was really cool to kind of go through that tournament together. We have a good relationship still. He’s obviously overtaken me a lot, but it’s nice we have that from a while ago.”

Alcaraz is the defending champion at Wimbledon and is in superb grass court form, having won last week’s Queen’s tournament. Raducanu was seen watching her doubles partner at Queens and the pair are now set to spend more time together as they prepare for Flushing Meadows.

Raducanu said she saw some “really cool drop volleys” from the men’s world number two but hopes that some of the magic can be saved for New York.

Emma Raducanu is playing in Eastbourne this week
Emma Raducanu is playing in Eastbourne this week. Picture: Getty

She added: “Because when you become a bit more known or a bit more successful, you just find yourself reverting back to people you knew from a young age and because that’s a real genuine connection, because it becomes very busy and you have a lot more friends – but the ones that you’ve known for a long time mean a lot more to you.”

Alcaraz has said that he asked the British number one to play with him.

“I’ve known Emma for a really long time, so we know each other,” the Spaniard said. “I have a really good relationship with her. We are going to enjoy it, for sure.

“I will try to bring my doubles skill. We will try to win, but obviously it’s going to be really, really fun. I was thinking that I couldn’t play better unless it was with Emma. I just asked Emma if she wants to play doubles with me. Yeah, I made that special request.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Humza Yousaf told LBC the UK could be "dragged into another war in the Middle East" based on 'dodgy intelligence and misinformation', drawing comparisons with the Iraq War.

Humza Yousaf warns UK 'may be dragged into war in the Middle East… based on dodgy intel’

.

LIVE: 'They don't know what the f**k they are doing': Trump furious at Israel and Iran over ceasefire violations

Spanish authorities are pursuing murder as a line of enquiry after bodies were found around the Balearic Islands.

Spanish police reveal they may never identify five shackled bodies washed up on beach - as four arrests made

The driver threw drinks up to passengers

Delivery rider hailed a hero for tossing drinks into stranded Thameslink train

Exclusive
Labour’s hold on Birmingham City Council is in doubt over the handling of bin strikes, unions have warned

Labour ‘set to lose control of Birmingham Council over bin strike,' union boss warns

James Whale has revealed he has just weeks left to live in a tragic update in his battle with terminal cancer.

Broadcaster James Whale reveals he has just weeks to live in heartbreaking cancer update

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House

'They don't know what the f**k they are doing': Everything Trump said in sweary rant

The Edge is one of the most recognisable faces in Irish rock... and is now Irish!

The Edge stuns U2 fans by becoming Irish citizen after 63 years

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC

Donald Trump’s blistering F-word rant at Israel and Iran as he accuses both sides of violating ceasefire

A huge blaze has ripped through the Jaguar Land Rover manufacturing plant.

Serious fire at Jaguar Land Rover's car plant as 50 firefighters rush to scene

Giorgio Russo's famous sibling revealed as the bombshell enters the Love Island villa

Love Island 'bombshell' enters villa as famous footballing sibling revealed

Exclusive
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley takes part in Call the Commissioner, his live phone-in on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show

Sir Mark Rowley apologises to broadcaster Selina Scott after robbery, insisting petty crime down 18%

Exclusive
Colonel Philip Ingram warned LBC as protesters gathered near Downing Street over the weekend following the US airstrikes

American businesses in UK ‘at risk of Iranian terror’, as experts say regime will seek ‘package of revenge’ for airstrikes
Donald Trump and Iranian state television say a ceasefire in the war between Iran and Israel is now in place

Israel accuses Iran of violating ceasefire and vows to 'respond forcefully'

Exclusive
Sir Mark Rowley addressed Met Police criticism on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

Met chief brands Palestine Action an ‘organised criminal extremist group’ as he defends 'two-tier policing' claims

Seattle Sounders FC v Paris Saint-Germain FC.

PSG ease through to last 16 but Atletico Madrid bow out of Club World Cup

Latest News

See more Latest News

Confidence in the general economy over the coming year rose five points, driving the improvement.

Consumer confidence up in June amid ‘dark shadow’ of inflation and war in Middle East

.

Family of Scottish man found dead in Portugal have 'faith in humanity restored'

Artist's impression of the new national biosecurity centre at Weybridge, Surrey

New centre to tackle 'risk of future pandemics' gets billion-pound investment

Screenings for cervical cancer save at least 2,000 lives each year in the UK

NHS to offer at-home cervical cancer screening test kits that 'could save 5,000 lives per year'
Zelensky visits 10 Downing Street for talks with Keir Starmer on Monday

Zelensky warns Putin could launch an attack on NATO 'within five years'

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise attend the European Premiere of F1 The Movie at Cineworld, Leicester Square, London

'Interview with the Vampire' co-stars Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise make 'surprise' public reunion after 24 years
The first Brits are arriving in the UK after being evacuated from Israel.

First Brits rescued from Israel touch down at Heathrow Airport as more to arrive in coming days
The president of the Royal College of Psychiatrists (RCPsych) said professionals are in distress

Stretched mental health services leaving psychiatrists ‘in emotional and ethical distress’

Jobs will be created at warehouses in locations including Hull and Northampton

Amazon’s new UK warehouses to hire thousands as Starmer hails ‘win’ for Britain

Iran has launched an attack on a US military base.

Trump announces ceasefire is 'now in effect' between Israel and Iran urging sides 'please do not violate it'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

An artists impression of the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial in St James' Park in London

Gherkin architect Lord Foster wins bid to design national memorial to late Queen

King Charles III holds an audience with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Windsor Castle, Berkshire.

King Charles meets President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during UK visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrated Prince William's birthday by posting a never-before-seen photo of the Prince of Wales on X.

King Charles marks Prince William's 43rd birthday with unseen portrait

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News