Emma Raducanu claims straight-sets win to reach Cincinnati Open third round

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain celebrates winning match point against Olga Danilovic of Serbia. Picture: Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Emma Raducanu is through to the third round of the Cincinnati Open after a straight-sets win over Olga Danilovic.

The British number one marked her first match since Rafael Nadal’s former coach Francis Roig joined her team with a confident 6-3 6-2 victory.

Roig may not have been overly impressed when Raducanu was broken to love in the first game, but the 2021 US Open champion responded well.

After four breaks of serve between the pair in the opening six games, Raducanu came from 30-0 down to grab another for 5-3.

She had won seven points in a row to bring up three set points and took the first with an ace.

In the second, Raducanu gave her Serbian opponent nothing for free, drawing out errors and eventually earning a break for 3-2.

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain in action against Olga Danilovic of Serbia. Picture: Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images

She did not drop another game, wrapping up a fine victory in an hour and 20 minutes.

The 22-year-old will face world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the third round, after the Belarusian repelled an early challenge from Marketa Vondrousova en route to a 7-5 6-1 win.

Earlier, Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek eased through with a 6-1 6-4 victory over Anastasia Potapova.

Australian Open champion Madison Keys saved two match points before beating Eva Lys 1-6 6-3 7-6 (1).

In the ATP draw Jannik Sinner, playing his first match since claiming a maiden Wimbledon title, dismantled Daniel Elahi Galan 6-1 6-1.