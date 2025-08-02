Emma Raducanu out of Canadian Open after losing in straight sets to American fifth seed Amanda Anisimova

Emma Raducanu hits a return to Amanda Anisimova of the United States. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Emma Raducanu crashed out of the National Bank Open in Montreal as she went down 6-2-6-1 to American fifth seed Amanda Anisimova.

The British number one had won both of their previous meetings, but was unable to achieve the same result this time around.

Wimbledon finalist Anisimova came from 40-15 down to break Raducanu’s serve in the second game of the match and, although the latter one broke back immediately, she was unable to fashion another break point in the contest.

Emma Raducanu during third round match at the National Bank Open in Montreal. Picture: Alamy

Anisimova broke again to make it 3-1 and added a third break to wrap up the set.

Her dominance continued in the second set as Raducanu won just eight points on her own serve.

Amanda Anisimova reacts during her game against Emma Raducanu. Picture: Alamy

Anisimova will face 10th seed Elina Svitolina or Anna Kalinskaya in the last 16.

Elsewhere, Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek achieved a comfortable 6-2 6-2 victory over Germany’s Eva Lys.

However, Jessica Pegula’s bid for a third straight Montreal title was ended by world number 386 Anastasija Sevastova.

The Latvian, a former world number 11 who has had lengthy spells out on maternity leave and with a torn ACL, beat the third seed 3-6 6-4 6-1.