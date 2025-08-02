Emma Raducanu out of Canadian Open after losing in straight sets to American fifth seed Amanda Anisimova

2 August 2025, 06:20

Emma Raducanu hits a return to Amanda Anisimova of the United States.
Emma Raducanu hits a return to Amanda Anisimova of the United States.

By Danielle Desouza

Emma Raducanu crashed out of the National Bank Open in Montreal as she went down 6-2-6-1 to American fifth seed Amanda Anisimova.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The British number one had won both of their previous meetings, but was unable to achieve the same result this time around.

Wimbledon finalist Anisimova came from 40-15 down to break Raducanu’s serve in the second game of the match and, although the latter one broke back immediately, she was unable to fashion another break point in the contest.

Emma Raducanu during third round match at the National Bank Open in Montreal.
Emma Raducanu during third round match at the National Bank Open in Montreal.

Anisimova broke again to make it 3-1 and added a third break to wrap up the set.

Her dominance continued in the second set as Raducanu won just eight points on her own serve.

Amanda Anisimova reacts during her game against Emma Raducanu.
Amanda Anisimova reacts during her game against Emma Raducanu.

Anisimova will face 10th seed Elina Svitolina or Anna Kalinskaya in the last 16.

Elsewhere, Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek achieved a comfortable 6-2 6-2 victory over Germany’s Eva Lys.

However, Jessica Pegula’s bid for a third straight Montreal title was ended by world number 386 Anastasija Sevastova.

The Latvian, a former world number 11 who has had lengthy spells out on maternity leave and with a torn ACL, beat the third seed 3-6 6-4 6-1.

