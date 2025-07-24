Emma Raducanu to reclaim British number one ranking after victory against Naomi Osaka

Emma Raducanu celebrates her victory over Naomi Osaka during the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open tennis tournament. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Emma Raducanu will reclaim the British number one ranking after comfortably beating four-time grand slam champion Naomi Osaka.

Raducanu successfully clinched a 6-4 6-2 victory to reach the quarter-finals of the Citi Open in Washington.

"I thought it was going to be a really difficult match. Naomi’s won four slams, she’s been world number one, won Masters," she told Sky Sports.

"She’s so dangerous and on the hard courts I think she’s particularly comfortable. I knew I was going to have to play really well and manage my own service games, which I’m really proud of how I did.

Naomi Osaka hits a shot in her match against Emma Raducanu during the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open tennis tournament. Picture: Alamy

"I was making some inroads in her service games after I got used to it a little bit. I’m really pleased with how I handled the ball speed and the conditions here in DC."

The result means the 22-year-old will once again overtake Katie Boulter to become the top-ranked British player as she looks to secure a seeding for next month’s US Open.

Raducanu ended Boulter’s two-year run at the top of the domestic standings in June but then slipped back to 46 in the world after losing to Aryna Sabalenka in the third round of Wimbledon.

Emma Raducanu hits a shot during her match against Naomi Osaka during the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open tennis tournament. Picture: Alamy

Osaka continues to search for a way back to the top of the game after giving birth to daughter Shai two years ago.

A double fault from the Japanese player gave Raducanu the first break in the fifth game and the British player then went on to secure victory in style, despite being without a coach in Washington amid uncertainty over the future of her partnership with Mark Petchey.

Cameron Norrie was unable to match Raducanu's performance, with the British number two beaten 7-6 (3) 6-3 by American 14th seed Brandon Nakashima.