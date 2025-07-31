Emma Raducanu eases into third round in Montreal

Emma Raducanuafter point in first set against Peyton Stearns. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Emma Raducanu continued her run of good form as she booked a place in the third round of the National Bank Open in Montreal with a straight-sets win over Peyton Stearns.

The world number 33 proved too strong for the American 32nd seed, a couple of breaks in each set clinching a 6-2 6-4 win.

Raducanu, who arrived at the WTA 1000 event fresh from an impressive semi-final showing at the Citi Open last week, had won her two previous meetings with Stearns and an early break put her in control of the first set.

She broke again in a lengthy eighth game to seal the set, but fell a break down midway through the second as double faults crept into her game.

The British number one broke back to level at 4-4 and a final break completed a run of four successive games to clinch a place in the last 32.

Peyton Stearns and Emma Raducanu. Picture: Alamy

Raducanu said: “I know Peyton is a really tough opponent, we’ve played two times in the past and always had really long matches. I’m really happy with how I came through in that match.

“I kind of lost my focus at some moments in the second set and she took advantage, but very happy that I came through against a top opponent and happy to extend my stay in Montreal.

“I just want to say thank you (to supporters), I saw the Union Jack in clutch moments and I was actually born in Canada, so to come back and to me it means so much to do well here and very happy to be into the next round.”

Raducanu will face Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova in the third round after the American fifth seed beat New Zealand’s Lulu Sun 6-4 7-6.