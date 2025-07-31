Emma Raducanu eases into third round in Montreal

31 July 2025, 05:21

Emma Raducanuafter point in first set against Peyton Stearns
Emma Raducanuafter point in first set against Peyton Stearns. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Emma Raducanu continued her run of good form as she booked a place in the third round of the National Bank Open in Montreal with a straight-sets win over Peyton Stearns.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The world number 33 proved too strong for the American 32nd seed, a couple of breaks in each set clinching a 6-2 6-4 win.

Raducanu, who arrived at the WTA 1000 event fresh from an impressive semi-final showing at the Citi Open last week, had won her two previous meetings with Stearns and an early break put her in control of the first set.

She broke again in a lengthy eighth game to seal the set, but fell a break down midway through the second as double faults crept into her game.

The British number one broke back to level at 4-4 and a final break completed a run of four successive games to clinch a place in the last 32.

Read more: Venus Williams, 45, to make pro tennis comeback

Read more: Wimbledon to almost triple in size after legal challenge thrown out by High Court

Peyton Stearns and Emma Raducanu
Peyton Stearns and Emma Raducanu. Picture: Alamy

Raducanu said: “I know Peyton is a really tough opponent, we’ve played two times in the past and always had really long matches. I’m really happy with how I came through in that match.

“I kind of lost my focus at some moments in the second set and she took advantage, but very happy that I came through against a top opponent and happy to extend my stay in Montreal.

“I just want to say thank you (to supporters), I saw the Union Jack in clutch moments and I was actually born in Canada, so to come back and to me it means so much to do well here and very happy to be into the next round.”

Raducanu will face Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova in the third round after the American fifth seed beat New Zealand’s Lulu Sun 6-4 7-6.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Wes Streeting says striking doctors 'will lose a war with this government'.

Wes Streeting warns striking doctors 'will lose a war with this government'

A man sits in a chair as he speaks to a female nurse

Trial assesses blood test that could detect 10 cancers in earliest stages

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan speaks with police officers during a walkabout in the West End of London alongside Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley

Met Police to double use of live facial recognition in crackdown on 'wanted offenders' and 'registered sex offenders'

The Canadian PM said he spoke with Mahmoud Abbas - the president of the Palestinian authority on Wednesday.

Canada says it will recognise a Palestinian state at UN general assembly - following France and UK

A child puts magnetic letters on a whiteboard

Fathers urged to apply for jobs at nurseries and pre-schools in Government drive

Kelyan Bokassa (L) and Daejaun Campbell (R) were killed in machete attacks just months apart.

'I’m 15, don’t let me die': Convictions after two young friends killed in machete attacks months apart

x

Teen obsessed with Columbine High School massacre jailed after plotting mass shooting at school

Paloma Shemirani who died of cancer after refusing chemotherapy treatment.

Brother of woman who refused chemotherapy says mother 'sacrificed' her daughter

Lucy Connolly was jailed for 31 months over a tweet about the Southport riots

Jailed wife of ex-Tory councillor who posted 'set fire' to migrant hotels after the Southport murders could be freed within weeks
In footage shared online, passengers were seen sprinting to catch their cruise - while others reported being left behind on the island.

Moment cruise ships abandon passengers in 'danger zone' amid tsunami warning triggered by 8.8 magnitude earthquake

Eliza Finn-O’Shea of Birmingham poses in front of tributes prior Ozzy Osbourne's funeral cortege

In Pictures: The Brummies who turned out for Ozzy

A woman with short hair wearing a red turtleneck jumper

Man twice found guilty of same murder has second conviction quashed

A person stands in front of an active volcano

'A descent of burning hot lava' - Volcano in Russia's far east erupts after 8.8 magnitude earthquake

London rapper branded a ‘despicable excuse of a human’ jailed for barbershop murder after man stabbed in front of son

London rapper branded a ‘despicable excuse of a human’ jailed for murdering man in front of son at barbershop

Wellingborough Road and Broughton Road

Woman dies and five children injured after limousine crash - as drivers arrested

Live
Flights across the UK are being disrupted after air traffic control provider Nats suffered a technical problem.

LIVE: UK airports delayed after flights grounded over radar issues

Latest News

See more Latest News

Travel chaos as flights grounded and airspace closed across UK following radar failure

Chaos at airports sees more than 150 flights grounded; Ryanair calls for air traffic boss to resign
Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, 20, has been convicted of common assault and two counts of actual bodily harm

Man, 20, found guilty of assaulting two female police officers in Manchester Airport brawl

The Clock Tower in Market Square, Chesham, Buckinghamshire.

Britain's best places to retire revealed - see full list

g

'Jealous' woman who stabbed ex in heart on Christmas Day after seeing him on dating app found guilty of murder
Grandmother Wendy Jones was killed by a ceiling collapse at Pontins in 2019

Company denies corporate manslaughter after ceiling collapse at Pontins holiday park that killed grandmother
Members of Indian Army's engineering arm prepare to remove the wreckage of an Air India aircraft

Air India watchdog finds 51 safety violations by airline during post-crash audit

German biathlete Laura Dahlmeier holds up her gold medals.

Double Olympic champion biathlete dies in horror mountaineering accident

Baboons sit in their enclosure at Nuremberg Zoo.

Outrage after zoo shoots baboons due to 'overcrowding' and feeds them to predators

Demonstrators wave Palestinian flags outside The Royal Courts of Justice.

Palestine Action win bid for legal challenge against government over terrorism ban

The price of Adidas trainers are set to rise in the US following tariffs

Adidas to raise prices as US tariffs cost brand an additional €200m

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales during the trophy presentation for the Gentlemen's Singles final on day fourteen of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.

Kate hails power of historic objects to inspire future as her new exhibition opens

Among those spotted in the crowd was Princess Beatrice, the King’s niece and ninth in line to the throne, who was joined in giving her support by husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their baby daughter Athena.

Princess Beatrice and children join the Lionesses' celebrations at victory parade

Spencer shared the throwback picture of him and his sister standing next to a swimming pool in their bathing suits on Instagram.

Earl Spencer shares unseen childhood picture of Princess Diana - on anniversary of her wedding to King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News