England booed off after disappointing 1-0 victory over Andorra in World Cup Qualifiers

England's Harry Kane celebrates with team-mate Noni Madueke after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the World Cup Qualifier. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

England were booed after limping to a lifeless 1-0 win against Andorra as Thomas Tuchel’s first away match in charge ended in forgettable and frustrating fashion.

The German coach called for relentlessness and patience against Andorra, who rank 173rd in FIFA’s world rankings, but got neither as the stuttering Euro 2024 runners-up were jeered at the end of both halves.

This was the third time England have failed to score a first-half goal against Andorra in Barcelona, where the minnows kept out Steve McClaren’s side in 2007 and Fabio Capello’s team the following year.

There was a breakthrough shortly after the break in both of those matches, just as there was in Saturday’s World Cup qualifier when Harry Kane finally gave the 6,950 travelling fans something to cheer about.

England’s captain turned in lively Noni Madueke’s cross in the 50th minute, yet the goals did not flow from that point and slow play brought further grumbles.

Some fans made an early exit and there were more boos at the end of Tuchel’s third win in charge.

England manager Thomas Tuchel (right) and assistant Anthony Barry in the dugout during the World Cup Qualifier at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Picture: Alamy

Andorra's Christian Garcia, right, tries to block a shot from England's Harry Kane during a World Cup 2026 group K qualifying soccer match between Andorra and England at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Picture: Alamy

The England boss had named an attack-minded line-up at the RCDE Stadium – where the match was held as Andorra’s new ground was not quite ready – and saw his side boss 83 per cent of first-half possession.

But the Group K leaders were unable to turn dominance into a first-half opener as well-drilled, defence-minded Andorra held firm on a warm evening in Spain.

Jude Bellingham saw a shot saved inside the opening minute and Curtis Jones soon saw an attempt blocked, with Ezri Konsa then denied a penalty despite being wrestled to the ground.

England's Jude Bellingham, left, duels for the ball with Andorra's Ian Olivera. Picture: Alamy

Andorra goalkeeper Iker Alvarez looked uncertain at some set-pieces but produced some important stops, with his 14th-minute save from Madueke the most impressive.

Kane struck wide from close range and Bellingham saw an attempt through a crowd saved but England’s play was lacking incision.

Andorra’s support whistled for half-time as Bellingham saw a flicked header held in stoppage time, which ended with boos from unimpressed England fans.

It was not only the performance that some supporters expressed anger with as Prime Minister Keir Starmer copped some flak at points during the first half.

Ricard Fernandez’s attempt to score Andorra’s first goal against England went well wide early in the second half and the visitors finally broke the deadlock in the 50th minute.

England's Cole Palmer, left, duels for the ball with Andorra's Ricard Fernandez. Picture: Alamy

Jones slipped a ball through for stretching Kane to prod goalwards, with Madueke reacting quickest to Alvarez’s save and sending a low ball back across for the skipper to stab home.

Madueke was denied before Tuchel turned to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Eberechi Eze.

The latter saw a header tipped over by Alvarez, increasing Andorran anticipation when substitute Guillaume Lopez skipped past Dan Burn to see a shot blocked by Konsa.

Play petered out as some England fans made an early exit, understandably preferring to get their Saturday night started in Barcelona rather than see through a dreary conclusion.

England manager Thomas Tuchel speaks to the players during a drinks break. Picture: Alamy

“I am not happy with the performance, of course,” German coach Tuchel said on ITV1.

“We started quite well in the first 20-25 minutes, which was the only part where I had the feeling it was only a matter of time, we created a lot of half-chances and from set-pieces, that we will score and keep on going.“

"But we lost completely the momentum and couldn’t get it back through the whole of the first half.“

"We got a little bit of it back in the first 15 minutes of the second half and then ended up in a period which was by far not good enough – lack of urgency, lack of quality and lack of energy.”

England play a friendly against Senegal in Nottingham on Tuesday night and Tuchel is expecting a much-improved display.

England's Harry Kane scores their side's first goal of the game during the World Cup Qualifier. Picture: Alamy

“We can just admit it that it’s not what we expect from us and we need to do better,” the England boss added.

“We need a bit of time to look at it in detail and address it clearly and directly to be better on Tuesday.”

Tuchel was also not happy with how England finished the match.

“We have to play until the 93rd minute. I didn’t like the lack of urgency in the end,” he said.

“It did not match the occasion at all, it is still a qualifier away from home, I didn’t like it at all."

“The players know all I said to you, because I said it in the dressing room, but it is also necessary to have a look in detail, watch the match again, and then we will let them know tomorrow what we want from them.”

England captain Kane accepted it “wasn’t the greatest performance”.

The Bayern Munich forward added: “I don’t think many people will remember this one but we can learn from it.“

"It is very hot here, a dry pitch, probably similar conditions to maybe next year at the World Cup, so we will go away and analyse.“

"We had good spells in the game but we couldn’t have attack after attack. We take the three points and we move on.”

England's Harry Kane (centre) celebrates with team-mates after scoring their side's first goal of the game. Picture: Alamy

England’s listless display did not sit well with former Republic of Ireland international Roy Keane, who offered a scathing post-match analysis.

“We try and make excuses for England with the end of the season and it’s been tough on the players,” the former Manchester United midfielder said on ITV1.

“I thought the first half was okay but when they scored the goal it felt it was job done."

"I was really disappointed with England’s attitude after the goal went in. The manager can’t be happy with that effort in the last half an hour.“

"I felt like some of the players looked like they got bored in the last half an hour and I don’t like to see that.”