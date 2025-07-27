England roars into Euros final: Royals lead nation's rally behind Lionesses ahead of showdown with Spain

upporters draped in red and white have been seen across Switzerland and England today ahead of the final. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

England fans have flocked to Basel in their droves ahead of the Women's Euro's final this evening, as the royal family led the nation in wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of the highly anticipated clash with Spain.

Supporters draped in red and white have been seen arriving in the Swiss city today ahead of the final showdown, which kicks off at 5pm and will be broadcast live on both BBC One and ITV1.

Back home, people have also shown their support for Sarina Wiegman's team, with houses across the nation displaying England flags and pubs and fan zones filling up quickly.

Ahead of the final, the Band of the Grenadier Guards performed Three Lions on the Buckingham Palace forecourt, while the royal family's official X account posted: "Wishing the very best of luck to the @Lionesses in the Women's Euro Final this evening."

The Prince of Wales, who is patron of the Football Association (FA) and set to be in Switzerland on Sunday to cheer the team on, wished them good luck on Saturday.

England fans have flocked to Basel in their droves ahead of the Women's Euros final this evening. Picture: Getty

England fans pose for photographs ahead of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland. Picture: Alamy

England’s path to the final has been marked by late drama. Picture: Alamy

In his message, William said: "Good luck to the Lionesses tomorrow.

"The nation is so proud you are through to the final, after some stunning comebacks! We are all cheering you on! W."

After England beat Italy 2-1 in the semi-final in Geneva on Tuesday evening, the King and Queen wished the team their "warmest congratulations".

Charles said: "Knowing the Lionesses' fighting spirit, I suspect we are in for another thrilling encounter on Sunday.

"Your achievements continue to inspire countless girls and women across the nation, proving once again that with dedication and teamwork, anything is possible.

"Good luck, England. May you roar to victory once more. Charles R."





Wishing the very best of luck to the @Lionesses in the Women’s Euro Final this evening. pic.twitter.com/y1tcrm94ST — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 27, 2025

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: "Into the final and inspiring the nation. Let's bring it home."

Meanwhile, cricketer Joe Root wished the Lionesses' the "very best of luck" in an online message, adding: "It's been great to watch you play throughout the tournament."

Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson said the team has "absolutely smashed it", adding that "everybody is so proud of you".

England's path to the final has been marked by late drama.

They sealed their spot with a last-gasp extra-time win over Italy, following a penalty shootout victory against Sweden in the quarter-finals after nearly crashing out in extra time.

England fans go wild celebrating winning goal against Italy in Euro 2025 semi-final

The Lionesses will be looking for redemption against Spain, who edged them 1-0 in the 2023 Women's World Cup final.

England boss Wiegman said the team is "going to do everything we can to win it" and she would prefer to avoid a "nerve-wracking" match.