Legendary England goalkeeper Mary Earps announces retirement from international football

Earps has made 53 senior appearances over for the Lionesses. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Euro 2022-winning goalkeeper Mary Earps has announced her decision to retire from international football.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 32-year-old was a beloved member of the Lionesses team that won the Euros in 2022 and reached the World Cup final a year later.

Her decision to step down after earning 53 caps comes after she lost her place in the England side to Chelsea’s Hannah Hampton.

“I have taken the difficult decision to retire internationally,” Earps said.

Read more: 'This chapter is over': Cristiano Ronaldo posts cryptic message about his future after Al Nassr season ends

Earps was named the best goalkeeper at the 2023 Women's World Cup. Picture: Alamy

Alessia Russo and Mary Earps kiss trophy and medals UEFA Women's Euro Final 2022 England v Germany at Wembley Stadium, London 31 July 2022. Picture: Alamy

Mary Earps of England celebrates victory during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 between England and Denmark. Picture: Alamy

“It has been the greatest honour and privilege of my life, to wear this badge, represent my country and play alongside such an incredible group of players.

“I’ve spent a long time making this decision and it’s not one I’ve made lightly. For me, ultimately this is the right time for me to step aside and give the younger generation an opportunity to thrive.

“Winning the Euros in 2022 was the best day of my life and I’m rooting for the girls to do it again this summer.”

Earps made her England debut in 2017 and is considered one of the country’s greatest goalkeepers, winning two FIFA Best Awards and a World Cup golden glove.

She had been due to link up with the England squad this week ahead of their upcoming Nations League group games against Portugal and Spain.

Hampton, Khiara Keating and Anna Moorhouse are the other three keepers in the group.

Manager Sarina Wiegman said: “I had hoped that Mary would play an important role within the squad this summer, so of course I am disappointed. Mary has been clear on her reasons why she has made the decision and it is something we need to accept.

“Mary has made a huge contribution to not only the team, but the whole of English football.

“We will cherish those memories and of course give Mary the tributes she deserves after the summer, but for now the focus needs to be on the upcoming UEFA Women’s Nations League fixtures and the Euros.”