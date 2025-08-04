England fall six runs short against India despite Chris Woakes one-handed heroics

4 August 2025, 12:18 | Updated: 4 August 2025, 12:53

England's Chris Woakes, with his arm in a sling, as India celebrate after taking the wicket of England's Gus Atkinson to end the match on day five of the Fifth Rothesay Men's Test at the Kia Oval, London
England's Chris Woakes, with his arm in a sling, as India celebrate after taking the wicket of England's Gus Atkinson to end the match on day five of the Fifth Rothesay Men's Test at the Kia Oval, London. Picture: Ben Whitley/PA

By Asher McShane

England's Test cricket series with India has ended in a two-all draw - with the visitors winning the final match by six runs at The Oval.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

England needed 35 runs to win on the last day but lost four wickets in the first hour.

Chris Woakes took to the field with his arm in a sling as the last batter - having suffered a shoulder injury.

England's Chris Woakes, with his arm in a sling, heads out to bat
England's Chris Woakes, with his arm in a sling, heads out to bat. Picture: Alamy

The series was on a knife edge heading into the day’s play today with hosts England needing 35 runs to win the series at the Oval 3-1.

For the fifth Test in a row, the game went all the way to the final day after a nerve-wracking fourth evening left all results possible.

Brilliant centuries from Root (105) and Harry Brook (111) had England cruising towards a remarkable chase, set fair on 301 for three hunting 374, but they lost three late wickets to leave things in the balance.

Bad light and rain halted a thrilling conclusion in its tracks, with England needing 35 runs and India seeking four more wickets.

England's Joe Root celebrates reaching 100 runs on Sunday.
England's Joe Root celebrates reaching 100 runs on Sunday. Picture: Alamy
England's Harry Brook lost his bat while playing a shot during yesterday's play
England's Harry Brook lost his bat while playing a shot during yesterday's play. Picture: Alamy

One of those belonged to Woakes, who had not featured since badly damaging his left shoulder while fielding on Friday.

He was ruled out of the game the next morning but has remained with the team and proceeded to bat number 11 with his arm in a sling.

England's hopes of a series win went off the rails on Saturday after a toothless morning on day three of their fifth Test decider.

The home attack, lacking the injured Chris Woakes, managed just one wicket in two insipid hours - that of nightwatcher Akash Deep for a career-best 66.

England's Chris Woakes, left, and England's Gus Atkinson leaves the pitch after India's win
England's Chris Woakes, left, and England's Gus Atkinson leaves the pitch after India's win. Picture: Alamy

Having been sent in late on the Friday evening to shield Shubman Gill, he went on to score the majority share in a game-changing stand of 107 with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

He should have been dismissed on 21 but was shelled at slip by Zak Crawley, his second drop of the innings and England's fourth.

India reached lunch on 189 for three, already 166 ahead and with plenty of power to add as they look to square the scoreline 2-2.

The tourists' lead was a containable 52 overnight but England were short of their best from the very start, unable to generate danger or tie down the scoring.

The tone was set when part-timer Jacob Bethell took the first over, allowing Gus Atkinson to change ends, with Deep helping himself to a slogged boundary from the third ball of the day.

India's players celebrate their win against England on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London
India's players celebrate their win against England on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London. Picture: Alamy

He continued chancing his arm, heaving Atkinson across the line and angling Josh Tongue wide of the slips with soft hands, and should have come unstuck in the eighth over of the morning.

Tongue came close to having him lbw, DRS denying him on umpire's call, and took the outside edge with the next delivery.

Once again, England's catching let them down as Crawley fumbled at third slip. That was as close as they came to parting the duo as they lost control in a dispiriting passage of play that saw India add 52 runs to the total.

England produced a few false shots after drinks but to no avail, with at least three edges skimming into the same gap wide of third slip. Deep advanced to an unlikely fifty with three fours off the tiring Atkinson - showing off unexpected range with a square cut, an uppercut and a pull.

India's players celebrate their win against England with fans
India's players celebrate their win against England with fans. Picture: Alamy

Overton finally ended his fun with the lunch break moving into view, digging in a short ball that took the leading edge and popped to backward point. It was a handy delivery but, after 28 wicketless overs on a helpful pitch, the Surrey quick owed his side one.

Gill and Jaiswal engaged in a familiar bout of time-wasting just before the interval, the latest act of gamesmanship in a contest that has descended into severely strained relations.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kate Forbes has annouced she won't stand for Parliament again next year.

Kate Forbes to quit Holyrood for family

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin 'ready to meet Zelenskyy' as Russia faces growing pressure to agree Ukraine ceasefire

UCH, University College Hospital, London.

Five Met Police officers charged with GBH on man at north London hospital

A photo of luggage on a pavement waiting to be loaded into a tour bus.

Woman charged with neglect after 2-year-old found alive in a suitcase on a bus

Cameron Young of the United States poses with the Wyndham Championship trophy

Cameron Young eases to his maiden PGA Tour title in North Carolina

England's Harry Brook reacts after getting out on day four of the Fifth Rothesay Men's Test at the Kia Oval, London. Picture date: Sunday August 3, 2025.

What England need to do to beat India on final day

The Port of Hersonissos in Crete

Three arrested after Brit, 78, found dead by hotel pool in Crete

Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved to a minimum security jail

Convicts furious at Ghislaine Maxwell’s transfer to minimum-security jail

Nuneaton town centre in Warwickshire, England.

Two men accused of 'kidnapping, strangling and raping' 12-year-old girl in UK town

A woman with blonde hair.

Actress Loni Anderson dies just days before her 80th birthday

Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy arrested on suspected firearms charge during LA traffic stop

Demonstration on the eve of parliament voting to proscribe Palestine Action.

Palestine Action supporters 'plan to overwhelm the police' with upcoming demonstration

Michele Ann Joy Bourda, 59, reportedly went missing from her sunbed on Ofrynio beach

Desperate search underway for Brit woman who 'vanished from Greek beach' while her husband slept

Exclusive
BRIAN BUCKLE OUTSIDE SWANSEA CROWN COURT: Brian Buckle outside Swansea Crown Court after the jury returned ‘not guilty’ verdicts on 16 counts, overturning his conviction

Two men wrongly jailed over historic sex offences fight to change barriers around miscarriage of justice compensation

A vaccine for gonorrhoea is now available at sexual health clinics in England as part of a world-first scheme.

'World-first' gonorrhoea vaccine scheme available now in England as medics battle 'super' strains

Food distributed to Palestinians struggling with hunger in Gaza

Hamas 'ready' to deliver Red Cross aid to hostages - if Israel halts airstrikes and re-opens humanitarian corridors

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police officers patrol the Bell Hotel in Epping, near London on July 27

Two men charged following anti-immigration protests outside Epping hotel - bringing total charge count to 11
People during a protest on Sunday near the Britannia International Hotel in Canary Wharf, London where asylum seekers are planned to be housed

Man arrested after thugs hijack mums' peaceful 'pink protest' outside Canary Wharf asylum hotel
England's Jacob Bethell reacts after getting out on day four of the Fifth Rothesay Men's Test at the Kia Oval, London. Picture date: Sunday August 3, 2025.

Chris Woakes ‘all in’ and will bat with dislocated shoulder if needed, says England's Joe Root
A fifth person has been charged by counter-terrorism police after aircraft were damaged at RAF Brize Norton in June.

Fifth person charged by counter-terrorism police over Palestine Action break-in at RAF Brize Norton
Police hunt naked man filmed walking down street wearing only black gimp mask and trainers

Police hunt naked man filmed walking down street wearing only black gimp mask and trainers

A Watford FC diversity officer told railway workers to 'go back to your country, you bloody Indians' during a violent confrontation, a court has heard.

Watford FC diversity officer who screamed 'go back to your country' at railway staff convicted of assault
Oasis fans at Wembley Stadium during the band's UK tour

Oasis 'shocked and saddened' after fan dies 'plunging from balcony' at Wembley Stadium gig

David Davis at his home near Goole, Yorkshire - as the politician told LBC he believes convicted killer nurse Lucy Letby is innocent

David Davis 'convinced' child-killer Lucy Letby is innocent - as documentary reveals explosive new evidence
Winner McLaren's British driver Lando Norris poses on the podium

Lando Norris holds off Oscar Piastri to win Hungarian Grand Prix

Robert Brown

Man found dead on bench beside canal footpath in Northampton named by police

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry came to blows after a heated argument in 2013 over a comment made by the Duke of York about his nephew, a new book has claimed.

Prince Harry speaks out over claims 'punches thrown' in 2013 fight with Prince Andrew

The King enjoyed a dram of whisky and met competitors when he attended the Mey Highland Games in Caithness.

King spotted enjoying whisky at Highland Games before bombshell Andrew and Harry fight allegations
Princess Anne

Man who tried to kidnap Princess Royal in 1974 claims innocence after release

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News