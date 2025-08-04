England fall six runs short against India despite Chris Woakes one-handed heroics

England's Chris Woakes, with his arm in a sling, as India celebrate after taking the wicket of England's Gus Atkinson to end the match on day five of the Fifth Rothesay Men's Test at the Kia Oval, London. Picture: Ben Whitley/PA

By Asher McShane

England's Test cricket series with India has ended in a two-all draw - with the visitors winning the final match by six runs at The Oval.

England needed 35 runs to win on the last day but lost four wickets in the first hour.

Chris Woakes took to the field with his arm in a sling as the last batter - having suffered a shoulder injury.

England's Chris Woakes, with his arm in a sling, heads out to bat. Picture: Alamy

The series was on a knife edge heading into the day’s play today with hosts England needing 35 runs to win the series at the Oval 3-1.

For the fifth Test in a row, the game went all the way to the final day after a nerve-wracking fourth evening left all results possible.

Brilliant centuries from Root (105) and Harry Brook (111) had England cruising towards a remarkable chase, set fair on 301 for three hunting 374, but they lost three late wickets to leave things in the balance.

Bad light and rain halted a thrilling conclusion in its tracks, with England needing 35 runs and India seeking four more wickets.

England's Joe Root celebrates reaching 100 runs on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

England's Harry Brook lost his bat while playing a shot during yesterday's play. Picture: Alamy

One of those belonged to Woakes, who had not featured since badly damaging his left shoulder while fielding on Friday.

He was ruled out of the game the next morning but has remained with the team and proceeded to bat number 11 with his arm in a sling.

England's hopes of a series win went off the rails on Saturday after a toothless morning on day three of their fifth Test decider.

The home attack, lacking the injured Chris Woakes, managed just one wicket in two insipid hours - that of nightwatcher Akash Deep for a career-best 66.

England's Chris Woakes, left, and England's Gus Atkinson leaves the pitch after India's win. Picture: Alamy

Having been sent in late on the Friday evening to shield Shubman Gill, he went on to score the majority share in a game-changing stand of 107 with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

He should have been dismissed on 21 but was shelled at slip by Zak Crawley, his second drop of the innings and England's fourth.

India reached lunch on 189 for three, already 166 ahead and with plenty of power to add as they look to square the scoreline 2-2.

The tourists' lead was a containable 52 overnight but England were short of their best from the very start, unable to generate danger or tie down the scoring.

The tone was set when part-timer Jacob Bethell took the first over, allowing Gus Atkinson to change ends, with Deep helping himself to a slogged boundary from the third ball of the day.

India's players celebrate their win against England on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London. Picture: Alamy

He continued chancing his arm, heaving Atkinson across the line and angling Josh Tongue wide of the slips with soft hands, and should have come unstuck in the eighth over of the morning.

Tongue came close to having him lbw, DRS denying him on umpire's call, and took the outside edge with the next delivery.

Once again, England's catching let them down as Crawley fumbled at third slip. That was as close as they came to parting the duo as they lost control in a dispiriting passage of play that saw India add 52 runs to the total.

England produced a few false shots after drinks but to no avail, with at least three edges skimming into the same gap wide of third slip. Deep advanced to an unlikely fifty with three fours off the tiring Atkinson - showing off unexpected range with a square cut, an uppercut and a pull.

India's players celebrate their win against England with fans. Picture: Alamy

Overton finally ended his fun with the lunch break moving into view, digging in a short ball that took the leading edge and popped to backward point. It was a handy delivery but, after 28 wicketless overs on a helpful pitch, the Surrey quick owed his side one.

Gill and Jaiswal engaged in a familiar bout of time-wasting just before the interval, the latest act of gamesmanship in a contest that has descended into severely strained relations.