England kick off Tuchel era with 2-0 win over Albania at Wembley

21 March 2025, 21:48 | Updated: 21 March 2025, 22:09

England v Albania - European Qualifiers Group K - FIFA World Cup 2026
England v Albania - European Qualifiers Group K - FIFA World Cup 2026. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

England romped home to victory on Friday night after beating Albania 2-0 in what marks Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The all important World Cup qualifier saw England look jittery in the first half as play got underway at Wembley Stadium.

A tightly fought battle of wills, the game saw a string of near misses from captain Harry Kane before Myles Lewis-Skelly found the back of the net 20 minutes in.

It marked a dream debut for the 18-year-old - and the first goal of the Thomas Tuchel era.

The result of a sharp assist from Jude Bellingham, the first-half goal was joined by a second half belter, with the England captain finding the back of the net 77 minutes in.

Read more: Heathrow reopens to select flights after 'non-suspicious' blaze as travel chaos sees thousands stranded worldwide

Read more: Conor McGregor announces plan to run for Irish President following White House meeting with Trump

London, UK. 21st Mar, 2025. England v Albania - UEFA World Cup Qualifier - Wembley Stadium. England Manager Thomas Tuchel celebrates as England score their second goal. Picture Credit: Mark Pain/Alamy Live News
London, UK. 21st Mar, 2025. England v Albania - UEFA World Cup Qualifier - Wembley Stadium. England Manager Thomas Tuchel celebrates as England score their second goal. Picture Credit: Mark Pain/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Picked out by Declan Rice inside the box, the goal marks Kane's 70th for England.

A positive start to Tuchel's time as head coach, the World Cup qualifier was an important win for England in their bid to top Group K.

The head coach proved he was not going to be swayed by public opinion as he brought the unpopular Jordan Henderson on in the second half.

The underwhelming game was not an entirely positive one for England, with Anthony Gordon picking up an injury during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group K qualifier.

Tuchel's German nationality caused some outrage after he was announced as Sir Gareth Southgate's successor before Christmas.

He became the first non-Englishman to take charge of the national team since Fabio Capello's final game at the helm 13 years and four months ago, but received a warm reception at Wembley, with a banner reading 'Welcome to the home of football, Thomas' being held up before kick-off.

England's Anthony Gordon picks up an injury during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Group K match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Friday March 21, 2025.
England's Anthony Gordon picks up an injury during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Group K match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Friday March 21, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Tuchel said before the game that he has to earn the right to sing the national anthem, so there was no grand spectacle during the pre-match rendition of God Save The King.

The game saw the England manager hand debuts to 18-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly and 32-year-old Dan Burn - both of whom had successful night, with the Arsenal youngster securing the first goal of the Tuchel reign.

Tuchel initially decided not to don his trademark baseball cap and tracksuit as he prowled his technical area, instead choosing to go with trousers and a smart overcoat.

The German has a reputation for his enthusiastic and energetic style on the touchline but remained relatively calm. He celebrated the goal with fist pumps but immediately called his players over to dish out more instructions.

The cap came out for the second half as he watched his side extend their lead.

He was enthusiastic in applauding big moments in the game, having criticised the Euro 2024 finalists for a lack of "interactions" on the pitch.

The 51-year-old headed straight down the tunnel after the game as he let the players take the applause of a sell-out Wembley crowd.

London, UK. 21st Mar, 2025. London, England, March 21st, 2025: Harry Kane (9 England) in action during the UEFA European Qualifiers football match between England vs Albania at Wembley
London, UK. 21st Mar, 2025. London, England, March 21st, 2025: Harry Kane (9 England) in action during the UEFA European Qualifiers football match between England vs Albania at Wembley. Picture: Alamy

Elsewhere on Friday, other World Cup group stage clashes saw Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski hit the target for Poland in a 1-0 victory over Lithuania in Warsaw.

Lewandowski took a pass on the edge of the area before chipping the ball into the top right corner.

Bosnia-Herzegovina's win over Romania in Bucharest was one of three 1-0 victories on the road in Friday night's qualifying action.

Armin Gigovic's 15th-minute strike was enough to see off the hosts at National Arena.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate arrive, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The brothers were charged with human trafficking in Romania and arrived in the U.S. after authorities lifted travel restrictions.

Tate brothers return to Romania from US 'to clear their name' over human trafficking and sexual exploitation charges

Catholic primary school teacher caught moonlighting as OnlyFans model triggers government response

Catholic primary school teacher caught moonlighting as OnlyFans model triggers government response

Heathrow reopens to select flights after 'non-suspicious' blaze as travel chaos sees thousands stranded worldwide

Heathrow reopens to select flights after 'non-suspicious' blaze as travel chaos sees thousands stranded worldwide

Harshita Bella, 24 was found dead in the boot of a car

Officers in Harshita Brella case investigated after murdered woman contacted police about domestic violence

M

Man who took bomb, knives and firearm into hospital and planned to kill 'as many nurses as possible' jailed

Three boys have been charged with rape

Three boys aged 13-15 charged with raping girl in joint attack in Rochdale

Dmitry Medvedev said he was waiting for Russia to be blamed

‘What are you waiting for Starmer?’ Putin ally goads Britain over Heathrow shutdown

Woodland Glade Thetford Forest Norfolk UK

New 'Western Forest' to be created in England, with 20 million trees to be planted by 2050

Katherine Ryan

Comedian Katherine Ryan reveals she has skin cancer for second time - after doctor first told her she was 'healthy'

U.S. President Trump's State Visit To UK - Day Two

'I love King Charles': Trump makes jaw-dropping hint as he says US could become 'associate member' of Commonwealth

Karla Dodds, 25, has now been jailed for 12 years

Drunk barmaid sobbed 'who's dead?' after killing friend in car crash while carrying six passengers in hatchback

Karla Dodds

'Wicked and cowardly' drunk barmaid who killed friend in a crash when carrying six passengers after night out jailed

Peter Kay

Peter Kay halts London gig as he warns noisy fans they will be kicked out - weeks after 'Lisa Riley' heckler removed

In Netflix's Adolescence, Jamie Miller plays a 13-year-old accused of murder

Adolescence has landed at a time when macho-culture is rising - now more than ever, we need to change the narrative

Heathrow Airport is closed until at least midnight

When will Heathrow airport fully reopen?

She was suspended and an investigation has been launched

Female prison officer suspended from London jail after 'inappropriate relationship' with inmate

Latest News

See more Latest News

Troy Ramsundar was knifed to death in a street in Brixton

Victim of fatal stabbing in Brixton pictured as police urge witnesses to come forward

Jack Fincham leaving Basildon Crown Court, following an appeal hearing after he previously admitted to two counts of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog, and he was jailed for six weeks

Love Island star Jack Fincham wins appeal against prison sentence after dog attack on runner
A police officer at the North Hyde electrical substation which caught fire, causing chaos at nearby Heathrow

'MI5 will be all over this': Security expert tells LBC Russian operatives could be behind Heathrow chaos
The scene in Brussels

British plane passenger in 'stand-off with Belgian police' after getting stranded in Brussels amid Heathrow closure
Marcin Majerkiewicz (left) has been found guilty of the murder of Stuart Everett (right)

Man, 42, found guilty of murder and dismemberment of pensioner whose body parts were dumped across Salford
Thousands of journeys have been affected

Heathrow Airport closed: What are your rights if your flight is cancelled and how can you claim compensation?
Tommy Robinson has lost a bid to bring a High Court challenge against the Government over his segregation in prison.

Tommy Robinson loses bid to challenge prison segregation

Stranded passengers at Heathrow Terminal 5 in London

Most prepared man in Britain? Passenger's fantastic journey to reach baby goddaughter in France as Heathrow closes
The scene in Brussels

'No idea where we can land', pilot tells passengers on diverted Heathrow flight as plane stranded in Belgium
Great British Energy's first major project will be to help public institutions save hundreds of millions on energy bills, Ed Miliband has said.

GB Energy to invest £200m in solar panels for hundreds of hospitals and schools as part of first major project

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince of Wales (left), Colonel-in-Chief, Mercian Regiment in a Challenger 2 tank

Prince William rides in tank on NATO's border with Russia as he gives British troops show of support
King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King Charles to make ‘secret offer’ to Donald Trump during historic second state visit

The Prince of Wales holds a phone to take a selfie during a walkabout to meet members of the public in Tallinn, on the first day of his visit to Estonia. Picture date: Thursday March 20, 2025.

Prince of Wales becomes 'King of the selfies' after royal seen posing for pictures with well-wishers in Estonia

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News