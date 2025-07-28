They're Coming Home! England's triumphant Lionesses set for heroes' return after night of champagne, cake and karaoke

28 July 2025, 11:57 | Updated: 28 July 2025, 13:07

England's Lauren James (right) leaving the team hotel at The Dolder Grand in Zurich, Switzerland. England defended their European Championship crown as they beat Spain on penalties in the final of Euro 2025. Picture date: Monday July 28, 2025.
England's Lauren James (right) leaving the team hotel at The Dolder Grand in Zurich, Switzerland. England defended their European Championship crown as they beat Spain on penalties in the final of Euro 2025. Picture date: Monday July 28, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

England's Lionesses attempted to blow away the cobwebs on Monday morning, with the team emerging from their lair following Euros 2025 victory celebrations.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Exiting the team's luxury Zurich hotel, players including England captain Leah Williamson, Lauren Hemp and star striker Michelle Agyemang were snapped heading for their coach as they returned to the UK.

The all-night party followed a tense penalty shoot-out which saw the team claim victory over Spain, securing England a record-breaking second Euros win on the trot.

Video footage emerging from last night's raucous celebrations show players returning to their hotel holding up a dog named Reggie, belonging to the owner of a mobile barista bar accompanying the Lionesses at the championship.

Revelry continued into the early hours, with photos posted to social media showing cake cutting and 4am karaoke celebrations.

It comes as the team are set to kick off celebrations in the UK with a reception at Downing Street after their dramatic penalty shootout win in the Euros final on Sunday night.

Read more: At least six killed after gunman opens fire at popular food market in Thailand

Read more: They're coming home... to a heroes' welcome: Lionesses to return to royal reception and parade after epic Euros win

England's Georgia Stanway outside the team hotel in Basel, Switzerland. England defended their European Championship crown as they beat Spain on penalties in the final of Euro 2025. Picture date: Monday July 28, 2025.
England's Georgia Stanway outside the team hotel in Basel, Switzerland. England defended their European Championship crown as they beat Spain on penalties in the final of Euro 2025. Picture date: Monday July 28, 2025. Picture: Alamy
England captain Leah Williamson with the trophy leaving the team hotel at The Dolder Grand in Zurich, Switzerland.
England captain Leah Williamson with the trophy leaving the team hotel at The Dolder Grand in Zurich, Switzerland. Picture: Alamy

England captain Leah Williamson grinned as she grasped the Euros 2025 trophy ahead of boarding the team bus back to the airport.

The captain was seen cutting a giant tiered cake topped with a football alongside manager Serena Wiegman on Sunday, as celebrations got underway following the team's victory.

Footage posted to social media shows England's Ella Toone belting out Karaoke into the early hours, while others celebrated on the shoulders of partners and took to the hotel dancefloor.

Ahead of the team's flight back to Stanstead Airport, star forward Lauren Hemp was pictured carrying a giant Lego Beauty and the Beast castle as she left the team hotel.

England's Grace Clinton leaving the team hotel in Basel, Switzerland. England defended their European Championship crown as they beat Spain on penalties in the final of Euro 2025.
England's Grace Clinton leaving the team hotel in Basel, Switzerland. England defended their European Championship crown as they beat Spain on penalties in the final of Euro 2025. Picture: Alamy

The Lionesses return comes ahead of a reception on Monday is due to be hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and sports minister Stephanie Peacock.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer insisted the team had “once again captured the hearts of the nation” as he remained absent, instead heading to Scotland ahead of meetings with Donald Trump on trade.

England manager Sarina Wiegman leaving the team hotel at The Dolder Grand in Zurich, Switzerland. England defended their European Championship crown as they beat Spain on penalties in the final of Euro 2025.
England manager Sarina Wiegman leaving the team hotel at The Dolder Grand in Zurich, Switzerland. England defended their European Championship crown as they beat Spain on penalties in the final of Euro 2025. Picture: Alamy

England defended their Euros title after beating Spain on penalties following a 1-1 draw in Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday.

Chloe Kelly scored the winning spot-kick following two huge saves from goalkeeper Hannah Hampton – sending supporters in fan zones into raptures.

Kelly thanked her detractors and said England boss Sarina Wiegman “gave me hope when I didn’t have any” after she fired home the winning penalty.

England's Lauren Hemp holding a Lego set based on the Disney movie 'Beauty and the Beast' as she leaves the team hotel in Zurich, Switzerland.
England's Lauren Hemp holding a Lego set based on the Disney movie 'Beauty and the Beast' as she leaves the team hotel in Zurich, Switzerland. Picture: Alamy
England's Beth Mead hi-fives a young fan as the team leave the team hotel in Zurich
England's Beth Mead hi-fives a young fan as the team leave the team hotel in Zurich. Picture: Alamy

The Lionesses, defending the crown they won three summers ago in the Wembley final, made it a hat-trick of knockout-round comebacks after Alessia Russo cancelled out Arsenal team-mate Mariona Caldentey’s opener to ultimately force a shootout.

Read more: Lucy Bronze played through pain of fractured tibia to secure Euro 2025 glory

Read more: Bus parade celebration route revealed after dramatic Euros win

The King said the team had the royal family’s “warmest appreciation and admiration” following their victory, adding: “The next task is to bring home the World Cup in 2027 if you possibly can.”

Players, coaches and FA representatives are to attend the Downing Street reception, Number 10 said.

England's Alessia Russo, center, reacts after scoring her side's first goal during the Women's Euro 2025 final
England's Alessia Russo, center, reacts after scoring her side's first goal during the Women's Euro 2025 final. Picture: Alamy
England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton stops a shot from Spain's Aitana Bonmati
England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton stops a shot from Spain's Aitana Bonmati. Picture: Alamy
Chloe Kelly's signature hop, skip, and a jump technique secured her side the decisive penalty against Spain's goalkeeper Catalina Coll
Chloe Kelly's signature hop, skip, and a jump technique secured her side the decisive penalty against Spain's goalkeeper Catalina Coll. Picture: Alamy

The Lionesses are then set for a homecoming open-top bus parade celebration in central London on Tuesday, followed by a ceremony outside Buckingham Palace.

Confirming the Downing Street reception, Sir Keir Starmer said: “The Lionesses have once again captured the hearts of the nation.

“Their victory is not only a remarkable sporting achievement, but an inspiration for young people across the country.

“It stands as a testament to the determination, resilience and unity that define this outstanding team."

Michelle Agyemang and Chloe Kelly celebrate win
Michelle Agyemang and Chloe Kelly proved to be a pair of star players for the Lionesses. Picture: Alamy
This is coach Sarina Wiegman's third back-to-back Euros win. She has won the tournament twice with the Lionesses, after leading the Netherlands to the Euro 2017 title
This is coach Sarina Wiegman's third back-to-back Euros win. She has won the tournament twice with the Lionesses, after leading the Netherlands to the Euro 2017 title. Picture: Alamy

Supporters stood on tables, waved flags, threw drinks in the air and excitedly hugged each other as England claimed victory, while the Prince of Wales and Sir Keir watched on from the stands in Basel.

Sir Keir was the first to congratulate England on their win – posting on X: “Champions! Congratulations Lionesses – what a team. What a game. What drama.

“You dug deep when it mattered most and you’ve made the nation proud. History makers.”

Ella Toone was queen of the Karaoke machine
Ella Toone was queen of the Karaoke machine. Picture: Instagram
Chloe Kelly was seen partying on her husband Scott Moore's shoulders
Chloe Kelly was seen partying on her husband Scott Moore's shoulders. Picture: Instagram
Lucy Bronze and Chloe Kelly entered the party with champagne in hand
Lucy Bronze and Chloe Kelly entered the party with champagne in hand. Picture: Instagram

In a statement posted on X after the game, the King said: “This brings you, your manager and all your support team my most heartfelt congratulations on winning the Euros 2025.

“For more years than I care to remember, England fans have sung that famous chant ‘football’s coming home’.

“As you return home with the trophy you won at Wembley three years ago, it is a source of great pride that, through sporting skill and awesome teamwork, the Lionesses have made those words ring true.

“For this, you have my whole family’s warmest appreciation and admiration.”

The King added: “More than that, though, you have shown through your example over past weeks that there are no setbacks so tough that defeat cannot be transformed into victory, even as the final whistle looms.

“Well done, Lionesses.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Dwight Muhammad Qawi has died aged 72.

Former two-weight boxing world champion Dwight Muhammad Qawi dead at 72

A video posted on X shows the man causing the disturbance shouting in the aisle of the plane

Man, 41, charged amid terror probe after 'shouting about a bomb' on UK-bound Easyjet flight

Bebe King was killed in last year's Southport murders.

Bebe King's 'light, care and spark' live on one year since Southport murders, her family says

Johnny Robbins and Daniel Shaw

Five people charged in investigation into deaths of two men seven years ago

Rescue teams search for victims in the rubble on the second day following an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on February 7, 2023.

Google admits 10 million people failed to receive 'take action' alert warning of Turkey earthquake severity

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, center, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet left and Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

Thailand and Cambodia agree to 'immediate and unconditional' ceasefire following days of deadly border clashes

Members of Destiny's Child, from left, Kelly Rowland, Beyonce, and Michelle Williams, perform at Super Bowl XLVII, in New Orleans.

Destiny's Child reunite for first time in seven years during Beyonce's final Cowboy Carter show

David Norris who was jailed for the murder of Stephen Lawrence

Public parole hearing for one of Stephen Lawrence's killers delayed

Yvonne Ford

Grandmother who died of rabies from puppy scratch on holiday had 'horrendous' death, says daughter

Jonathan Baker, the Bishop of Fulham, told the choir to get out of his house

Bizarre moment bishop tells choir to stop its 'terrible racket' and 'get out of my house' as church concert cut short

He then returned to the scene of the crime days later on June 15, where he stole a further three bottles of wine worth around £680.

Moment brazen thief hides £24k of stolen wine in wheelie bin before fleeing on tuk-tuk

Several people were killed at Or Tor Kor market in Thailand.

At least six killed after gunman opens fire at popular food market in Thailand

Team England feiert unmittelbar nach der Entscheidung im Elfmeterschiessen mit Anna Moorhouse (England, #13) und Chloe Kelly (England, #18) und ihren Mitspielerinnen.

Will we get a day off after Lionesses won Euro 2025?

Arsenal's Alessia Russo (right) with the trophy during the UEFA Women's Champions League Winners parade in London. Arsenal Women won the UEFA Women's Champions League against Barcelona on Saturday. Picture date: Monday May 26, 2025.

All Women's Super League fixtures 2025/26

Homes have been evacuated nearby after firefighters tackled a huge blaze involving 20 tonnes of tyres on Monday

Homes evacuated as firefighters tackle huge blaze after 20 tonnes of tyres go up in flames

A teen is in critical condition after an incident at Rafael Puig Lluvina, Tenerife.

Teen fighting for his life after being pulled from Tenerife hotel swimming pool

Latest News

See more Latest News

Close up detail of the Pornhub website homepage asking UK users to Please verify your age

More than 50 porn websites found with no age verification despite new online child protection law coming into effect
Imported dogs risk bringing diseases into Britain, the RSPCA has warned

Imported dogs a 'ticking time bomb' as charity warns canines could bring diseases into the UK
Police found the body of a young woman on Norfolk Street, Batley.

Murder probe launched after arrest of suspected armed robber leads police to young woman's body
British military tests secret new weapon to stop Putin's drone armies and Gatwick-style chaos

British military tests secret new weapon to stop Putin's drone armies and Gatwick-style chaos
NHS Nurses strike picket line at UCL in 2023

Nurses expected to vote to reject proposed pay deal

Lionesses celebrate Euro 2025 win

England's triumphant Lionesses to return to royal reception and parade through London after epic Euros win
Lucy Bronze of England takes a selfie as she celebrates following her team's victory in the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final match between England and Spain

Lucy Bronze played through pain of fractured tibia to secure Euro 2025 glory

L Plate on car

Driving test backlog ‘cannot get much worse’ as average waiting time reaches 22 weeks

Helen Strudwick, curator of Made in Ancient Egypt, views a 4,000-year-old ancient Egyptian handprint discovered on a 'soul house'

‘Rare and exciting’: 4,000-year-old handprint found on Egyptian clay model

Paint brushes

Typical price of some popular home improvements ‘has reduced in recent months’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles will visit a nuclear transport ship in the far north of Scotland and unveil a plaque.

Charles to unveil plaque during visit to nuclear transport ship in Scotland

Grace Clinton of England celebrates with the Trophy after the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final.

King urges Lionesses to target World Cup glory after ‘great pride’ of Euros win

Queen Camilla presents the trophy at Ascot

Queen presents winner’s trophy at Ascot after King George race

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News