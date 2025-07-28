They're Coming Home! England's triumphant Lionesses set for heroes' return after night of champagne, cake and karaoke

England's Lauren James (right) leaving the team hotel at The Dolder Grand in Zurich, Switzerland. England defended their European Championship crown as they beat Spain on penalties in the final of Euro 2025. Picture date: Monday July 28, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

England's Lionesses attempted to blow away the cobwebs on Monday morning, with the team emerging from their lair following Euros 2025 victory celebrations.

Exiting the team's luxury Zurich hotel, players including England captain Leah Williamson, Lauren Hemp and star striker Michelle Agyemang were snapped heading for their coach as they returned to the UK.

The all-night party followed a tense penalty shoot-out which saw the team claim victory over Spain, securing England a record-breaking second Euros win on the trot.

Video footage emerging from last night's raucous celebrations show players returning to their hotel holding up a dog named Reggie, belonging to the owner of a mobile barista bar accompanying the Lionesses at the championship.

Revelry continued into the early hours, with photos posted to social media showing cake cutting and 4am karaoke celebrations.

It comes as the team are set to kick off celebrations in the UK with a reception at Downing Street after their dramatic penalty shootout win in the Euros final on Sunday night.

England's Georgia Stanway outside the team hotel in Basel, Switzerland. England defended their European Championship crown as they beat Spain on penalties in the final of Euro 2025. Picture date: Monday July 28, 2025. Picture: Alamy

England captain Leah Williamson with the trophy leaving the team hotel at The Dolder Grand in Zurich, Switzerland. Picture: Alamy

England captain Leah Williamson grinned as she grasped the Euros 2025 trophy ahead of boarding the team bus back to the airport.

The captain was seen cutting a giant tiered cake topped with a football alongside manager Serena Wiegman on Sunday, as celebrations got underway following the team's victory.

Footage posted to social media shows England's Ella Toone belting out Karaoke into the early hours, while others celebrated on the shoulders of partners and took to the hotel dancefloor.

Ahead of the team's flight back to Stanstead Airport, star forward Lauren Hemp was pictured carrying a giant Lego Beauty and the Beast castle as she left the team hotel.

England's Grace Clinton leaving the team hotel in Basel, Switzerland. England defended their European Championship crown as they beat Spain on penalties in the final of Euro 2025. Picture: Alamy

The Lionesses return comes ahead of a reception on Monday is due to be hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and sports minister Stephanie Peacock.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer insisted the team had “once again captured the hearts of the nation” as he remained absent, instead heading to Scotland ahead of meetings with Donald Trump on trade.

England manager Sarina Wiegman leaving the team hotel at The Dolder Grand in Zurich, Switzerland. England defended their European Championship crown as they beat Spain on penalties in the final of Euro 2025. Picture: Alamy

England defended their Euros title after beating Spain on penalties following a 1-1 draw in Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday.

Chloe Kelly scored the winning spot-kick following two huge saves from goalkeeper Hannah Hampton – sending supporters in fan zones into raptures.

Kelly thanked her detractors and said England boss Sarina Wiegman “gave me hope when I didn’t have any” after she fired home the winning penalty.

England's Lauren Hemp holding a Lego set based on the Disney movie 'Beauty and the Beast' as she leaves the team hotel in Zurich, Switzerland. Picture: Alamy

England's Beth Mead hi-fives a young fan as the team leave the team hotel in Zurich. Picture: Alamy

The Lionesses, defending the crown they won three summers ago in the Wembley final, made it a hat-trick of knockout-round comebacks after Alessia Russo cancelled out Arsenal team-mate Mariona Caldentey’s opener to ultimately force a shootout.

The King said the team had the royal family’s “warmest appreciation and admiration” following their victory, adding: “The next task is to bring home the World Cup in 2027 if you possibly can.”

Players, coaches and FA representatives are to attend the Downing Street reception, Number 10 said.

England's Alessia Russo, center, reacts after scoring her side's first goal during the Women's Euro 2025 final. Picture: Alamy

England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton stops a shot from Spain's Aitana Bonmati. Picture: Alamy

Chloe Kelly's signature hop, skip, and a jump technique secured her side the decisive penalty against Spain's goalkeeper Catalina Coll. Picture: Alamy

The Lionesses are then set for a homecoming open-top bus parade celebration in central London on Tuesday, followed by a ceremony outside Buckingham Palace.

Confirming the Downing Street reception, Sir Keir Starmer said: “The Lionesses have once again captured the hearts of the nation.

“Their victory is not only a remarkable sporting achievement, but an inspiration for young people across the country.

“It stands as a testament to the determination, resilience and unity that define this outstanding team."

Michelle Agyemang and Chloe Kelly proved to be a pair of star players for the Lionesses. Picture: Alamy

This is coach Sarina Wiegman's third back-to-back Euros win. She has won the tournament twice with the Lionesses, after leading the Netherlands to the Euro 2017 title. Picture: Alamy

Supporters stood on tables, waved flags, threw drinks in the air and excitedly hugged each other as England claimed victory, while the Prince of Wales and Sir Keir watched on from the stands in Basel.

Sir Keir was the first to congratulate England on their win – posting on X: “Champions! Congratulations Lionesses – what a team. What a game. What drama.

“You dug deep when it mattered most and you’ve made the nation proud. History makers.”

Ella Toone was queen of the Karaoke machine. Picture: Instagram

Chloe Kelly was seen partying on her husband Scott Moore's shoulders. Picture: Instagram

Lucy Bronze and Chloe Kelly entered the party with champagne in hand. Picture: Instagram

In a statement posted on X after the game, the King said: “This brings you, your manager and all your support team my most heartfelt congratulations on winning the Euros 2025.

“For more years than I care to remember, England fans have sung that famous chant ‘football’s coming home’.

“As you return home with the trophy you won at Wembley three years ago, it is a source of great pride that, through sporting skill and awesome teamwork, the Lionesses have made those words ring true.

“For this, you have my whole family’s warmest appreciation and admiration.”

The King added: “More than that, though, you have shown through your example over past weeks that there are no setbacks so tough that defeat cannot be transformed into victory, even as the final whistle looms.

“Well done, Lionesses.”