Lionesses crush the Netherlands 4-0 as Euros dream back on track

England's Ella Toone celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Group D match at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

England have won 4-0 against the Netherlands in their Women’s European Championship Group D match in Zurich.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lauren James’ double helped England secure a resounding 4-0 victory over the Netherlands in Zurich to keep their European Championship title defence alive.

England's Alex Greenwood (right) and Netherland's Chasity Grant (left) battle for the ball during the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Group D match at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Defeat to France in the tournament opener had all-but ensured the Lionesses would need three points to avoid crashing out at the group stage and, with Prince William in attendance at the Stadion Letzigrund, James got them off to a great start with a stunning 22nd-minute opener.

England's Ella Toone (centre) and Netherland's Kerstin Casparij (left) battle for the ball during the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Group D match at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Alessia Russo earned the assist and added another when Georgia Stanway doubled England’s lead in first-half stoppage time before James made it three on the hour.

England's Georgia Stanway celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Group D match at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Ella Toone, the lone fresh face in Sarina Wiegman’s starting XI, got on the scoresheet seven minutes later with a fourth, ensuring England – who will finish the group stage against tournament newcomers Wales – are now in prime position to punch their ticket to the quarter-finals.

Georgia Stanway hailed England’s ability to fight after they earned a 4-0 win over the Netherlands.

The Lionesses bounced back from defeat to France to earn their first win of this summer’s European Championships and Stanway was one of those on the scoresheet.

England fan with a sign after the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Group D match at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Reflecting on her goal, the midfielder told BBC One: "I think it took a little deflection, I’ll have to watch it back.

"But I’ve always said and I said the other day this is about showing who we are, we’re wanting to go back to proper England.

"We fought from the very first minute to the very last. LJ (Lauren James) set the tone with that goal and we all just followed."

Lauren James struck either side of half-time to put England in control and is hoping to keep contributing throughout the tournament.

"I enjoyed it a lot. The goals say it all," she told BBC One.

"We bounced back from our previous game and today we showed we’re more than capable of showing the world what we can do.

"As long as I’m helping the team in any way I can, whether that’s providing or scoring, I try to do my best each game.

"Hopefully as the games keep going on I keep getting more involved."