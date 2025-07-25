Will we get a day off if Lionesses win the Euros?

Michelle Agyemang and Ella Toone will probably get a day off if England win, but what about the rest of us? Picture: Getty

By William Mata

England will play Spain in the final of Euro 2025 this weekend, but you might not want to overdo the celebrations if the Lionesses win.

Sarina Wiegman’s side has made the final of the tournament, having overcome Italy thanks to a last minute equaliser from Michelle Agyemang in the last four and a winner from Chloe Kelly.

The Lionesses have a chance to defend their title on Sunday evening with the final kicking off from 5pm at St Jakob-Park in Basel.

As ever, the government has been faced with calls to grant England a bank holiday, if England manages to pull it off.

“The Lionesses can make history on Sunday and retain the Euros title they won so memorably three years ago,” a spokesman for the Liberal Democrats said.

“If they do that, the prime minister should give us a public holiday to honour their achievement.”

But Sir Keir Starmer, a big football fan, appears unmoved.

“I'm not aware of any plans for that,” a spokesman told the Mail. No 10 had given a similar response when England’s men prepared to play the Euro 2024, also against Spain.

Sir Keir had led calls for a day off, however, after England’s women won Euro 2022 - and then repeated this in 2023 before England lost (against Spain) in the Women’s World Cup final.

While Spain have an impressive record of beating England in the finals of recent tournaments, Wiegman has won the past two women’s Euro finals as coach.

FA chief Mark Bullingham said of the manager: "Her record of managing in five tournaments and reaching five finals is phenomenal. I don't believe anyone has been anywhere near that in the past and it will be really hard to do that in the future.”