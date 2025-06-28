England retain U21 Euros crown after thrilling extra time victory over Germany

England's players celebrate after winning the UEFA U21 European Championship final. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Jonathan Rowe's extra-time header ensured England Under-21s secured back-to-back European Championship titles after beating Germany 3-2 in a thrilling final.

Both sides had met earlier in the competition - where Germany ran out 2-1 victors in their Group B clash - but England opened the scoring early in Bratislava through Harvey Elliott.

Omari Hutchinson doubled the lead 20 minutes later, but goals from Nelson Weiper and Paul Nebel either side of the break dragged Germany back into the game.

England were given a scare when Nebel's deflected strike hit the crossbar with a minute to go in normal time and a pulsating encounter went into extra time.

Substitute Rowe made an instant impact after coming off the bench, scoring with a diving header, and his goal proved decisive, despite Germany coming close again at the death when Merlin Rohl's effort hit the bar.

Lee Carsley's side struck after five minutes when Hutchinson forced Noah Atubolu into a brilliant low save and the rebound was cleared to Elliott, who coolly slotted the ball into the bottom-right corner to score his fifth goal of the tournament.

James McAtee sliced a shot across the face of goal and Jay Stansfield was inches away from converting a McAtee cross.

Germany captain Eric Martel sent an effort over the crossbar before England grabbed a second goal in the 25th minute.

Players and staff of England celebrate with the UEFA European Under-21 Championship trophy. Picture: Getty

James McAtee of England lifts the UEFA European Under-21 Championship trophy. Picture: Getty

McAtee had a chance blocked and he tapped the ball to Hutchinson, who drilled a strike between the legs of Atubolu and into the net.

Hutchinson came close again moments later as his shot flew wide and another dangerous England counter-attack saw Atubolu make a diving stop to deny McAtee.

Carsley was forced to make a change when Alex Scott was forced off through injury and Germany pulled a goal back in first-half stoppage-time when Nebel's pinpoint cross reached Weiper, who powered a header past James Beadle.

McAtee had an effort roll just past the upright after the break before Beadle was called into action at the other end to push away Nebel's effort.

Germany began to threaten and equalised in the 61st minute when a corner reached the unmarked Nebel and he hit a stunning finish into the top corner.

McAtee curled a strike over the bar as England looked to regain some control and substitute Brooke Norton-Cuffy had a shot comfortably collected by Atubolu.

Germany missed the chance to snatch a dramatic winner when Nebel rattled the crossbar.

McAtee and Elliott came off for Ethan Nwaneri and Rowe, with the Marseille forward scoring just two minutes into extra time when he flicked Tyler Morton's superb cross into the bottom corner.

A solid defensive display saw England fend off some promising Germany attacks and Rohl hit the woodwork with two minutes to play as Carsley's Young Lions managed to successfully defend their European crown.