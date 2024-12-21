England World Cup winner George Eastham dies aged 88 as tributes flood in to Stoke City legend

Eastham played for Newcastle United and Arsenal before joining Stoke for £35,000 shortly after the 1966 World Cup. Picture: Alamy/Popperfoto via Getty Images

By Charlie Duffield

Former Stoke, Newcastle and Arsenal winger George Eastham has died aged 88

He made 19 appearances for England and was a non-playing member of the 1966 World Cup winning squad.

Eastham lifted the League Cup with Stoke in 1972, scoring the deciding goal in the final at Wembley.

He was awarded an OBE for services to football before retiring in 1974.

The Football Association said it was "saddened" by Eastham's passing and "our condolences go to George's family and friends".

Born in Blackpool, Eastham also leaves an impactful legacy as the player who fought against "slavery contracts".

His involvement in a landmark 1963 court case which enhanced players' freedom to switch clubs ultimately revolutionised the British transfer market.

Announcing his death on their official website, his former club said: "The Stoke City Football Club family is immensely saddened by the passing of club legend George Eastham OBE at the age of 88.

"George was signed by the Potters for a £35,000 fee shortly after being part of England's 1966 World Cup winning squad."

"He went on to represent the club for eight seasons in the top division of the English game and was a two-time FA Cup semi-finalist in red and white."

"He is perhaps best remembered as the man whose goal secured the 1972 League Cup in a 2-1 victory over Chelsea at Wembley.

George Eastham OBE: 1936-2024



George Eastham OBE: 1936-2024

"The Potters will wear black armbands for the fixture against Sheffield Wednesday (on Saturday) as a mark of respect.

"Our thoughts are with George's family and friends at this difficult time."

They also plan to pay tribute to Eastham at their home game against Leeds United on 26 December.

His father, George Senior, also represented the country, earning one cap while Eastham Jr.

He won 19 caps between 1963 and 1966.

After a stint with Ards in Northern Ireland, he made significant league appearances for Newcastle and Arsenal before moving to Stoke.

After retiring, he served as assistant to Tony Waddington and later took over as Stoke manager from March 1977 to January 1978.

Eastham later moved to South Africa where he coached local black children and was a vocal opponent of apartheid, the racial segregation system prevalent at the time.