Champions at No 10: Lionesses visit Downing Street for reception with Deputy PM after historic Euros victory

28 July 2025, 18:53 | Updated: 28 July 2025, 19:53

Victorious England Women's Squad Visit Downing Street
Victorious England Women's Squad Visit Downing Street. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The England team visited Downing Street for a reception with Angela Rayner after touching down in the UK following their historic Euro 2025 victory.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Lionesses successfully defended their European crown with a 3-1 penalty shootout victory over Spain in the tournament's showpiece in Basel, Switzerland.

It's the first time a senior England football team has returned from an overseas tournament with a trophy.

Tonight, the team attended a recption with the Deputy PM before their open-top bus parade in London tomorrow.

Read more: England's Lionesses receive rapturous reception as they arrive home ahead of Palace reception and victory parade

Read more: King urges Lionesses to target World Cup glory after ‘great pride’ of Euros win

England head coach Sarina Wiegman (centre left) and captain Leah Williamson (centre right) at No 10 Downing Street.
England head coach Sarina Wiegman (centre left) and captain Leah Williamson (centre right) at No 10 Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

The team were met with a heroes' welcome upon landing in the UK earlier today, with huge crowds gathering to celebrate the win.

The Lionesses beat world champions Spain 3-1 on penalties after the match finished 1-1 following extra time.

Alessia Russo cancelled out the opener from Arsenal team-mate Mariona Caldentey and after drawing 1-1 following extra time, an entertaining final ultimately boiled down to penalties.

The England squad wearing their winners' medals arrive in Downing Street for a reception at No 10, hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner
The England squad wearing their winners' medals arrive in Downing Street for a reception at No 10, hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner. Picture: Getty

Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton made two brilliant saves in the shootout before Chloe Kelly fired home from the spot to ensure England retained their European title.

Lionesses captain Leah Williamson led the squad out of the private terminal at Southend Airport just before 5pm, carrying the European Championship trophy, to a huge ovation.

The fans welcomed the players with a raucous atmosphere, with drums and chants of "it's coming home" and "we love you England, we do".

Leah Williamson and Keira Walsh of England lift the UEFA Women's EURO trophy with teammates after the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final
Leah Williamson and Keira Walsh of England lift the UEFA Women's EURO trophy with teammates after the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final. Picture: Getty

Banners and flags dedicated to a number of the players, including Alessia Russo, Williamson, Lucy Bronze and Lauren James, were on display.

The Lionesses were unable to stop and greet fans individually after their flight was delayed by well over an hour.

The Lionesses left their team hotel in Zurich on Monday morning with skipper Leah Williamson carefully escorting the trophy to the bus.

After almost a month of competition in Switzerland, the team's aeroplane, branded with the word "home" touched down at Southend Airport on Monday afternoon.

Holding the trophy, Williamson was first to step off the plane alongside head coach Sarina Wiegman.

A homecoming open-top bus parade follows in central London on Tuesday, where there will be a procession along The Mall and the celebration will finish with a staged ceremony at the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kelyan Bokassa (left) with his mother

'To young people who carry knives, I beg you to stop': Heartbreaking statement of mum of boy, 14, stabbed to death

A 13-year-old girl has died after 'getting into difficulty' in the sea near a picturesque UK beauty spot.

Girl, 13, dies after 'getting into difficulty' near picturesque UK beauty spot

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage attends a meeting alongside the Head of Kent County Council, Linden Kemkaran (left), during his visit to the Reform UK group at Kent at Kent County Council at County Hall, Maidstone. Picture date: Monday July 7, 2025.

Reform UK councillor defends removing book from library welcome area as a move for 'child protection'

The quadruple stabbing happened at Long lane, Southwark

Two dead after quadruple stabbing in London

Paloma Shemirani who died of cancer after refusing chemotherapy treatment

Graduate who died after refusing chemo 'told court she was anti-vax'

A mugshot man and a woman side by side

'Bonnie and Clyde' couple who planned brutal rape of young children jailed

Victorious England Women's Squad Arrive At Southend Airport

England's Lionesses receive rapturous reception as they arrive home ahead of Palace reception and victory parade

Annabel Mackey

Mother pleads guilty to manslaughter of two-year-old daughter after she was found in pond

g

'Jealous' woman stabbed ex-partner to death on Christmas Day after seeing him on dating app, court hears

Paul Gallagher has been charged with rape and a string of other violent sex offences.

Noel and Liam Gallagher's older brother Paul charged with rape, coercive control and string of sex offences

U.S. President Donald Trump Visits Scotland For Rounds Of Golf And Trade Talks

Trump says Israel has responsibility to ensure flow of aid to Gaza - as Starmer brands conditions ‘intolerable’

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as he meets British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for bilateral talks at Trump Turnberry golf club

Donald Trump tells Putin he has '10 or 12 days' to agree ceasefire with Ukraine or face further sanctions

Gregg Wallace

Gregg Wallace claims he was 'regularly touched and groped' on Masterchef set but complaining 'never crossed my mind'

Darth Maul in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace. The 1999 film has been upgraded from a U classification to a PG

Star Wars: Episode I reclassified from U to PG for 'scary scenes'

Enough is Enough' protest opposed to refugees housed at Cresta Court Hotel, Church road in Trafford, Altrincham, Greater Manchester.

Protesters clash outside Altrincham hotel housing asylum seekers

Sorato Shimizu ran the 100m sprint in a staggering 10.00 seconds flat during a track meet in Hiroshima.

Schoolboy, 16, beats Usain Bolt’s 100m sprint record to qualify for world championships

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hull Trains 802301 Paragon train, East Coast Main Line Railway; Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, England

When are Hull Trains staff striking?

England v Spain - UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final

Funding for grassroots women and girl’s football could be extended after roaring success of Lionesses
Dwight Muhammad Qawi has died aged 72.

Former two-weight boxing world champion Dwight Muhammad Qawi dead at 72

A video posted on X shows the man causing the disturbance shouting in the aisle of the plane

Man, 41, charged amid terror probe after 'shouting about a bomb' on UK-bound Easyjet flight
Bebe King was killed in last year's Southport murders.

Bebe King's 'light, care and spark' live on one year since Southport murders, her family says
Johnny Robbins and Daniel Shaw

Five people charged in investigation into deaths of two men seven years ago

Ella Toone, Leah Williamson, Chloe Kelly, and Lucy Bronze celebrating the Lionesses' win

They're Coming Home! England's triumphant Lionesses set for heroes' return after night of champagne, cake and karaoke
Rescue teams search for victims in the rubble on the second day following an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on February 7, 2023.

Google admits 10 million people failed to receive 'take action' alert warning of Turkey earthquake severity
Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, center, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet left and Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

Thailand and Cambodia agree to 'immediate and unconditional' ceasefire following days of deadly border clashes
Members of Destiny's Child, from left, Kelly Rowland, Beyonce, and Michelle Williams, perform at Super Bowl XLVII, in New Orleans.

Destiny's Child reunite for first time in seven years during Beyonce's final Cowboy Carter show

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III, arrives for a reception for Caithness Communities hosted by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority at Scrabster Harbour in Thurso

Charles unveils plaque during visit to nuclear transport ship in Scotland

Grace Clinton of England celebrates with the Trophy after the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final.

King urges Lionesses to target World Cup glory after ‘great pride’ of Euros win

Queen Camilla presents the trophy at Ascot

Queen presents winner’s trophy at Ascot after King George race

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News