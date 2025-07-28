Champions at No 10: Lionesses visit Downing Street for reception with Deputy PM after historic Euros victory

Victorious England Women's Squad Visit Downing Street. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The England team visited Downing Street for a reception with Angela Rayner after touching down in the UK following their historic Euro 2025 victory.

The Lionesses successfully defended their European crown with a 3-1 penalty shootout victory over Spain in the tournament's showpiece in Basel, Switzerland.

It's the first time a senior England football team has returned from an overseas tournament with a trophy.

Tonight, the team attended a recption with the Deputy PM before their open-top bus parade in London tomorrow.

England head coach Sarina Wiegman (centre left) and captain Leah Williamson (centre right) at No 10 Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

The team were met with a heroes' welcome upon landing in the UK earlier today, with huge crowds gathering to celebrate the win.

The Lionesses beat world champions Spain 3-1 on penalties after the match finished 1-1 following extra time.

Alessia Russo cancelled out the opener from Arsenal team-mate Mariona Caldentey and after drawing 1-1 following extra time, an entertaining final ultimately boiled down to penalties.

The England squad wearing their winners' medals arrive in Downing Street for a reception at No 10, hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner. Picture: Getty

Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton made two brilliant saves in the shootout before Chloe Kelly fired home from the spot to ensure England retained their European title.

Lionesses captain Leah Williamson led the squad out of the private terminal at Southend Airport just before 5pm, carrying the European Championship trophy, to a huge ovation.

The fans welcomed the players with a raucous atmosphere, with drums and chants of "it's coming home" and "we love you England, we do".

Leah Williamson and Keira Walsh of England lift the UEFA Women's EURO trophy with teammates after the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final. Picture: Getty

Banners and flags dedicated to a number of the players, including Alessia Russo, Williamson, Lucy Bronze and Lauren James, were on display.

The Lionesses were unable to stop and greet fans individually after their flight was delayed by well over an hour.

The Lionesses left their team hotel in Zurich on Monday morning with skipper Leah Williamson carefully escorting the trophy to the bus.

After almost a month of competition in Switzerland, the team's aeroplane, branded with the word "home" touched down at Southend Airport on Monday afternoon.

Holding the trophy, Williamson was first to step off the plane alongside head coach Sarina Wiegman.

A homecoming open-top bus parade follows in central London on Tuesday, where there will be a procession along The Mall and the celebration will finish with a staged ceremony at the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace.