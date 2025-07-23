England's competitor in the Women's Euros 2025 final revealed

23 July 2025, 23:45

Players of England pose for the team photo during the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 semifinal match between England and Italy.
Players of England pose for the team photo during the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 semifinal match between England and Italy. Picture: Getty

By Ruth Lawes

The Lionesses will face Spain in the Women's Euro 2025 final on Sunday after La Roja defeated Germany.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The game adds to the mounting pressure on England, who will be looking to redeem themselves after their defeat to Spain in the 2023 World Cup final.

In the second Euros semifinal match on Wednesday in Zurich, Switzerland, the Spanish side beat Germany 1-0, assuring their place in the final.

The teams had been drawing 0-0 until Spanish player Aitana Bonmati scored the only goal of the game in the 23rd minute of extra time.

England and Spain will play against each other at Basel's St Jakob-Park at 6pm local time (5pm UK time) on Sunday.

Read more: Lionesses seal place in Women's Euro 2025 final with extra-time winner against Italy

Read more: Lionesses step back from social media after Jess Carter reveals racist online abuse

Alba Redondo and Alexia Putellas of Spain celebrate after the victory in the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 semifinal match between Germany and Spain.
Alba Redondo and Alexia Putellas of Spain celebrate after the victory in the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 semifinal match between Germany and Spain. Picture: Getty

The match will be attended by Prince William in his role as patron of the Football Association.

On Tuesday's semi-final game, the Lionesses roared to victory, scoring an extra-time winner against underdogs Italy.

Following Chloe Kelly’s late winner, William took to social media to praise the England team, writing: “Brilliant performance @Lionesses! One game from glory! #WEURO2025".

The Lionesses were on the brink of elimination by Italy when 19-year-old substitute Michelle Agyemang forced extra time, drawing the sides level with an equaliser in the sixth minute of stoppage time to cancel out Barbara Bonansea’s 33rd-minute opener.

Chloe Kelly then scored the winning goal on a rebound from a penalty in the 119th minute to complete England’s second successive stunning comeback.

On social media, Sir Keir Starmer praised the Lionesses' performance, adding: “Into the final and inspiring the nation. Let’s bring it home".

England is the current Women's Euros reigning champions after defeating Germany in 2022.

However, Germany is successful nation in the history of the tournament with eight titles.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

TOPSHOT-VIETNAM-FRANCE-DIPLOMACY

Macrons sue far-right podcaster Candace Owens over false claims Brigitte was born male

Taylor Swift

Madame Tussauds reveals 13 new Taylor Swift wax figures to go on display

Hugo Ekitike

Liverpool complete signing of striker Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt

Ellen DeGeneres moved to the UK last year after Trump's re-election.

Ellen DeGeneres lists renovated Cotswolds farmhouse for £22.5m after vowing to ‘get the hell out’ of America

A protester shouts to a group of counter-protesters outside the Britannia International Hotel in Canary Wharf, London

Anti-migrant protesters hurl abuse at police as they descend on four-star Canary Wharf hotel

Bryan Kohberger, who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death in 2022 during a home invasion, has been jailed for life without parole

Killer who stabbed four students to death during home invasion to die behind bars

Erik Menendez has a 'serious medical condition,' his lawyer has said.

Erik Menendez has 'serious medical condition' and should be released from prison, his lawyer says

Ukraine’s intelligence service revealed that officials had discovered two decoy drones (not pictured)—both identified as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)—comprised solely of Chinese components

Russia deploys first Chinese-made drone in Ukraine as fears grow over Beijing-Moscow military ties

Graham Thorpe 'spiralled into depression' after losing his job as a batting coach in 2022, an inquest has heard.

Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe ‘spiralled into depression’ after losing job as batting coach, inquest hears

The scene in the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, after three people were killed in a shooting

Two children and woman confirmed as victims in fatal Northern Ireland shooting - as man remains in hospital

Naeema, a 30-year-old Palestinian mother, carries her malnourished 2-year-old son Yazan as they stand in their damaged home in the Al-Shati refugee camp

Further 10 people die of malnutrition in Gaza as aid agencies warn of mass starvation

Xavier Popponne

Gang member who 'glorified' killing people in drill song convicted of murder

The scene in the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, after two people died and two people been seriously injured in a shooting incident

Third person dies in Northern Ireland shooting as police confirm all victims from same household

HMRC has issued an alert urging taxpayers to check if they’re owed money, as 1 million people haven’t claimed the money they’re owed.

Are you owed money? HMRC issues warning to 1 million UK taxpayers that haven’t claimed their tax refund

A record number of police officers were sacked from forces in England and Wales in the past year, new figures show.

Record number of police officers sacked after misconduct crackdown

President Donald Trump

Trump visit will ‘undoubtedly stretch’ police resources, superintendents warn

Latest News

See more Latest News

The bill has sparked the first major public demonstration against the government since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Zelenskyy faces backlash at home and abroad over bill 'undermining' Ukraine's anti-corruption watchdogs
Sussex Police mugshot of Kieran Hornsby, known as Kez

What happened to Kez? WeCricket YouTuber jailed

Radoslaw Brzezicki

Man jailed for beating 'friend' to death in his own home after an argument

10 people have been arrested following anti-migration protests in Epping

Essex Police chief rejects claims of bias and says he won’t resign in wake of migrant hotel protest
John Torode and Gregg Wallace attend The Childline Ball 2019...

BBC to air unseen series of MasterChef with sacked Gregg Wallace and John Torode

Tests found Mrs Baxter's wound had pasteurella multocida present.

Pensioner dies after a dog licked a cut on her leg

Cameron was on her way back from Thailand when she was detained by German police.

British mum, 21, charged with drug trafficking in Germany after being 'caught smuggling cannabis from Thailand'
A Brown bear (Ursus arctos) is fishing for salmon along the shore of Lake Crescent in Lake Clark National Park and Preserve, Alaska, USA.

Brown bear mauls woman on popular hiking trail as bear-hunt launched

Bionic surgeon 'cashed in' after losing legs to sepsis amid claims he 'caused injuries' after ‘buying amputation videos online’

'Britain's bravest surgeon' who lost legs to sepsis accused of fraud after 'causing injuries to cash in on insurance'
Police outside the hotel as protesters gathered outside a Britannia Hotel in Canary Wharf, east London, following reports that the hotel is accommodating migrants who entered the UK illegally

Four-star hotel in Canary Wharf prepared for asylum seekers - as anti-migrant protesters gather outside

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Camilla joked with Phil Smith when he showed her his latest body art by sticking out his left leg covered in royal monograms.

Superfan makes Camilla laugh by showing her his leg inked with royal monograms

Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, Patron of The Football Association, visits St. George's Park.

Prince William to cheer on Lionesses at Women's Euros 2025 final

Rosie was the granddaughter of Princess Diana’s uncle, and was tragically found dead by her mum and sister at the age of 20.

William and Harry's cousin Rosie Roche 'found dead with firearm nearby’ - as family pays tribute to ‘darling daughter’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News