England's competitor in the Women's Euros 2025 final revealed

Players of England pose for the team photo during the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 semifinal match between England and Italy. Picture: Getty

By Ruth Lawes

The Lionesses will face Spain in the Women's Euro 2025 final on Sunday after La Roja defeated Germany.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The game adds to the mounting pressure on England, who will be looking to redeem themselves after their defeat to Spain in the 2023 World Cup final.

In the second Euros semifinal match on Wednesday in Zurich, Switzerland, the Spanish side beat Germany 1-0, assuring their place in the final.

The teams had been drawing 0-0 until Spanish player Aitana Bonmati scored the only goal of the game in the 23rd minute of extra time.

England and Spain will play against each other at Basel's St Jakob-Park at 6pm local time (5pm UK time) on Sunday.

Read more: Lionesses seal place in Women's Euro 2025 final with extra-time winner against Italy

Read more: Lionesses step back from social media after Jess Carter reveals racist online abuse

Alba Redondo and Alexia Putellas of Spain celebrate after the victory in the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 semifinal match between Germany and Spain. Picture: Getty

The match will be attended by Prince William in his role as patron of the Football Association.

On Tuesday's semi-final game, the Lionesses roared to victory, scoring an extra-time winner against underdogs Italy.

Following Chloe Kelly’s late winner, William took to social media to praise the England team, writing: “Brilliant performance @Lionesses! One game from glory! #WEURO2025".

The Lionesses were on the brink of elimination by Italy when 19-year-old substitute Michelle Agyemang forced extra time, drawing the sides level with an equaliser in the sixth minute of stoppage time to cancel out Barbara Bonansea’s 33rd-minute opener.

Chloe Kelly then scored the winning goal on a rebound from a penalty in the 119th minute to complete England’s second successive stunning comeback.

On social media, Sir Keir Starmer praised the Lionesses' performance, adding: “Into the final and inspiring the nation. Let’s bring it home".

England is the current Women's Euros reigning champions after defeating Germany in 2022.

However, Germany is successful nation in the history of the tournament with eight titles.