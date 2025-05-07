English cricket stars are 'split' over staying in Pakistan amid country's conflict with India

Chris Jordan (l) and David Willey (r) playing for the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

England cricket stars are split on whether to remain in Pakistan amid the nation's ongoing conflict with India, according to reports.

Airlines have cancelled or rerouted a number of flights in the wake of India firing missiles across the border into Pakistani-controlled territory.

The strikes, which India claimed were targeting infrastructure used by militants, have reportedly killed eight people and injured 35 others, according to Pakistani security officials.

Indian paramilitary soldiers cordon off the area after an unknown aircraft crushed in Wuyan near Indian-administered Kashmir's main city of Srinagar. Picture: Alamy

Currently, there are seven English players who are playing in the PSL (Pakistan Super League) - which is due to finish on May 18.

The seven English players include James Vince, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Luke Wood and Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

There are also a number of English coaches - such as Alexandra Hartley.

Currently the PSL's official advice to players claims that it is still safe to continue playing in the country.

The Telegraph claim that several English players are exploring their current options and potential routes home, if needed - with fears that the conflict could escalate to war.

A source told the outlet that there are "mixed thoughts and feelings across the group" - with the PCA "working with players" to discuss their situations.

There are also 10 English players, including Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell and Jos Buttler, playing in the Indian Premier League, which runs until May 25.