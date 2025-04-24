Eni Aluko 'faces sack' after accusing Ian Wright of blocking female pundits by ‘dominating’ women’s football coverage

24 April 2025, 17:33

Eni Aluko and Ian Wright during the Arnold Clark Cup match between England Lionesses and Spain at Carrow Road on February 20, 2022 in Norwich, England.
Eni Aluko and Ian Wright during the Arnold Clark Cup match between England Lionesses and Spain at Carrow Road on February 20, 2022 in Norwich, England. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Eni Aluko is reportedly facing the sack after accusing Ian Wright of blocking opportunities for female pundits by ‘dominating’ broadcasting of the women’s game.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former Chelsea and England forward said Wright, who has been a major supporter of women’s football for a long time, should be aware of ‘how much he’s doing’ in punditry on women’s football.

“I’ve worked with Ian a long time and, you know, I think he’s a brilliant broadcaster, but I think he’s aware of just how much he’s doing in the women’s game. I think he should be aware of that,” she told Radio Four’s Women’s Hour.

“The fact of the matter is, there is a limited amount of spaces available. If we had a situation where there was an equal opportunity in the men’s game for broadcasters and coaches that there is in the women’s game, it’s a free for all.

“But that’s not the case. I can’t dominate the men’s game in the way that, you know, you used Ian as an example,” she added.

When asked if it was wrong for Wright to be in the limelight in coverage of the women’s game, Aluko added: “I don’t know about wrong, but I think we need to be conscious and we need to make sure that women are not being blocked from having a pathway into broadcasting in the women’s game.”

Ian Wright and Aluko during the Arnold Clark Cup football match between England & Germany at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.
Ian Wright and Aluko during the Arnold Clark Cup football match between England & Germany at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England. Picture: Alamy
Ian Wright working as a presenter during the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 Final Tournament Draw
Ian Wright working as a presenter during the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 Final Tournament Draw. Picture: Getty

“It’s still new, it’s still growing. There’s a finite amount of opportunities and I think that men need to be aware of that.

“Men need to be aware that, you know, you’re in a growing sport, a growing sport for women, and we haven’t always had these opportunities, and so it’s about the awareness and supporting other women through that pathway.”

Read more: Arsenal legend Ian Wright to 'step back' from Match of the Day after 26 years

Read more: Joey Barton pleads not guilty to malicious communications after 'comparing Eni Aluko to Rose West'

It stands in stark contrast with Wright’s past treatment of Aluko. Wright publicly supported Aluko when she faced criticism for a slip-up during live coverage of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

“You man are so pressed by women in football that you take pure pleasure in this. Grow up,” he posted on X in reaction to people trolling Aluko online.

Aluko has landed herself in hot water for making the comments, as reports claim her bosses at ITV are considering giving her the sack.

According to MailOnline, executives at the broadcaster have been left angry and bemused about the criticism, given their reputation for employing and giving opportunities to numerous female pundits.

“Aluko's on very thin ice, the comments she made were ill-judged to say the least,” a TV source told the outlet.

“For her to criticise the use of Wright [in broadcasts] and suggest he's dominating the game is not only factually incorrect, it's actually very disrespectful given how he's helped raise the profile of women's football,” they added.

"Her comments have upset a lot of people and there have been serious discussions over whether she can work for the broadcaster again in the near future.”

The comments left many fans of the sport confused, since Wright is known as an outspoken champion of women’s football.

The Arsenal legend hosts a podcast with Steph Houghton about women’s football, and regularly discusses it with Kelly Cates on the BBC.

Since Aluko made her comments, it emerged that Wright has been paying £1,700 per month out of his own pocket to Stoke City defender Kayleigh McDonald.

After McDonald suffered a ruptured ACL during a match against Burnley, she was forced to start a fundraiser to cover her surgery costs, as the club refused to pay.

At the time, Wright paid for a sports lawyer to represent McDonald, according to the Telegraph.

And when Stoke stopped paying for her rehab at the end of last year, Wright has been paying the rehab costs - estimated at around £1,700 a month - out of his own pocket.

“Forever grateful for everything Ian Wright has done & continues to do for me,” McDonald posted on X.

“I’d of been left with 6 months of rehab to try & fund if it wasn’t for his support. Not enough words to express my gratitude and I’m so happy we have people like you involved in women’s football”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The number of shoplifting offences recorded by police in England and Wales has passed half a million for the first time, figures show.

True scale of Britain's shoplifting epidemic: Police record more than 500,000 cases in a year for the first time

Exclusive
A senior officer within London’s Metropolitan Police has suggested there are not enough officers on the beat on Saturdays.

Top cop questions whether Met has enough officers on duty on Saturdays as he makes comparison to busy retailers

Leah Harrison died on a school trip

Girl, 10, swept away to her death by mudslide 'which came out of nowhere' on school trip

Exclusive
Lucy Issac (pictured) and her unborn's son life were at risk when she underwent an operation to have her womb removed

Miracle of baby 'born twice' after mother undergoes life-saving womb operation

St Nicholas Church in Pluckley. A series of tantalising mysteries associated with the "most haunted" village in England has been solved by a university academic.

Revealed: Researchers uncover truth about England's 'most haunted' village

Inmates clean a wing inside the Young Offenders Institution on Portland in Dorset England.

Pepper spray to be used in young offender institutions as violence against staff 14 times higher than adult prisons

US President Donald Trump has said he has sued the law firm that handed Hilary Clinton's campaign a dossier on his links to Russia.

Trump says he is suing a US law firm that handed Hilary Clinton campaign a dossier on US President's links to Russia

A teenage girl using a blue asthma inhaler. Health chiefs have warned users about relying on them

Health chiefs issue warning to anyone who users an asthma inhaler

Knife offence takes place every 30 minutes in London (file image)

Knife offence takes place every 30 minutes in London, official figures show

Lucas Akins (7 Mansfield) looks on during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Cambridge United and Mansfield Town at the Cledara Abbey Stadium, Cambridge on Saturday 25th January 2025. (Photo: Kevin Hodgson | MI News)

Footballer jailed after mowing down cyclist in high-powered Mercedes while taking his daughter to piano class

Students cry and embracing each other at the high school Notre-Dame de Toutes-Aides after the attack.

One student dead and at least three injured in knife attack at French secondary school

Pilgrims and the faithful queue inside St. Peter's Basilica and pay their respects to the late Pope Francis, on April 24, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican.

Pope was found unresponsive ‘with eyes open’ as doctor reveals Pontiff’s heartbreaking last regret

Sign at the headquarters for DEFRA Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs London UK

Civil servant who ‘held down three full-time government jobs simultaneously’ denies nine counts of fraud

Jamie Vardy kisses the Premier league trophy after winning with Leicester City in 2016.

Jamie Vardy to leave Leicester City after 13 years at the club

Paddington The Musical will have its world premiere at London's Savoy Theatre on 1 November 2025.

From deepest darkest Peru to the West End: Paddington The Musical to get autumn premiere

People camp outdoors following an earthquake shook Istanbul and other areas of Turkey on Wednesday

Istanbul residents spend the night outdoors after city shaken by 6.2 magnitude earthquake

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kenny was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court today alongside the two men - Rahim Mottley and Josh Whelan.

Police officer caught kissing inmate while in uniform - after secret romance with two criminals
China has dismissed claims of tariff talks as 'groundless'

Beijing dismisses Trump's 'groundless' claims that US and China are negotiating on slashing tariffs
Fyre Festival 2 cancelled and turned into music streaming service after founder Billy McFarland puts brand up for sale

Fyre Festival 2 cancelled after founder Billy McFarland puts brand up for sale - amid music streaming plans
The wait time to see Queen Elizabeth II during her lying-in-state in Westminster Hall ranged from 10 hours to 24 hours, but so far the longest reports for the pope's queue is only 8 hours.

The long goodbye: Astonishing pictures show lines of mourners patiently queuing to pay their respects to the Pope
People who took selfies with the late Pope have been slammed as "disrespectful"

Fury at 'disrespectful' mourners taking selfies in front of Pope's coffin, as tens of thousands flock to the Vatican
Aston Villa have announced plans to expand the capacity of their stadium to over 50,000 within two years.

Aston Villa reveal plans to increase stadium capacity to more than 50,000

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe celebrates with the trophy after winning the Carabao Cup. He has returned to work after a bout of pneumonia

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe back at work after being hospitalised with pneumonia

Ed Miliband told LBC he isn't going to 'take a decision' that will raise prices for some parts of Britain

Ed Miliband 'not going to take a decision' on zonal energy prices that will raise bills in some parts of Britain
Wes Streeting told LBC 'we really need to get under the bonnet of what is actually going on with men's health'

Race and class inequality ‘at the heart of men’s ill health,’ Wes Streeting tells LBC

A man looks at his iPhone which displays the UK Government Ministry of Defence MoD logo (Editorial use only).

Civil servant sues MoD for racism after being disciplined for shopping and taking Uber trip during working hours

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William roared with laughter as he played video games with the centre's young people

Prince of Wheels! William mobbed and plays Mario Karts during youth centre visit

Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games, Dusseldorf

Harry and Meghan call for stronger social media protection for children

Meghan at the 2025 TIME100 Summit

Meghan says she has made ‘mistakes’ amid backlash over Netflix lifestyle show and brand As Ever

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News