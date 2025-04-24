Eni Aluko 'faces sack' after accusing Ian Wright of blocking female pundits by ‘dominating’ women’s football coverage

Eni Aluko and Ian Wright during the Arnold Clark Cup match between England Lionesses and Spain at Carrow Road on February 20, 2022 in Norwich, England. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Eni Aluko is reportedly facing the sack after accusing Ian Wright of blocking opportunities for female pundits by ‘dominating’ broadcasting of the women’s game.

The former Chelsea and England forward said Wright, who has been a major supporter of women’s football for a long time, should be aware of ‘how much he’s doing’ in punditry on women’s football.

“I’ve worked with Ian a long time and, you know, I think he’s a brilliant broadcaster, but I think he’s aware of just how much he’s doing in the women’s game. I think he should be aware of that,” she told Radio Four’s Women’s Hour.

“The fact of the matter is, there is a limited amount of spaces available. If we had a situation where there was an equal opportunity in the men’s game for broadcasters and coaches that there is in the women’s game, it’s a free for all.

“But that’s not the case. I can’t dominate the men’s game in the way that, you know, you used Ian as an example,” she added.

When asked if it was wrong for Wright to be in the limelight in coverage of the women’s game, Aluko added: “I don’t know about wrong, but I think we need to be conscious and we need to make sure that women are not being blocked from having a pathway into broadcasting in the women’s game.”

Ian Wright and Aluko during the Arnold Clark Cup football match between England & Germany at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England. Picture: Alamy

Ian Wright working as a presenter during the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 Final Tournament Draw. Picture: Getty

“It’s still new, it’s still growing. There’s a finite amount of opportunities and I think that men need to be aware of that.

“Men need to be aware that, you know, you’re in a growing sport, a growing sport for women, and we haven’t always had these opportunities, and so it’s about the awareness and supporting other women through that pathway.”

It stands in stark contrast with Wright’s past treatment of Aluko. Wright publicly supported Aluko when she faced criticism for a slip-up during live coverage of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

“You man are so pressed by women in football that you take pure pleasure in this. Grow up,” he posted on X in reaction to people trolling Aluko online.

I've made countless mistakes live on air. The replies to this are horrible. You man are so pressed by women in football that you take pure pleasure in this. Grow up. https://t.co/QEwMl4ek9Q — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) December 6, 2022

Aluko has landed herself in hot water for making the comments, as reports claim her bosses at ITV are considering giving her the sack.

According to MailOnline, executives at the broadcaster have been left angry and bemused about the criticism, given their reputation for employing and giving opportunities to numerous female pundits.

“Aluko's on very thin ice, the comments she made were ill-judged to say the least,” a TV source told the outlet.

“For her to criticise the use of Wright [in broadcasts] and suggest he's dominating the game is not only factually incorrect, it's actually very disrespectful given how he's helped raise the profile of women's football,” they added.

"Her comments have upset a lot of people and there have been serious discussions over whether she can work for the broadcaster again in the near future.”

The comments left many fans of the sport confused, since Wright is known as an outspoken champion of women’s football.

The Arsenal legend hosts a podcast with Steph Houghton about women’s football, and regularly discusses it with Kelly Cates on the BBC.

Forever grateful for everything @IanWright0 has done & continues to do for me. I’d of been left with 6 months of rehab to try & fund if it wasn’t for his support. Not enough words to express my gratitude and I’m so happy we have people like you involved in women’s football🙏🏼 https://t.co/h8dvcNtlLm — Kayleigh Mc (@Kayleigh_Mcx) April 23, 2025

Since Aluko made her comments, it emerged that Wright has been paying £1,700 per month out of his own pocket to Stoke City defender Kayleigh McDonald.

After McDonald suffered a ruptured ACL during a match against Burnley, she was forced to start a fundraiser to cover her surgery costs, as the club refused to pay.

At the time, Wright paid for a sports lawyer to represent McDonald, according to the Telegraph.

And when Stoke stopped paying for her rehab at the end of last year, Wright has been paying the rehab costs - estimated at around £1,700 a month - out of his own pocket.

“Forever grateful for everything Ian Wright has done & continues to do for me,” McDonald posted on X.

“I’d of been left with 6 months of rehab to try & fund if it wasn’t for his support. Not enough words to express my gratitude and I’m so happy we have people like you involved in women’s football”