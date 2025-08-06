Eubank Jr and Benn set for highly anticipated November rematch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Fight fans had called for the two fighters to go head-to-head for a second time, following their heart-stopping contest in April. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will square off once again in a much-anticipated rematch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Following their heart-stopping middleweight contest at the same ground in April, in which Eubank beat Benn by unanimous decision, fight fans had called for the two fighters to go head-to-head for a second time.

The rematch between the bitter foes - whose fathers, Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn, first fought 35 years ago - had originally been scheduled for September 20, But Eubank Jr claimed he would not be ready for that date.

Now, Ring Magazine, which is owned by Turki Alalshikh, say the bout is scheduled for Saturday, November 15.

Eddie Hearn, Benn's promoter and chairman of Matchroom Boxing, also shared the same date via Instagram.

In the ferocious first meeting, fought at the 160lb middleweight limit, Eubank Jr was declared the winner after all three judges scored the contest 116-112.

Read more: Man Utd make £74 million bid for Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko

Read more: Liverpool pay tribute to Diogo Jota ahead of first Anfield game since striker's death

Ring Magazine, which is owned by Turki Alalshikh, says the bout is scheduled for Saturday, November 15. Picture: Getty

The fight captured the imagination of boxing fans after rekindling memories of the fierce rivalry between their fathers three decades earlier.

Eubank Jr later claimed he had undergone eye surgery after being "headbutted" by Benn during the fight and spent two nights in hospital as a result of severe dehydration.

Eubank Sr, who had seemingly been estranged from his son for some time, made a surprise appearance before the bout and the pair shared an emotional greeting.

The boxing legend later said his son had "upheld the family name" after inflicting the first defeat of Benn's professional career.

Eubank Sr, who had seemingly been estranged from his son for some time, made a surprise appearance before the bout and the pair shared an emotional greeting. Picture: Getty

The fight captured the imagination of boxing fans after rekindling memories of the fierce rivalry between their fathers three decades earlier. Picture: Getty

In a social media post, shared in an Instagram story by Saudi kingpin Turki Alalshikh, Ring Magazine said: "The Ring has learned Sela completed the deal for the highly anticipated Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn rematch on November 15 in Tottenham Stadium.

"The event will be presented as 'The Ring: Unfinished Business'.

"The event will be promoted by Sela and sponsored by Riyadh Season and Ring Magazine."