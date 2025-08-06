Eubank Jr and Benn set for highly anticipated November rematch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

6 August 2025, 13:00

Chris Eubank and Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 26, 2025 in London, England
Fight fans had called for the two fighters to go head-to-head for a second time, following their heart-stopping contest in April. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will square off once again in a much-anticipated rematch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Following their heart-stopping middleweight contest at the same ground in April, in which Eubank beat Benn by unanimous decision, fight fans had called for the two fighters to go head-to-head for a second time.

The rematch between the bitter foes - whose fathers, Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn, first fought 35 years ago - had originally been scheduled for September 20, But Eubank Jr claimed he would not be ready for that date.

Now, Ring Magazine, which is owned by Turki Alalshikh, say the bout is scheduled for Saturday, November 15.

Eddie Hearn, Benn's promoter and chairman of Matchroom Boxing, also shared the same date via Instagram.

In the ferocious first meeting, fought at the 160lb middleweight limit, Eubank Jr was declared the winner after all three judges scored the contest 116-112.

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn attend the Eubank Jr/Benn Press Conference at Glaziers Hall
Ring Magazine, which is owned by Turki Alalshikh, says the bout is scheduled for Saturday, November 15. Picture: Getty

The fight captured the imagination of boxing fans after rekindling memories of the fierce rivalry between their fathers three decades earlier.

Eubank Jr later claimed he had undergone eye surgery after being "headbutted" by Benn during the fight and spent two nights in hospital as a result of severe dehydration.

Eubank Sr, who had seemingly been estranged from his son for some time, made a surprise appearance before the bout and the pair shared an emotional greeting.

The boxing legend later said his son had "upheld the family name" after inflicting the first defeat of Benn's professional career.

Chris Eubank Jr makes his Ring Walk with his dad Chris Eubank Snr at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 26
Eubank Sr, who had seemingly been estranged from his son for some time, made a surprise appearance before the bout and the pair shared an emotional greeting. Picture: Getty
The fight captured the imagination of boxing fans after rekindling memories of the fierce rivalry between their fathers three decades earlier
The fight captured the imagination of boxing fans after rekindling memories of the fierce rivalry between their fathers three decades earlier. Picture: Getty

In a social media post, shared in an Instagram story by Saudi kingpin Turki Alalshikh, Ring Magazine said: "The Ring has learned Sela completed the deal for the highly anticipated Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn rematch on November 15 in Tottenham Stadium.

"The event will be presented as 'The Ring: Unfinished Business'.

"The event will be promoted by Sela and sponsored by Riyadh Season and Ring Magazine."

