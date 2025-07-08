Wales team bus involved in crash on way to training for Euro 2025 game

Wales Women v Holland Women at the Allmend Stadium on July 5. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The Wales team bus was in a road collision ahead of their Women's European Championship match in Switzerland.

Wales manager Rhian Wilkinson said her players are "shaken" after the crash, but "everyone is okay".

The team were travelling to St Gallen, Switzerland when the incident happened and ambulances attended the scene, reports say.

Wales' women's side were due the Kybunpark stadium ahead of their match with France on Wednesday, but they have returned back to their training base.

"Our priority is to get them all together and away from the scene," Ms Wilkinson said when she and captain Angharad James arrived at a pre-match press conference.

Angharad James-Turner of Wales and Rhian Wilkinson, Head Coach of Wales, speak to the media during the Wales Training Session / Press Conference at Arena St. Gallen on July 08. Picture: Getty

"We'll be checking in to make sure they all continue to be okay.

"This is really developing right now so we are trying to be as clear and transparent as possible.

"I think everyone, from all reports, is okay and we just need to get them all together and get everyone away from the scene to reassess.

"We've got great staff, great support and we will make sure that everyone continues to be okay. More importantly I think the driver of the other vehicle is okay as well.

"We will let everyone know once we know for sure."

Wales lost 3-0 to the Netherlands in their opening match of the Women's Euros.

They conclude their group stage with a match against England on Sunday.