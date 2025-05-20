Europa League final: Time, lineups, injuries, TV details

Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Tottenham's Son Heung-min are set for the Champions League final. Picture: Getty / LBC comp

By William Mata

Tottenham and Manchester United have the chance to move on from their worst Premier League campaigns in recent times with a European trophy this week.

Although Man U and Spurs sit sixteenth and seventeenth respectively in the top flight they have a chance of qualification to next year’s Champions League if they can win the Europa League.

Winning the second tier Uefa tournament is not what either club aspires to but the benefits from the qualification would bring in a reported £100m in ticket sales and broadcasting rights.

Tottenham old boy Harry Kane has sent a message of support to his former teammates as the club looks to win its first trophy since the 2008 League Cup.

“A bit strange for me to be watching as a fan, but you know I am wishing them all the best,” Kane said this week. “The fans deserve to have that joy, that celebration that they have been waiting for, for a long time now.”

Now or never? Ange Postecoglou arrives in Bilbao. Picture: Getty

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou faces an uncertain future whatever the result but would likely be departing north London after a season where they have lost a record number of games.

Ruben Amorim has a greater backing at the Red Devils and his tenure is considered a long term project but is in no doubt that 2024-25 has been a poor year even with a trophy this week.

United first-team coach Rene Meulensteen told the BBC the trophy would be a “silver lining” after their lowest league finish in half a century.

"It would be a silver lining,” he said. “A win in the Europa League isn't going to make up for the most disastrous season.

"But if they don't win it, why would we expect anything different next season? The trophy would free up some finances to get players in.

"If they don't win it, we won't be in Europe, and I really worry what the future is going to look like."

Here is what you need to know about this salvage mission for Spurs and United.

United overcame Lyon along the way to the final. Picture: Getty

How did we get to this point?

Tottenham finished fifth in the Premier League in the 2023/24 season to qualify for the Europa League and won five out of eight matches in the group phase to qualify for the knockout rounds. From there, they have beaten AZ, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Bodo/Glimt to reach the final.

Man U won the 2024 FA Cup to get a pass to the first round. They also won five games in the first phase and then defeated Real Sociedad, Lyon, and Athletic Bilbao to set up the first all English Europa League final since 2019 when Arsenal lost to Chelsea.

When and where is the game?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday - or 9pm local time - at San Mamés in Bilbao.

Manchester United have some recent experience of the ground having beaten the home side Athletic Club in the semi final.

Tottenham are the nominal home team but both clubs are expected to wear their home kits. Whoever wins will get the chance to take on the Champions League winner (either Inter or Paris Saint Germain) in August’s Uefa Super Cup.

Could Dom Solanke make the difference for Spurs? Picture: Getty

How to watch the Europa League final on TV

Coverage starts from 6pm on TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate and discovery+ - you can find details of what that means for your TV here.

Gareth Bale, Rio Ferdinand, Glenn Hoddle and Paul Scholes are on pundit duty.

You can of course go to your local to see the action but you’d be advised to make a booking.

What are the odds?

Paddy Power has what we found to be a fairly consensual set of odds, pricing Tottenham at 19/10 and Manchester United at 7/5. Oddschecker places the Red Devils as favourites.

For some alternative odds, Betfair has 180/1 on five or more goals being scored, according to the Athletic. Even more niche is an offer of 150/1 on 13 or more corners being taken.

Tottenham team and injury news

Midfielder Pape Matar Sarr is set to return having suffered a knock last weekend.

Dejan Kulusevski will sit this one out after picking up an injury in the recent match against Crystal Palace.

James Maddison is a long term out and Lucas Bergvall is another injured party. Spurs, however, will have their captain Son Heung-min back.

Possible lineup: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Bentancur, Sarr; Johnson, Solanke, Son

Manchester United team and injury news

Diogo Dalot is a doubt for Man U but is expected to be in contention. Matthijs De Ligt and Leny Yoro are both facing a race against time to be fit for the game.

Joshua Zirkzee and Lisandro Martinez are both out.

Possible lineup: Onana; Dalot, Shaw, Maguire, Mazraoui, Diallo; Casemiro, Ugate; Garnacho, Hojlund, Fernandes