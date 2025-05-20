Europa League final: Time, lineups, injuries, TV details

20 May 2025, 12:08 | Updated: 20 May 2025, 12:24

Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Tottenham's Son Heung-min are set for the Champions League final
Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Tottenham's Son Heung-min are set for the Champions League final. Picture: Getty / LBC comp

By William Mata

Tottenham and Manchester United have the chance to move on from their worst Premier League campaigns in recent times with a European trophy this week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Although Man U and Spurs sit sixteenth and seventeenth respectively in the top flight they have a chance of qualification to next year’s Champions League if they can win the Europa League.

Winning the second tier Uefa tournament is not what either club aspires to but the benefits from the qualification would bring in a reported £100m in ticket sales and broadcasting rights.

Tottenham old boy Harry Kane has sent a message of support to his former teammates as the club looks to win its first trophy since the 2008 League Cup.

“A bit strange for me to be watching as a fan, but you know I am wishing them all the best,” Kane said this week. “The fans deserve to have that joy, that celebration that they have been waiting for, for a long time now.”

Now or never? Ange Postecoglou arrives in Bilbao
Now or never? Ange Postecoglou arrives in Bilbao. Picture: Getty

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou faces an uncertain future whatever the result but would likely be departing north London after a season where they have lost a record number of games.

Ruben Amorim has a greater backing at the Red Devils and his tenure is considered a long term project but is in no doubt that 2024-25 has been a poor year even with a trophy this week.

United first-team coach Rene Meulensteen told the BBC the trophy would be a “silver lining” after their lowest league finish in half a century.

"It would be a silver lining,” he said. “A win in the Europa League isn't going to make up for the most disastrous season.

"But if they don't win it, why would we expect anything different next season? The trophy would free up some finances to get players in.

"If they don't win it, we won't be in Europe, and I really worry what the future is going to look like."

Here is what you need to know about this salvage mission for Spurs and United.

Read also: Manchester United and Spurs win first leg clashes, setting scene for all-english Europa League final

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro points after game at Old Trafford with Lyon
United overcame Lyon along the way to the final. Picture: Getty

How did we get to this point?

Tottenham finished fifth in the Premier League in the 2023/24 season to qualify for the Europa League and won five out of eight matches in the group phase to qualify for the knockout rounds. From there, they have beaten AZ, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Bodo/Glimt to reach the final.

Man U won the 2024 FA Cup to get a pass to the first round. They also won five games in the first phase and then defeated Real Sociedad, Lyon, and Athletic Bilbao to set up the first all English Europa League final since 2019 when Arsenal lost to Chelsea.

When and where is the game?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday - or 9pm local time - at San Mamés in Bilbao.

Manchester United have some recent experience of the ground having beaten the home side Athletic Club in the semi final.

Tottenham are the nominal home team but both clubs are expected to wear their home kits. Whoever wins will get the chance to take on the Champions League winner (either Inter or Paris Saint Germain) in August’s Uefa Super Cup.

Could Dom Solanke make the difference for Spurs?
Could Dom Solanke make the difference for Spurs? Picture: Getty

How to watch the Europa League final on TV

Coverage starts from 6pm on TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate and discovery+ - you can find details of what that means for your TV here.

Gareth Bale, Rio Ferdinand, Glenn Hoddle and Paul Scholes are on pundit duty.

You can of course go to your local to see the action but you’d be advised to make a booking.

What are the odds?

Paddy Power has what we found to be a fairly consensual set of odds, pricing Tottenham at 19/10 and Manchester United at 7/5. Oddschecker places the Red Devils as favourites.

For some alternative odds, Betfair has 180/1 on five or more goals being scored, according to the Athletic. Even more niche is an offer of 150/1 on 13 or more corners being taken.

Tottenham team and injury news

Midfielder Pape Matar Sarr is set to return having suffered a knock last weekend.

Dejan Kulusevski will sit this one out after picking up an injury in the recent match against Crystal Palace.

James Maddison is a long term out and Lucas Bergvall is another injured party. Spurs, however, will have their captain Son Heung-min back.

Possible lineup: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Bentancur, Sarr; Johnson, Solanke, Son

Manchester United team and injury news

Diogo Dalot is a doubt for Man U but is expected to be in contention. Matthijs De Ligt and Leny Yoro are both facing a race against time to be fit for the game.

Joshua Zirkzee and Lisandro Martinez are both out.

Possible lineup: Onana; Dalot, Shaw, Maguire, Mazraoui, Diallo; Casemiro, Ugate; Garnacho, Hojlund, Fernandes

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Norwegian chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen was forced into a draw by more than 143,000 people worldwide playing against him in a single, record-setting game.

Chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen forced into draw while playing 143,000 people simultaneously in 46-day match

Hamzah Adam-Desai won a silver medal at the Chelsea Flower Show for the MS Amlin Peace of Mind Garden

Mental health takes centre stage at the Chelsea Flower Show

Alessandro Coatti, 38, was found dead two days after he was first reported missing.

London scientist dismembered in Colombia killing was lured to his death in ‘Grindr honeytrap,’ cops fear

A Palestinian man rescues a premature baby who was next to his mother, who was martyred in an Israeli air strike that targeted their home in Gaza City. Palestine.

'Utterly chilling': 14,000 babies could die in Gaza in next 48 hours if aid does not reach them, UN official says

Ahmed Ramadan Mohamad Ebid is believed to be the first person convicted in the UK of organising Mediterranean boat crossings from North Africa to Europe

Smuggler who trafficked thousands of migrants across Mediterranean jailed for 25 years

A woman shopping for bargain foods in supermarket UK

Major UK supermarket supplier that stocks Tesco, Sainsbury's and Aldi 'held to ransom' by hackers

Councillor's wife Lucy Connolly, who was jailed for a racist online post, has lost her appeal to have her sentence reduced.

'No mercy' for councillor's wife jailed for racist tweet as early release bid denied

Tommy Robinson will be released from prison next week after his sentence for contempt of court was reduced in a successful High Court appeal.

Tommy Robinson to be freed from jail next week as sentence reduced by four months in High Court appeal

Denzel Washington argues with a photographer upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Highest 2 Lowest' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes.

'STOP IT!': Denzel Washington snapped yelling at photographer on Cannes red carpet

Pro-Syrian regime fighters are seen at the Ain al-Fijeh water pumping station, in the countryside of Damascus, on January 29, 2017.

Damascus suffers worst water shortage in years as Syria sees lowest rainfall in almost seven decades

Jurgen Klopp in the stands to watch Red Bull Leipzig - one of the clubs he oversees in his role as global head of football for Red Bull

Jürgen Klopp tipped for shock return to management

All leading providers in Spain, including Movistar, Orange, Vodafone, Digimobil, and O2, are suffering from the outage.

Spain struck by phone and internet blackout - just four weeks after nationwide electricity outage

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that Jack Grealish's future will be decided at the end of the season

Jack Grealish's Man City future will be decided at the end of the season, Pep Guardiola reveals

Fans of Manchester United and Tottenham will arrive on Bilbao for the Europa League final

Football fans face paying thousands of pounds for Europa League final trips

Sarah Ruggins

Cyclist who lost ability to walk as teenager due to rare condition breaks world record for cycling length of UK and back

Police Community Support Officers stand near the fire damaged doorway of a house belonging to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Kentish Town in London, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Romanian man is second person to be charged over series of fires at properties in north London linked to Keir Starmer

Latest News

See more Latest News

.

Peppa Pig becomes a big sister as Mummy Pig welcomes new baby and reveals adorable name

The popular snack has been recalled

Urgent recall of popular snack over E.coli contamination fears

Netanyahu accuses Starmer of offering Hamas 'huge prize' after UK and allies call for end to military operations in Gaza

Netanyahu accuses Starmer of offering Hamas 'huge prize' after UK and allies call for end to military operations in Gaza
The nursing profession being 90% female may be among the reasons it is "not taken seriously" when it comes to investment and pay, a union chief has said.

Nursing profession possibly ‘not taken seriously’ because it is 90% female, union chief says
Bella May Culley has been arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling

British teenage 'drug mule' hates the food in Georgian 'hell-hole' jail and wants to come home, lawyer says
A police car parked at the entrance to Kersal Dale, near Salford, Greater Manchester.

Man in his 30s arrested on suspicion of murder after teen dies in ‘targeted attack’ in street
Tesco supermarket logo outside the store on Old Kent Road on 8th May 2024 in London, United Kingdom.

Tesco launches wedding gift basket including bin bags and toilet roll as newlyweds struggle to afford essentials
Big Bird of Sesame Street on location for Sesame Street Films On Location in NYC, New York, NY June 13, 2017. Credit: Derek Storm/Everett Collection/Alamy Live News

Big Bird saved as Sesame Street moves to Netflix in new deal after Trump pulls plug on funding
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference at the Sheba Tel HaShomer Hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

UK, France and Canada slam Netanyahu’s ‘egregious actions’ in Gaza and warn of sanctions

Trump says there's a 'good chance' of Russia-Ukraine peace but US has a red line in talks

Trump says there's a 'good chance' of Russia-Ukraine peace but US has a red line in talks

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan compared gardening to running a business

'Running a business is a lot like gardening,' says Meghan a day after the King and Queen visited Chelsea Flower Show
Britain's King Charles III, patron of the Royal Horticultural Society, visits the Chelsea Flower Show in London, Monday May 19, 2025. (Toby Melville/Pool via AP)

King Charles shown rose named in his honour during Chelsea Flower Show tour with Queen Camilla
King Charles III, Patron of The Royal Horticultural Society, meets David Beckham during a visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

David Beckham all smiles as he meets King Charles at Chelsea Flower Show

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News