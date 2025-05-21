Fans accused of ‘losing control’ on streets of Bilbao as Spurs and Man U supporters descend on city

21 May 2025, 12:02

Fans of Manchester United enjoy the pre-match atmosphere in Bilbao
Fans of Manchester United enjoy the pre-match atmosphere in Bilbao. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Manchester United and Tottenham fans have been accused of ‘losing control’ ahead of the Europa League final in Bilbao.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Up to 70,000 fans have travelled to the city and there have been reports of clashes ahead of the match.

Both sets of clubs were allocated 15,000 tickets for the final - with thousands of ticketless fans turning up to watch.

Spanish news outlet EFE reported some fans were ‘losing control’ on the city’s streets.

Elsewhere in nearby San Sebastián, footage emerged of a fight breaking out between two sets of supporters.

There have been reports of some skirmishes between groups of fans
There have been reports of some skirmishes between groups of fans. Picture: Getty

Two large groups were seen throwing tables, chairs and wheelie bins at each other at around 9.20pm last night.

Read more: Europa League final TV and team news as fans arrive in Bilbao

Read more: Jay Slater’s holiday friends ‘can’t be found’ as inquest begins into his death

Spanish authorities have fortified Athletic Bilbao's San Mames Stadium, located in the city centre, with a three-metre high fence and stringent security measures.

More than 3,000 police officers will be deployed in the city and will oversee three security rings around the stadium, restricting access only to ticket holders and local residents starting on Wednesday morning.

Tottenham fans enjoy beers before the match tonight
Tottenham fans enjoy beers before the match tonight. Picture: Getty

Fan zones with giant screens, amusements, and more than 60,000 litres of beer have been set up outside the city centre to attract fans without match tickets away from the centre.

Bilbao mayor Juan Mari Aburto said: "We are very excited and proud to host this game. We want (English fans) to see what we are like, the passion we feel, the good values of football and our culture.”

A police spokesperson confirmed this morning that no arrests have been made in either Bilbao or San Sebastian thus far.

Man Utd and Spurs fans brawl in the streets of San Sebastian
Man Utd and Spurs fans brawl in the streets of San Sebastian. Picture: X

“In relation to the incidents arising out of the celebration of the Europa League final we have no information on any serious occurrences,' the spokesperson said.

“No one has been seriously injured and there have been no arrests so far.

“It's true there was a fight in San Sebastian's Old Town which started for reasons that are still being investigated and which involved the throwing of missiles by two rival groups.

“But that incident didn't lead to any arrests.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Damages awarded after school's balls land in couple's garden

Couple win £1,000 payout after claiming footballs kicked into garden of £2m country home caused 'distress'

Firefighter Martyn Sadler died at a blaze in Bicester

Heartbroken family pay tribute to 'hero' firefighter killed in Bicester blaze

Breaking
Jay with friend Lucy Law (L) who could not be traced. (R) with his mum Debbie

Jay Slater’s holiday friends ‘can’t be found’ as inquest hears details of how tragic 19-year-old died

Fragments of potentially 'deadly' West Nile virus detected in UK mosquitoes for the first time

Potentially 'deadly' West Nile virus detected in UK mosquitoes for the first time - as experts issue health advice

Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Tottenham's Son Heung-min are set for the Champions League final

Europa League final TV and team news as fans arrive in Bilbao

Groceries in a shopping trolley in a supermarket

Examples of where inflation jumped in April – and where it eased

A Ukrainian former politician and lawyer has been shot dead by a ‘motorbike-riding assassin’ while dropping off his children at a school in Madrid.

Ex-Ukrainian politician shot dead by ‘motorbike-riding assassin’ while dropping children at school in Madrid

The union at the centre of the long-running Birmingham bin strike has accused Government commissioners of "sabotaging" talks aimed at resolving the dispute.

Union says Birmingham bin strike talks being ‘sabotaged’ as workers threaten to ‘strike for rest of year’

Estate agents' boards

UK house price growth accelerated as buyers rushed to beat stamp duty deadline

Setting up the tents on Dartmoor, England

Public has the right to wild camp on Dartmoor, Supreme Court rules

Patrick Verry, 33, of no fixed address, was caught in the act by officers at the store in Wood Green High

Watch shocking moment brazen Greggs thief fills bag with drinks before being tackled by undercover officer

A person holding an energy bill.

What is inflation and what does it mean for you?

Victoria, aged 28, had been receiving geriatric care at the RZSS Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie, in Scotland.

UK’s oldest polar bear dies after being put to sleep due to age-related health problems

Exclusive
The changes are being announced as the 'biggest shake-up' to prisons in three decades

Criminals finishing sentences in the community won't be recalled to prison under major shake-up

Rory Keenan as Alec Leamas in The Spy Who Came In From The Cold by John le Carre

The Spy Who Came In From The Cold...to the theatre: John Le Carre's classic novel to make West End debut

Rik Rok (left) and Shaggy (right)

Co-star of Shaggy 'It Wasn't Me' hit anthem embroiled in legal battle over father's £1m estate

Latest News

See more Latest News

The site of the Grenfell Tower high-rise apartment fire tragedy - Forever in our hearts, London, England, UK

Grenfell Tower demolition could begin in September

Kevin De Bruyne with his family after he played his final game at the Etihad for Manchester City, following the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium against AFC Bournemouth.

'Remember me with joy': Kevin De Bruyne bids farewell to Manchester City fans

Charlotte May Lee

British 'drugs mule,' 21, speaks from behind bars in Sri Lanka 'hellhole' prison and reveals she hasn't eaten in days
Putin (L); Image (R): People sit next to tents at a temporary residence center in Kursk, Russia, after being evacuated due to fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024

Putin visits Kursk for first time since Ukrainian forces driven out - after Russian missile strike kills six
A third person has been charged in connection with the string of arson attacks linked to Sir Keir Starmer's properties, the Metropolitan Police have said.

Third person charged over arson attacks at properties linked to Keir Starmer

Thames Water contractors out on a job in London. Bosses at the firm have had their bonuses halted

Thames Water halts plan to pay bosses bonuses from £3bn emergency loan

Leanne Lucas fought off Southport killer Axel Rudakubana and sustained five stab wounds to her spine, head, ribs, lung and shoulder blade.

Heroic yoga teacher stabbed in Southport attacks calls for ban on pointed kitchen knives

Two children in silhouette play on swings

Three-child benefit cap would 'risk leaving hundreds of thousands of children still in poverty'
M&S chief Stuart Machin is reportedly facing a £1m pay cut after cyberattack

The £300m cyber attack: M&S warns of huge hit to profits after hack halted orders on website and caused empty shelves
The Bank of England, London, UK

UK inflation rate soars to 3.5% in year to 'Awful April' - driven by sharp rises in household bills

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Finishing touches are made to the new Princess of Wales wax figure that will stand alongside her husband, Prince William

Madame Tussauds unveils new Kate waxwork figure - and a William upgrade

Princess of Wales attends a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

Princess of Wales makes surprise appearance at Buckingham Palace garden party

Meghan compared gardening to running a business

'Running a business is a lot like gardening,' says Meghan a day after the King and Queen visited Chelsea Flower Show

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News