Fans accused of ‘losing control’ on streets of Bilbao as Spurs and Man U supporters descend on city

Fans of Manchester United enjoy the pre-match atmosphere in Bilbao. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Manchester United and Tottenham fans have been accused of ‘losing control’ ahead of the Europa League final in Bilbao.

Up to 70,000 fans have travelled to the city and there have been reports of clashes ahead of the match.

Both sets of clubs were allocated 15,000 tickets for the final - with thousands of ticketless fans turning up to watch.

Spanish news outlet EFE reported some fans were ‘losing control’ on the city’s streets.

Elsewhere in nearby San Sebastián, footage emerged of a fight breaking out between two sets of supporters.

There have been reports of some skirmishes between groups of fans. Picture: Getty

Two large groups were seen throwing tables, chairs and wheelie bins at each other at around 9.20pm last night.

Spanish authorities have fortified Athletic Bilbao's San Mames Stadium, located in the city centre, with a three-metre high fence and stringent security measures.

More than 3,000 police officers will be deployed in the city and will oversee three security rings around the stadium, restricting access only to ticket holders and local residents starting on Wednesday morning.

Tottenham fans enjoy beers before the match tonight. Picture: Getty

Fan zones with giant screens, amusements, and more than 60,000 litres of beer have been set up outside the city centre to attract fans without match tickets away from the centre.

Bilbao mayor Juan Mari Aburto said: "We are very excited and proud to host this game. We want (English fans) to see what we are like, the passion we feel, the good values of football and our culture.”

A police spokesperson confirmed this morning that no arrests have been made in either Bilbao or San Sebastian thus far.

Man Utd and Spurs fans brawl in the streets of San Sebastian. Picture: X

“In relation to the incidents arising out of the celebration of the Europa League final we have no information on any serious occurrences,' the spokesperson said.

“No one has been seriously injured and there have been no arrests so far.

“It's true there was a fight in San Sebastian's Old Town which started for reasons that are still being investigated and which involved the throwing of missiles by two rival groups.

“But that incident didn't lead to any arrests.”