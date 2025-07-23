England saviour Michelle Agyemang ‘something special’ says Sarina Wiegman

23 July 2025, 07:11

“I think she’s quality. I think what she brings, she’s a nightmare to play against. I’m glad she’s my teammate at club and country."
“I think she’s quality. I think what she brings, she’s a nightmare to play against. I’m glad she’s my teammate at club and country.". Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Sarina Wiegman predicted much more to come from “something special” Michelle Agyemang after the 19-year-old saved England from the brink of elimination for the second time at Euro 2025 and helped the Lionesses book a return trip to the final.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Agyemang has scored three times in her first four appearances for the defending champions, who were initially stunned in their 2-1 last-four comeback victory over Italy when Barbara Bonansea opened the scoring for the underdogs 33 minutes into the Geneva semi-final.

But just as she did in their quarter-final against Sweden, the youngest Lioness in Switzerland came off the bench and levelled late in the second-half. clipping the crossbar in extra-time before fellow replacement Chloe Kelly emphatically buried the rebound from her own saved penalty late in the second period.

“She has something special,” Wiegman said of Agyemang, who levelled with less than two minutes remaining in second-half stoppage time.

“She’s only 19-years-old, she’s very mature, she knows exactly what she has to do.

Read More: Premier League 2025/26 home kits ranked best to worst

Michelle Agyemang of England celebrates the 2-1 extra time victory.
Michelle Agyemang of England celebrates the 2-1 extra time victory. Picture: Alamy

“When you talk about little things that she picks up straight away, because she’s not only in the 18-yard box very dangerous but when we have to go to her as a target player, she keeps the ball really well too

“Even when you saw her shot hit the crossbar, that was not just a shot, she was aiming for it. If she continues like this she has a very bright future.”

Despite her tremendous trajectory, Wiegman does not feel pressure to give the major tournament debutant, who scored 41 seconds into her England debut in April, more minutes than she has so far.

“She’s not forcing me,” insisted Wiegman, who has now guided teams to three consecutive European finals, and will aim to make it a hat-trick of three trophies – one with the Netherlands and two with England – with victory in Sunday’s Basel final.

“I think she is very grateful she gets minutes, and she’s really ready for it. I think her growth and her development went so quickly, from not starting at Brighton, being on loan, to getting lots more minutes and showing how good she is and coming into our team.

“I think how these things go, (they’ve gone) pretty smoothly for her, and I think she feels very good about that."

England await their opponents for Sunday’s final – either World Cup holders Spain or Germany, who England beat 2-1 in the final of their home Euros to lift their first major trophy in 2022 after Kelly scored in extra time.

Chloe Kelly (18 England) scores the goal and celebrates.
Chloe Kelly (18 England) scores the goal and celebrates. Picture: Alamy
Download the new LBC app.
Download the new LBC app. Picture: LBC

Agyemang, who returned to parent club Arsenal at the conclusion of the last campaign, drew high praise from Gunners team-mate and England captain Williamson – the woman she replaced with five minutes remaining in normal time.

“She feels inevitable right now,” said Williamson.

“I think she’s quality. I think what she brings, she’s a nightmare to play against. I’m glad she’s my teammate at club and country.

“She deserves her flowers. I hope she gets them. I hope she enjoys tonight, and then I hope she’s ready to go at the weekend.”

Fellow Gunner Kelly, who signed a permanent agreement with Arsenal earlier this month, said she felt like she was in a “fantasy” and was feeling “so proud to be English” after writing more history for her country.

Agyemang, she said, “made something happen for the team, got us back in the game, and built so much momentum for us.

“Especially that one where she hits the crossbar, I think that gave us a new lease of energy. She was unbelievable tonight. She gave us a lot of confidence, and when your forward is doing that, it’s special.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Singer songwriters Ozzy Osbourne and Sir Elton John attend the 23rd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 22, 2015.

Elton John says Ozzy Osbourne was ‘in the pantheon of rock gods’ as the star dies aged 76

Migrants In Northern France

First sanctions targeting people-smuggling gangs take effect

Emma Raducanu serves to Marta Kostyuk (not pictured) during a women's singles match

Emma Raducanu earns straight-sets win over Marta Kostyuk in Washington

A woman walks with a small child in her arms

Women and people in conflict zones will 'pay the highest price' for foreign aid cuts

Exclusive
London, UK. 21st July, 2025. A rider of Just Eat delivery, seen cycling through central London

Brazilian asylum seeker ‘earned £6k a month’ on rented delivery accounts

The exterior of Inner London Crown Court

Five Met Police officers in court over alleged Christmas party brawl

NHS Blood Donor Van

NHS on the hunt for ‘precision-matched’ blood donors

A beetroot smoothie served in a clear glass.

Beetroot juice ‘lowers older people’s blood pressure by changing mouth bacteria’

Exclusive
c

'He's the only one he listens to': PM urged to get Trump to pressure Netanyahu on Gaza ahead of visit

Chloe Kelly scored England's winner.

Lionesses seal place in Women's Euro 2025 final with extra-time winner against Italy

Ozzy Osbourne performing at the Rally to Restore Sanity And/Or Fear.

'There won’t ever be another like him': Tributes pour in to Ozzy Osbourne as star dies two weeks after final show

A sign reading “twinned with Epstein island” has been erected at Donald Trump’s golf course in Aberdeen ahead of the US president’s visit to his Scottish golf resorts.

‘Twinned with Epstein island’: Activists put up signs at Trump’s Scottish golf course ahead of visit

Food distributed to Palestinians in Gaza under Israeli attacks

At least 101 people, including 80 children, die of hunger and malnutrition in Gaza

Masked anti-immigration protestors attack and jump on Police vans which were retreating from the scene.

Four men charged with violent disorder after protests outside Epping asylum hotel

Singer Ozzy Osbourne is shown performing on stage during a 'live' concert appearance with Black Sabbath.

Ozzy Osbourne: From Brummy factory worker to music’s 'Prince of Darkness'

Ozzy Osbourne has died at the age 76

'Surrounded by love': Osbourne family’s full statement as music world mourns heavy metal icon

Latest News

See more Latest News

On Tuesday, Jota's wife shared three pictures of the two of them at their wedding, and wrote: "One month of our 'until death do us part'. For ever, your white girl."

Diogo Jota's widow shares devastating 'one-month anniversary' tribute in first post since Liverpool star's death
Che Homersham

Former Met officer jailed for instigating inappropriate relationship with girl, 16, has sentence tripled
c

Girl, 5, taken to hospital with head injury after being hit by man on e-scooter - as police issue appeal
A video appeared to show two senior members of staff at tech firm Astronomer embracing at a Coldplay concert went viral last week.

Fresh twist in Coldplay 'kiss cam' scandal as 'cheating' HR chief from viral vid took out £1.2m mortgage with her husband
Zelenskyy has proposed renewed peace talks.

Zelenskyy sets out Ukraine goals for next round of Russia ceasefire talks as meeting planned for Wednesday
Ex-union boss McCluskey enjoyed private jet flights and football tickets from firm behind controversial hotel, corruption report finds

Ex-Unite boss McCluskey took private jet flights and football tickets from firm behind controversial hotel, report finds
The 9-year-old girl was shot while out with family at Evin restaurant in Kingsland High Street in Dalston, east London.

Girl, 9, shot in head in 'assassination attempt on east London gang members' while at restaurant with family
Going east: Wimbledon has already seen a roof constructed on Centre Court but now has grander ambitions to move onto the former golf club site

Why is Wimbledon expanding?

Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond said she will keep Donald Trump safe during his visit to the UK.

Police chief 'assessing threats' against Trump as force warns against Palestine Action protests during president's visit
The hotel has not confirmed how many events it is cancelling but said it will be in touch by email with impacted customers.

Ibiza Rocks Hotel cancels upcoming events after four deaths in three months - including three Brits

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Rosie was the granddaughter of Princess Diana’s uncle, and was tragically found dead by her mum and sister at the age of 20.

William and Harry's cousin Rosie Roche 'found dead with firearm nearby’ - as family pays tribute to ‘darling daughter’
The Prince has been pictured smiling sweetly in the new photo

William and Kate release previously unseen photos and video of Prince George as he celebrates 12th birthday
Harry and Will have been at odds since the Duke of Sussex quit the Royal Family

Cousin of Prince William and Harry 'found dead near firearm' at family home aged 20

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News