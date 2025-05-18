Goodbye Goodison Park: Everton fans bid emotional farewell to historic home with fitting 2-0 win against Southampton

A Everton fan outside the ground during the Premier League match at Goodison Park.
A Everton fan outside the ground during the Premier League match at Goodison Park. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Everton fans bid an emotional farewell to Goodison Park on Sunday as the club signed off 133 years of history with a fitting 2-0 win over an abject Southampton side.

The 2,791st men’s senior match at the ground was a celebration from beginning to end as fans said farewell to the old in anticipation of the new with the pending move to Bramley-Moore Dock.

While this isn’t the last we will see of Goodison, Everton’s women’s team has been handed the keys to the ground, Sunday marked the men’s last-ever match at its historic home.

There were 39,201 inside, but thousands more turned up with their blue smoke and pyrotechnics to mark the occasion, with pleas for any spares falling on deaf ears of those lucky few with a golden ticket – reportedly selling for over £1,000 on some resale sites.

Everton fans in the lower Gwladys Street stand during the celebration of the final men's match
Everton fans in the lower Gwladys Street stand during the celebration of the final men's match. Picture: Alamy

It resulted in disorganised scenes outside the ground, with the streets flooded hours before kick-off, creating a logjam which blocked roads and meant the planned team coach welcome was aborted.

Unfortunately, few supporters seemed to be aware of the fact, which led to more congestion problems – former world cruiserweight champion and Evertonian Tony Bellew had to beat a path through the crowd to escort one supporter in a wheelchair – and concerns from some they would not get to their seat in time.

But everyone did make it and the volume at kick-off, which had been preceded by a parade around half the pitch by several club greats, was possibly the loudest it had ever been.

Everton’s club colours flew at half-mast above the Bullens Road Stand but inside the ground it was party time.

Everton fans on the pitch inside Goodison Park.
Everton fans on the pitch inside Goodison Park. Picture: Alamy

The game was almost secondary to soaking up the historic surroundings and atmosphere for one last time but the action on the pitch did not disappoint.

Beto was denied early on by Aaron Ramsdale, who was beaten after just six minutes when Ndiaye became only the second player to reach double figures this season with a casually-stroked shot from 20 yards beating the goalkeeper’s right hand.

Captain Seamus Coleman, the club’s longest-serving player, started his first match since Boxing Day after injury but lasted just 18 minutes.

He turns 37 in October and is one of 14 players out of contract but has been reassured by boss David Moyes that he will stay on next season.

The same cannot be said for his replacement Ashley Young, three years his senior, who is not being retained.

Beto had two goals disallowed for offside, the second from a header which came from a brilliant passage of one-touch football around the penalty area, before in added time Ndiaye sidestepped Ramsdale from Dwight McNeil’s through-ball for his 11th of the season.

The out-of-contract Abdoulaye Doucoure’s wave to the crowd when he was replaced by the on-loan Charly Alcaraz in the second half suggested he knows his future lies elsewhere, while in-demand centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite could also have made his last appearance for the club after limping off with a hamstring injury.

In the closing stages all the old songs were belted out at full volume but there was no fairytale final goal in front of the Gwladys Street End.

