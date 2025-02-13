Merseyside Mayhem: Four red cards handed out as Everton score late equaliser in last-ever derby at Goodison Park

13 February 2025, 07:47

Abdoulaye Doucoure of Everton argues with Curtis Jones of Liverpool during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.
Abdoulaye Doucoure of Everton argues with Curtis Jones of Liverpool during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Chaos erupted at Goodison Park last night after Everton scored a late equaliser against Liverpool in their last-ever derby at the historic stadium.

Four red cards were shown, two for players and two for coaches, after James Tarkowski equalised in the eighth minute of added time to snatch a 2-2 draw for Everton against Liverpool.

Fans spilled out onto the pitch and players clashed as Liverpool coach Arne Slot saw red for confronting referee Michael Oliver.

Curtis Jones and Abdoulaye Doucoure were also dismissed after clashing in front of the visiting supporters with a bottle seemingly thrown from the crowd.

Everton's James Tarkowski (centre) celebrates.
Everton's James Tarkowski (centre) celebrates. Picture: Alamy

Liverpool had looked likely winners after Mohamed Salah's 73rd-minute goal appeared to seal their victory in the 120th and last Merseyside derby at Goodison.

But eight minutes into added time, centre-half James Tarkowski riffled the ball into the top of the net to leave the points shared.

Salah had earlier provided the assist for Alexis Mac Allister's first-half equaliser after Beto, who gave Virgil van Dijk one of his more uncomfortable evenings, had scored the opener.

Abdoulaye Doucoure clashes with Curtis Jones
Abdoulaye Doucoure clashes with Curtis Jones. Picture: Alamy

Liverpool's Argentina international certainly made the most of his derby-day reprieve, having been suspended for the original date two months ago before Storm Darragh blew through, and was one of the visitors' better performers.

"Amazing to score and what an amazing night," Tarkowski said.

"I just saw the ball going wide and thought, 'last minute, why not?' It managed to fall to me and I let it rip."

"The place was boiling hot all night, emotional," Everton manager David Moyes added.

"It was an incredible atmosphere inside the stadium."

This marked the last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park before Everton move into their new a new 52,888 stadium.

