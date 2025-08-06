'I’m so, so excited': Everton sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea on five-year deal

Everton have completed the signing of midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee, reported to be around £28million. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Everton have completed the signing of midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee, reported to be around £28 million.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 26-year-old, who joined Chelsea in a £30m deal from Leicester just over a year ago, has agreed a five-year contract with Everton.

“I’m so, so excited to get started,” Dewsbury-Hall said. “Just sitting here in the stadium, it’s unbelievable.

"I’m honestly very excited, my family’s excited. There’s a real buzz about this. It feels right for me. So just that alone gives me the motivation and the extra determination to show everybody, to prove a point and have a really successful time here."

Read more: Eubank Jr and Benn set for highly anticipated November rematch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Read more: Football's big kit off: 67,000 fake shirts worth £5million seized in crackdown ahead of new season

Download the LBC app. Picture: Global

Dewsbury-Hall progressed through Leicester’s academy and had loan spells at Blackpool and Luton before establishing himself in the Foxes’ first team.

After his move to Chelsea in 2024, he made 36 appearances for the London club in all competitions and featured in all 15 of their Conference League matches as Enzo Maresca’s side lifted the trophy.

Dewsbury-Hall becomes the fifth summer signing for the Toffees.