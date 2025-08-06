'I’m so, so excited': Everton sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea on five-year deal

6 August 2025, 15:31

Everton have completed the signing of midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee, reported to be around £28million.
Everton have completed the signing of midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee, reported to be around £28million. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Everton have completed the signing of midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee, reported to be around £28 million.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 26-year-old, who joined Chelsea in a £30m deal from Leicester just over a year ago, has agreed a five-year contract with Everton.

“I’m so, so excited to get started,” Dewsbury-Hall said. “Just sitting here in the stadium, it’s unbelievable.

"I’m honestly very excited, my family’s excited. There’s a real buzz about this. It feels right for me. So just that alone gives me the motivation and the extra determination to show everybody, to prove a point and have a really successful time here."

Read more: Eubank Jr and Benn set for highly anticipated November rematch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Read more: Football's big kit off: 67,000 fake shirts worth £5million seized in crackdown ahead of new season

Download the LBC app.
Download the LBC app. Picture: Global

Dewsbury-Hall progressed through Leicester’s academy and had loan spells at Blackpool and Luton before establishing himself in the Foxes’ first team.

After his move to Chelsea in 2024, he made 36 appearances for the London club in all competitions and featured in all 15 of their Conference League matches as Enzo Maresca’s side lifted the trophy.

Dewsbury-Hall becomes the fifth summer signing for the Toffees.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Cameron Bradford was detained in Munich after being caught with cannabis in her suitcase.

Brit mum, 24, caught 'smuggling cannabis from Thailand into Germany' avoids jail

Ghana's ministers of defence and environment have died in a military helicopter crash in the Ashanti region, along with six other people, a government spokesperson has said.

Two Ghanaian ministers among eight killed in helicopter crash

A construction worker on a building site

Construction activity in July falls at steepest rate since Covid

Birmingham Airport, West Midlands, UK

Birmingham Airport runway closed after 'in-flight emergency' forces private aircraft to divert - as one injured

More health workers are warning of strikes over pay amid growing anger in the NHS about the system for setting wage increases.

Health workers warn more strikes could be on the cards

Ada Bicakci

Drugged-up bus driver who fell asleep behind wheel killing girl, 9, has 'unduly lenient' sentence increased

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to the Border Force compound in Dover

First Channel crossing migrants arrive in UK as returns deal comes into force

Firefighting vehicles drive towards a wildfire raging near Fontjoncouse, southwestern France.

France's largest wildfire of the year leaves at least one dead and forces thousands to evacuate

John Torode and Gregg Wallace attend The Childline Ball 2019...

Scandal-ridden MasterChef returns to screens with sacked presenters Gregg Wallace and John Torode

Norman Eshley (left) in his younger years.

George And Mildred star Norman Eshley dies aged 80

Chris Eubank and Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 26, 2025 in London, England

Eubank Jr and Benn set for highly anticipated November rematch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Anita Rose

'Evil' fugitive living 'off-grid', who murdered mother-of-six while she was walking dog, jailed for life

Empty Guinness glasses and a pint of Guinness

Government urged to introduce minimum price for alcohol

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff (R)

US envoy Witkoff meets Putin in Moscow as Trump deadline looms for Russia to agree Ukraine ceasefire

President Trump recently expressed his delight that actress Sydney Sweeney was a registered member of the Republican Party

What does ‘registered Republican’ mean?

Jack Osbourne speaks out with emotional tribute to dad Ozzy

'My heart has hurt too much': Jack Osbourne pays emotional tribute to dad Ozzy

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Big Mermaid is set to be removed after 19 years.

Denmark to remove Copenhagen's ‘ugly and pornographic’ mermaid statue

Ben Wazabanga and Ronique Belfon allegedly drove from Bedford to murder Ayowale Aledejana, 26 (pictured)

Couple travelled with children in car for ‘targeted’ murder, court told

The store apologised after the girl was left 'visibly upset'

M&S apologises after 'trans employee offered to help girl, 14, shopping for bra'

Five people have been arrested and £5 million worth of counterfeit football merchandise has been seized as the City of London Police cracks down on offenders profiting from illegal activity.

Football's big kit off: 67,000 fake shirts worth £5million seized in crackdown ahead of new season
Midge Ure said that with 'great sadness' he will need to reschedule shows

Midge Ure postpones all forthcoming shows due to urgent health treatment

Purple banners have been painted on the pavement on Oxford Street

Currys warns people about 'phone snatching hotspot' outside flagship central London store

A London Underground sign

Teenagers arrested in overnight raids targeting railway robbers

Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza in retaliation for the Hamas-led attacks on 7 October 2023,

UN warns of 'catastrophic consequences' over Netanyahu's reported Gaza reoccupation plans

Asher Watkins, 52, was on safari last Sunday when he was killed

Big game hunter, 52, gored to death by buffalo he was trying to kill

Mohammed Afzal, was attacked just before 9pm on Friday in a car park on Market Street.

Two more men charged with murder after teen stabbed to death in Bury, bringing total to three

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III meets RAF soldiers and their families, during a visit to RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, to re-present a Squadron Standard.

Charles greeted by bagpipers as King visits Scotland’s main RAF base

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins receives the Princess Royal at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin

Irish president meets Princess Royal at his official Dublin residence

The Duke of Sussex with Sentebale chairwoman Sophie Chandauka, during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, in Florida last year.

Prince Harry walks away from charity after report laid bare 'damaging' bullying row

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News