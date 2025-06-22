Ex-England cricketer David Lawrence dies aged 61

22 June 2025, 10:56

File photo dated 2-06-1998 of David Lawrence, the first British-born black man to play for England, who has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease. Issue date: Friday June 21, 2024.
File photo dated 2-06-1998 of David Lawrence, the first British-born black man to play for England, who has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease. Issue date: Friday June 21, 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

David ‘Syd’ Lawrence, the first British-born black cricketer to play for England, has died at the age of 61.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It was revealed almost exactly a year ago that Lawrence, who took 18 wickets in five Tests for England between 1988 and 1992, was the latest sportsperson to be diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

The announcement was in the same month ex-England and Leeds rugby league great Rob Burrow died after a long battle with the incurable illness, which progressively damages parts of the nervous system.

A statement from Lawrence’s family given to the PA news agency said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dave Lawrence MBE following his brave battle with motor neurone disease.

“‘Syd’ was an inspirational figure on and off the cricket field and no more so than to his family who were with him when he passed.

Gloucestershire's James Bracey presents David ‘Syd’ Lawrence with the Vitality Blast Trophy during the T20 Vitality Blast Final between Gloucestershire and Somerset.
Gloucestershire's James Bracey presents David ‘Syd’ Lawrence with the Vitality Blast Trophy during the T20 Vitality Blast Final between Gloucestershire and Somerset. Picture: Alamy

"A proud Gloucestershire man, Syd took on every challenge with everything he could and his final contest with MND was no different. His willingness to encourage and think of others right up to the end was typical of the man he was.”

As well as his six outings for England – having played a lone ODI against the West Indies at Lord’s in 1991, collecting four for 67 – Lawrence bagged 625 wickets in 280 matches for Gloucestershire.

A strapping fast bowler who was renowned for being one of the quickest on the county circuit, Lawrence began to establish himself in Tests and a five-for against the West Indies in 1991 helped England seal a series-levelling win at the Oval, with Desmond Haynes and Viv Richards among his haul.

But Lawrence’s career all but ended the following year as he badly fractured his kneecap after falling awkwardly when running into bowl on the final day of a Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

His England days were immediately over aged 28 but he made a brief county comeback in 1997, playing four first-class games for Gloucestershire before hanging up his boots – 16 years after he first played professionally.Lawrence became a competitive bodybuilder following his retirement and he was also a nightclub owner in Bristol.

After Lawrence detailed his experiences of racism during his playing career, Gloucestershire issued an unreserved apology in September 2021 and six months later he became the county’s first black president.

The county side posted on X: “Gloucestershire are devastated to learn of the passing of former player and club president, David ‘Syd’ Lawrence MBE, aged 61.

“Everyone at Gloucestershire would like to send their best wishes to David’s family during this terribly sad time.”

Following his MND diagnosis, there were emotional scenes when Gloucestershire went all the way in the T20 Blast last year, with captain James Bracey presenting the trophy to Lawrence at Edgbaston.

