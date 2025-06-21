FA approves expansion of Women's Super League to 14 teams

21 June 2025, 00:34

Women's football continues to grow in popularity in the UK as viewing figures hit record highs last year
Women's football continues to grow in popularity in the UK as viewing figures hit record highs last year. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

The Football Association Board has approved plans for the Women's Super League to grow from 12 teams to 14 in the 2026/27 season to reflect "ongoing evolution" of women's football in England.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At the end of upcoming 2025/26 season, the two top teams from the Barclays Women's Super League 2 (WSL2) - previously the Women's Championship - will be automatically promoted, and a relegation play-off will be contested between the lowest-placed Women's Super League (WSL) team and the WSL2's third-placed team.

After the 2026/27 season, one team will be automatically relegated from the WSL and one promoted to it. A play-off will be held between the WSL2’s runners-up and second-bottom in the WSL.

Before the changes, only the bottom side in the WSL were relegated, and the top side of the WSL2 were promoted each season.

An FA statement outlining the changes said: “There will be consequential changes to promotion throughout the remainder of the Women’s Football Pyramid for the 2025-26 season, which will be decided in due course.”

“The growth of the BWSL and the BWSL2 reflects the ongoing evolution of the women’s professional game in England which we consider will be of benefit to all clubs.”

Read More: England squad full of ‘winners’ ahead of Euros defence, says Lucy Bronze

Read More: PM unveils new school PE drive as he meets Lionesses to give pupils 'opportunity to play for England'

Chelsea players lift the Barclays Women's Super League title trophy following the team's victory in the Barclays Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on May 18 2024
Chelsea players lift the Barclays Women's Super League title trophy following the team's victory in the Barclays Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on May 18 2024. Picture: Getty

A statement from the WSL said: "Our priority was to find a route that would benefit the whole women's game pyramid, and we believe this next evolution of women's professional football will raise minimum standards, create distinction and incentivise investment across the board."

"Expanding the BWSL to 14 teams will stimulate movement between leagues and through the pyramid which increases opportunities. The introduction of a promotion/relegation playoff creates distinction for the women's game and introduces a high-profile, high stakes match."

Women's football continues to grow in popularity, as women's sport in the UK achieved its highest ever viewing figures in 2024.

44.7 million viewers tuned in to watch women’s sport in 2024. This figure excluded viewership of global tournaments, and surpassed the previous record of 37.6 million in 2022, according to a report from Women’s Sport Trust.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A study compiled data from over 70,000 breast cancer survivors.

Breast cancer survivors have lower risk of fatal disease, experts say

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke to the media after a meeting with EU diplomats, in Geneva, Switzerland, on Friday

Iran will not consider diplomacy until 'aggression is stopped', as Israel warns of 'difficult days ahead'

One child was taken to hospital for further treatment after a reported "tear gas attack" at a Berlin school.

‘Tear gas attack’ at Berlin school leaves more than 30 children injured

JLS singer Aston Merrygold was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

JLS star Aston Merrygold shocks fans with picture in stretcher in back of ambulance

Sara Burack, reality star and luxury real estate agent, was known for her appearance on Netflix's Million Dollar House

Netflix star Sara Burack killed in Hamptons hit-and-run as police launch manhunt for driver

.

Palestine Action 'to be banned' after breaking into RAF Brize Norton and damaging military aircraft

Chris Wreh of Tamworth battles with Radu Dragusin of Tottenham Hotspur during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match

Man given three-year banning order for racist abuse of Tamworth’s Chris Wreh

Fergus Ewing has quit the SNP after more than half a century of involvement.

SNP urged to put independence on backburner for 10 years

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a statement during a visit to the site of the Weizmann Institute of Science, which was hit by missiles fired from Iran, in the central city of Rehovot on Friday, June 20, 2025. (Jack Guez/Pool Photo via AP)

Iran launches fresh wave of missile strikes on Israel - as UK withdraws embassy staff from Tehran

.

Counter Terror investigation after pro-Palestinian protestors damage planes at RAF Brize Norton

Jack Draper celebrates victory against Brandon Nakashima on day twelve of the HSBC Championships at The Queen's Club

Jack Draper clinches important Wimbledon seeding by reaching Queen’s semi-finals

Muhammad Qasim's BMW was being followed by a marked police car on Island Road in Handsworth, West Midlands, when he failed to negotiate a left-hand bend and crashed into a tree.

Police driving expert has ‘no criticism’ of officer’s driving skills after car he was following crashed into tree, killing driver
Pharrell Garcia, 15, suffered a single stab wound to the heart.

Teenager locked up for stabbing school friend to death 'by accident' in east London park

Wasif Hussain (left), 21, and his wife Nabela Tabassum, 19, who were jailed for 15 years and nine years, respectively,

Couple who wore Poundland animal masks during attempted murder jailed

Police launch murder probe after man in his 40s shot dead outside Costco superstore

Police launch murder probe after man in his 40s shot dead near Costco superstore

Sinner said: “I am very happy and honoured to be part of this project with Andrea"

World number one tennis player Jannik Sinner to release duet with Andrea Bocelli

Latest News

See more Latest News

'Ready to serve': Meet one of the UK's youngest mayors driving change in her community

Young people just aren’t seeing the right leaders, says one of the UK’s youngest mayors aged just 29
The 'Swan Whisperer' was handed a two-year ban from Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens

Fowl Play: ‘Swan whisperer’ banned from Hyde Park after hugging and kissing protected birds
The "Bayesian" yacht that was struck by a pre-dawn storm in August last year while anchored off Porticello sunk within minutes killing British tech tycoon Mike Lynch, and six others.

First glimpse of tech tycoon Mike Lynch's Bayesian superyacht as its raised from seabed

Jennifer Abbot, 69, was discovered stabbed to death in her Camden home

Woman, 69, charged with murder of film director 'over diamond-encrusted Rolex' revealed as victim's sister
HRH King Emere Godwin Okpabi joins the protest - A solidarity demonstration at the High Court on the first day of the major court hearing.

50,000 members of two Nigerian communities taking Shell to High Court over systemic oil pollution
Three men have been convicted of a series of sexual offences, including rape, on a 12-year-old girl over a three-day period.

Three men repeatedly raped girl, 12, and locked her in caravan for 72 hours after luring her from Asda carpark
NHS waiting lists for ADHD diagnosis and support have led to a "significant growth in the use of private providers that are not regulated", a taskforce has said.

‘Unacceptably long’ waiting lists for ADHD treatment leading many to turn to ‘unregulated’ private providers
Council Tax bill in the UK

Council tax bills in England could be split into 12 instalments by default

Two male protesters are seriously injured at the Iranian Embassy in London this morning

Eight arrested as 'protesters attacked' outside Iranian embassy in London

This image made available Thursday, June 19, 2025, by the Italian Firefighters shows a car that was driven by mistake by a man down the Spanish Steps in Rome early Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (Vigili del Fuoco via AP)

Elderly man, 81, captured driving car down Rome's Spanish Steps claims he was 'going to work'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Queen and her daughter Princess Anne take a photo with the Queen's winning horse Estimate at Ascot in 2013

Late Queen 'rarely carried cash' - unless she was at the races, ex-aide reveals

Idris Elba has been involved with the King's Trust since he was awarded a grant at the beginning of his career

King Charles and Idris Elba team up for a new Netflix documentary about King’s Trust

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - April 23, 2025

Meghan launches new jams and £20 honey in website restock

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News