FA approves expansion of Women's Super League to 14 teams

Women's football continues to grow in popularity in the UK as viewing figures hit record highs last year. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

The Football Association Board has approved plans for the Women's Super League to grow from 12 teams to 14 in the 2026/27 season to reflect "ongoing evolution" of women's football in England.

At the end of upcoming 2025/26 season, the two top teams from the Barclays Women's Super League 2 (WSL2) - previously the Women's Championship - will be automatically promoted, and a relegation play-off will be contested between the lowest-placed Women's Super League (WSL) team and the WSL2's third-placed team.

After the 2026/27 season, one team will be automatically relegated from the WSL and one promoted to it. A play-off will be held between the WSL2’s runners-up and second-bottom in the WSL.

Before the changes, only the bottom side in the WSL were relegated, and the top side of the WSL2 were promoted each season.

An FA statement outlining the changes said: “There will be consequential changes to promotion throughout the remainder of the Women’s Football Pyramid for the 2025-26 season, which will be decided in due course.”

“The growth of the BWSL and the BWSL2 reflects the ongoing evolution of the women’s professional game in England which we consider will be of benefit to all clubs.”

Chelsea players lift the Barclays Women's Super League title trophy following the team's victory in the Barclays Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on May 18 2024. Picture: Getty

A statement from the WSL said: "Our priority was to find a route that would benefit the whole women's game pyramid, and we believe this next evolution of women's professional football will raise minimum standards, create distinction and incentivise investment across the board."

"Expanding the BWSL to 14 teams will stimulate movement between leagues and through the pyramid which increases opportunities. The introduction of a promotion/relegation playoff creates distinction for the women's game and introduces a high-profile, high stakes match."

Women's football continues to grow in popularity, as women's sport in the UK achieved its highest ever viewing figures in 2024.

44.7 million viewers tuned in to watch women’s sport in 2024. This figure excluded viewership of global tournaments, and surpassed the previous record of 37.6 million in 2022, according to a report from Women’s Sport Trust.