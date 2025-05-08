FIFA confirms host cities for 2027 Women’s World Cup

8 May 2025, 08:31

Governor Elmano and Mayor Evandro Leitao during an event held at Arena Castelao marks the announcement of Fortaleza as one of the hosts of the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.
Governor Elmano and Mayor Evandro Leitao during an event held at Arena Castelao marks the announcement of Fortaleza as one of the hosts of the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

International soccer's highest governing body has announced which Brazilian cities will host the 2027 Women's World Cup.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

FIFA confirmed which stadiums would host the tournament on Wednesday, but has yet to reveal where the opening and closing matches will take place.

Matches will be played across the cities of Rio Belo Horizonte, Brasilia, Fortaleza, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and Sao Paulo.

"From samba to frevo, from stunning beaches to cosmopolitan cities, the world will experience the energy, colour and warmth that only Brazil can offer," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Read More: Arsenal knocked out of Champions League after losing to Paris Saint-Germain in semi-final

Read More: Manchester United lose their Europa League final advantage over Tottenham after Premier League ruling

The Arena de Pernambuco. Recife was officially announced as one of the hosts of the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.
The Arena de Pernambuco. Recife was officially announced as one of the hosts of the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. Picture: Alamy

"We will continue to work closely with the selected host cities on the exciting journey ahead of us, creating unforgettable moments in each of their stadiums in 2027, and ensuring that this tournament has a major and widespread positive impact."

The host city selection process started in August 2024, when specialised FIFA teams visited 12 candidate cities to asses infrastructure and facilities.

Host cities are expected to welcome FIFA experts in the coming days as operational planning commences.

In March, it was announced the UK was preparing to launch a joint bid to host the 2035 Women's World Cup.

England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland's Football Associations will submit an expression of interest to co-host the competition.

An announcement at Wednesday's FIFA council revealed the timeline for the bidding processes of the 2031 and 2035 tournaments, and members of CAF and UEFA are invited to bid for the 2035 edition.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

FILE PICS. 27th March, 2025. Scotland Yard have reportedly said that the Hayes electrical substation fire that caused the closure of Heathrow Airport last week, is no longer ‘a potentially criminal matter’.

Mystery surrounding Heathrow fire that triggered airport power outage as investigation says cause of blaze unknown

Cold and misty morning on the River Lee Navigation.

Woman's body pulled from east London canal as police launch probe into horror death

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meetin

Putin's 'broken three-day ceasefire', Ukraine claims as Moscow hosts world leaders for Victory Day

Simon Graves, 52, was worked at Carlton le Willows Academy between 2009 and 2014, during which time he set up the girls’ football team.

Deputy headteacher banned after kissing student and performing classroom sex act in front of junior colleague

Exclusive
Ambulances wait to unload patients

Hospital waits get even longer as NHS trusts slash use of private ambulances to cut costs

"As our new poll shows, more people than ever are close to the brink."

Almost half of people ‘would struggle with bills if income suddenly lost’

Iran’s foreign minister has “categorically” denied reports linking Iranian nationals to an alleged terrorist scheme targeting the Israeli embassy in London.

Iran ‘categorically rejects’ reports of alleged Israeli embassy terror plot

City Workers And Royal Exchange

Bank of England to cut interest rates - with the announcement delayed due to VE Day

Nine people have been arrested after a group allegedly celebrated Hitler’s birthday at a pub

Nine arrested after group celebrating 'Hitler’s birthday party' at pub

Pupils at Williamwood High School sit prelim exams in Glasgow, Scotland.

Pupils in poorest UK areas being ‘locked out’ of key A-Level subjects due to teacher shortage, charity says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy-UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer meeting in Rome

'This isn’t just history': Starmer links VE Day to Ukraine fight for freedom as Russia-Ukraine conflict continues

Home Office Designates Altrincham Hotel As Temporary Housing For Asylum Seekers

Asylum hotel cost 'triples to £4 million a day' as EU rejects UK's call for help in tackling small boats

Glenrothes in Scotland has been identified by a property website as Britain's most popular affordable town for families.

Glenrothes tops list as most affordable and popular locations for homes in Britain revealed

Workers in the rail and sections hot end rolling mill at the British Steel site in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

British Steel begins recruitment drive for first time since Government rescue as it prepares to ramp up production

Germany's new government plans to station more police at the border to curb illegal migration and even turn away some of the asylum seekers trying to enter Europe's biggest economy.

New German government to station more police at border and turn away asylum seekers in anti-migration drive

PSG v Arsenal - UEFA Champions League

Arsenal knocked out of Champions League after losing to Paris Saint-Germain in semi-final

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former Memphis police officers cleared of murdering motorist Tyre Nichols in beating death in the US

Former Memphis police officers cleared of murdering motorist Tyre Nichols in beating death in the US
Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa poses upon his arrival for a meeting with French president at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris on May 7, 2025.

Syrian President says mediated talks with Israel ‘ongoing’ as Tel Aviv continues attacks on Syria
Hungry dislocated Palestinians rush to food distribution kitchen and extend their empty containers to receive food in Gaza, Palestinian territories, on May 7, 2025.

World Central Kitchen says it has run out of food supplies in Gaza - as 'brutal' Israeli aid blockade continues
The popular animal enthusiast weighed in on the viral debate

'I can't believe I'm answering this': Steve Irwin's son weighs in on 'ridiculous' '100 men vs Gorilla' viral debate
Wayne and Coleen Rooney

Coleen Rooney breaks silence after Rebekah Vardy agrees to pay her massive costs from 'Wagatha Christie' case
Black smoke was sent up by the cardinals

Black smoke rises in Vatican - signalling no new Pope chosen yet

London Greggs branch forced to put D-locks on drinks fridge to halt shoplifting incidents

London Greggs branch forced to put D-locks on drinks fridge to halt shoplifting incidents

Edinburgh school introduces Scotland’s first phone ban

Edinburgh school introduces Scotland’s first phone ban and makes pupils lock away their phones in pouches
The victims arenamed as Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71

Man whose body found in suitcase ‘raped and blackmailed teenager’

Disney and Miral announced an agreement to create a landmark Disney theme park resort in Abu Dhabi

Disney announces location of new theme park - set to be 'most advanced and interactive' yet

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Victor Ray who is to perform for King Charles III at a VE Day concert held near his former busking spot.

Singer to perform for King at VE Day concert held near his former busking spot

The Royal Family Watch Military Procession To Mark The 80th Anniversary Of VE Day

Royals to join veterans at VE Day service at Westminster Abbey to mark 80 years since end of World War Two in Europe
Prince William, Prince of Wales attends a military procession, down The Mall, to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 5, 2025.

William pays tribute to rangers and ‘immense sacrifice’ they make after two scouts killed in nature reserve attack

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News