FIFA confirms host cities for 2027 Women’s World Cup

Governor Elmano and Mayor Evandro Leitao during an event held at Arena Castelao marks the announcement of Fortaleza as one of the hosts of the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

International soccer's highest governing body has announced which Brazilian cities will host the 2027 Women's World Cup.

FIFA confirmed which stadiums would host the tournament on Wednesday, but has yet to reveal where the opening and closing matches will take place.

Matches will be played across the cities of Rio Belo Horizonte, Brasilia, Fortaleza, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and Sao Paulo.

"From samba to frevo, from stunning beaches to cosmopolitan cities, the world will experience the energy, colour and warmth that only Brazil can offer," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The Arena de Pernambuco. Recife was officially announced as one of the hosts of the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. Picture: Alamy

"We will continue to work closely with the selected host cities on the exciting journey ahead of us, creating unforgettable moments in each of their stadiums in 2027, and ensuring that this tournament has a major and widespread positive impact."

The host city selection process started in August 2024, when specialised FIFA teams visited 12 candidate cities to asses infrastructure and facilities.

Host cities are expected to welcome FIFA experts in the coming days as operational planning commences.

In March, it was announced the UK was preparing to launch a joint bid to host the 2035 Women's World Cup.

England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland's Football Associations will submit an expression of interest to co-host the competition.

An announcement at Wednesday's FIFA council revealed the timeline for the bidding processes of the 2031 and 2035 tournaments, and members of CAF and UEFA are invited to bid for the 2035 edition.