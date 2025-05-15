Richard Spurr 1am - 4am
Fines for swearing slashed for Formula One drivers
15 May 2025, 00:49
Motor sport bosses have slashed the maximum fines handed out to Formula One drivers for instances of misconduct such as swearing.
The FIA has softened the hardline stance introduced earlier this year after complaints from F1 and World Rally drivers.
The changes, to Appendix B of its International Sporting Code, will see "the base maximum penalty... reduced generally from 10,000 to 5,000 euros (£4,211).
"This is a reduction of 50 per cent. However, for FIA World Championships, where multipliers were involved, the reductions will be even more significant.
"Stewards will have the option to fully suspend a penalty for certain types of breach, provided it is the first offence by the driver or team."
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: "The improvements the FIA has announced today to Appendix B will ensure we continue to promote the best of sportsmanship in motor sport, while also giving stewards effective guidelines to act against individuals who may bring the sport into disrepute."
President of the Drivers' Committee Ronan Morgan added: "Drivers are looked up to as role models by young fans and are rightly seen as ambassadors for the wider world of motor sport.
"How they act really does matter but it is important to recognise that there is a difference between what is said during a race and in a press conference.
"Today's changes further strengthen the FIA's International Sporting Code supporting our drivers by understanding the pressures they face during the heat of competition."