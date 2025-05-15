Fines for swearing slashed for Formula One drivers

15 May 2025, 00:49

Motor sport bosses have slashed the maximum fines handed out to Formula One drivers for instances of misconduct such as swearing.
Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Motor sport bosses have slashed the maximum fines handed out to Formula One drivers for instances of misconduct such as swearing.

The FIA has softened the hardline stance introduced earlier this year after complaints from F1 and World Rally drivers.

The changes, to Appendix B of its International Sporting Code, will see "the base maximum penalty... reduced generally from 10,000 to 5,000 euros (£4,211).

"This is a reduction of 50 per cent. However, for FIA World Championships, where multipliers were involved, the reductions will be even more significant.

"Stewards will have the option to fully suspend a penalty for certain types of breach, provided it is the first offence by the driver or team."

Team Alpine executive adviser Flavio Briatore arrives to the track during the Formula One 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix, in Sakhir, Friday, April 11, 2025.
Picture: Alamy

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: "The improvements the FIA has announced today to Appendix B will ensure we continue to promote the best of sportsmanship in motor sport, while also giving stewards effective guidelines to act against individuals who may bring the sport into disrepute."

President of the Drivers' Committee Ronan Morgan added: "Drivers are looked up to as role models by young fans and are rightly seen as ambassadors for the wider world of motor sport.

Johann Zarco became the first Frenchman to win the French GP since 1954, securing a wet-weather victory at Le Mans on Sunday.
Picture: Alamy

"How they act really does matter but it is important to recognise that there is a difference between what is said during a race and in a press conference.

"Today's changes further strengthen the FIA's International Sporting Code supporting our drivers by understanding the pressures they face during the heat of competition."

King and Prince of Wales to take part in elaborate ceremony as William becomes member of ancient royal order
Queen Camilla and King Charles III attend The Elephant Family Evening of Art and Conservation at Kew Gardens on May 13, 2025.

King says ‘collaboration better than conflict’ in call to help save planet

The Princess of Wales during a visit to the British Fashion Council at 180 Studios in central London, where she will present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

Kate's show of support for Victoria: Princess picks Beckham outfit for fashion awards

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

