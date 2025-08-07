Five Lionesses nominated for Women’s Ballon d’Or after back-to-back European titles

Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring England's winning penalty during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final. Picture: Getty Images

By Ella Bennett

Five of England’s European Championship-winning squad have been nominated for this year’s Women’s Ballon d’Or.

Captain Leah Williamson is joined by Lionesses team-mates Lucy Bronze, Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo and Hannah Hampton after they clinched back-to-back European titles with victory over Spain in Basel last month.

Four English players have been nominated for the Men’s Ballon d’Or, with Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Cole Palmer and Declan Rice all on the list.

Scotland’s Scott McTominay is a nominee following his stellar season with Napoli, where he helped the team clinch the Serie A title in their final game of the season.

Hampton is also nominated for the Yachine Trophy, given to the best women’s goalkeeper.

The 24-year-old Chelsea goalkeeper was a key cog in the Lionesses’ Euros victory, where she made two brilliant saves in England’s penalty shoot-out win against Spain in the final.

England captain Leah Williamson with the trophy leaving the team hotel. Picture: Alamy

England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton makes a save during a penalty shootout. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir Starmer has suggested England’s Lionesses will receive honours after their dramatic Euro 2025 victory, declaring: “Recognition is coming.”

The Prime Minister praised the players for inspiring a generation, including his own daughter, and for representing “decency, fairness and respect”.

Among those tipped for recognition are Kelly and Hampton, while head coach Sarina Wiegman could be made an honorary dame.

The Cabinet Office oversees the honours process and recipients are not confirmed until they are officially announced, but sporting heroes have often been rewarded.

After the Lionesses’ 2022 win, captain Williamson was made an OBE, while Bronze, Beth Mead and Ellen White received MBEs.

Alessia Russo of England during the England Women vs Italy Women UEFA Women's Euro semi final. Picture: Alamy

Lucy Bronze after winning the UEFA Womens EURO 2025. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir said the Lionesses’ success was about “more than football”, citing their resilience in coming from behind against Sweden, Italy and Spain, and their stand against racist abuse during the tournament.

He said: “When the Lionesses put that England shirt on, they stand for what we stand for together: England, in all its glory, with our shared history and values.

“The pride, resilience and unity that define this team define the very best of who we are.”

He added: “What Sarina and our Lionesses have achieved is nothing short of remarkable. So recognition is coming – and it will be worthy of their historic success.”