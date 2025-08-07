Five Lionesses nominated for Women’s Ballon d’Or after back-to-back European titles

7 August 2025, 15:27 | Updated: 7 August 2025, 16:03

Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring England's winning penalty during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final
Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring England's winning penalty during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final. Picture: Getty Images

By Ella Bennett

Five of England’s European Championship-winning squad have been nominated for this year’s Women’s Ballon d’Or.

Captain Leah Williamson is joined by Lionesses team-mates Lucy Bronze, Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo and Hannah Hampton after they clinched back-to-back European titles with victory over Spain in Basel last month.

Four English players have been nominated for the Men’s Ballon d’Or, with Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Cole Palmer and Declan Rice all on the list.

Scotland’s Scott McTominay is a nominee following his stellar season with Napoli, where he helped the team clinch the Serie A title in their final game of the season.

Hampton is also nominated for the Yachine Trophy, given to the best women’s goalkeeper.

The 24-year-old Chelsea goalkeeper was a key cog in the Lionesses’ Euros victory, where she made two brilliant saves in England’s penalty shoot-out win against Spain in the final.

England captain Leah Williamson with the trophy leaving the team hotel
England captain Leah Williamson with the trophy leaving the team hotel. Picture: Alamy
England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton makes a save during a penalty shootout
England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton makes a save during a penalty shootout. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir Starmer has suggested England’s Lionesses will receive honours after their dramatic Euro 2025 victory, declaring: “Recognition is coming.”

The Prime Minister praised the players for inspiring a generation, including his own daughter, and for representing “decency, fairness and respect”.

Among those tipped for recognition are Kelly and Hampton, while head coach Sarina Wiegman could be made an honorary dame.

The Cabinet Office oversees the honours process and recipients are not confirmed until they are officially announced, but sporting heroes have often been rewarded.

After the Lionesses’ 2022 win, captain Williamson was made an OBE, while Bronze, Beth Mead and Ellen White received MBEs.

Alessia Russo of England during the England Women vs Italy Women UEFA Women's Euro semi final
Alessia Russo of England during the England Women vs Italy Women UEFA Women's Euro semi final. Picture: Alamy
Lucy Bronze after winning the UEFA Womens EURO 2025
Lucy Bronze after winning the UEFA Womens EURO 2025. Picture: Alamy
Sir Keir said the Lionesses’ success was about “more than football”, citing their resilience in coming from behind against Sweden, Italy and Spain, and their stand against racist abuse during the tournament.

He said: “When the Lionesses put that England shirt on, they stand for what we stand for together: England, in all its glory, with our shared history and values.

“The pride, resilience and unity that define this team define the very best of who we are.”

He added: “What Sarina and our Lionesses have achieved is nothing short of remarkable. So recognition is coming – and it will be worthy of their historic success.”

The Met police has vowed to tackle shop theft, after 12 individuals stole £60,000 worth of wine bottles, Ferrero Rochers and other expensive items from a large Tesco in Harringay.

Gang of 12 steals £60,000 of luxury goods from Tesco in just six weeks - as Met vows to crackdown on shoplifting
Alice Webb

Hundreds of women 'maimed' by botched cosmetic procedures since 2023, but no criminal charges
The wreckage of the RAF Chinook helicopter, which crashed on the Mull of Kintyre on June 2, 1994 killing all 29 on board, including 25 top Northern Ireland security experts.

Families demand justice as 25,000 back petition over 1994 Mull of Kintyre Chinook crash 'cover-up'
Doctors protesting outside Downing Street in 2024.

NHS faces mass exodus of doctors as one in five considers quitting the UK

The tribute featured an AI-generated video depicting the heavy metal icon laughing and taking selfies with other dead celebrities, including Freddie Mercury.

Rod Stewart under fire for bizarre AI-generated tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

Son captained Tottenham to their first trophy in seventeen years.

'The hardest decision I've ever made': Son Heung-min leaves Spurs after ten years to join Los Angeles FC
Ministers have announced plans to cut down on "cowboy" cosmetic procedures by introducing new restrictions on who can access and provide treatments.

Ministers announce plans to tackle ‘cowboy’ cosmetic surgeries as people left ‘maimed’ by procedures
A security sign is displayed on a fence at Royal Mint Court, the proposed site of China's new UK embassy, on November 25, 2024 in the Tower Hamlets borough of London, England.

China ordered to explain secret basement under London ‘super-embassy’

A general view of the Bank of England in the City of London. Many economists expect that the base rate will be cut following the next Bank of England meeting on 7 August.

Bank of England ready to cut interest rates as jobs market slows, experts say

