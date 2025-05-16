Football clubs warned over links to illegal gambling sites

Newcastle was among teams warned about unlicensed betting websites. (David Horton/SPP) Credit: SPP Sport Press Photo. /Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

Five football clubs have been cautioned on the risks of promoting unlicensed betting websites.

The Gambling Commission has written to Bournemouth, Fulham, Newcastle, Wolves and Burnley warning of the risks of promoting unlicensed gambling websites.

The warning follows the clubs' sponsors' operator, TGP Europe, pulling its business out of the UK, prompted by regulatory action by the Gambling Commission.

TGP’s exit means the clubs now have sponsorship arrangements with unlicensed businesses.

The Gambling Commission is seeking assurances from the clubs that they have carried out due diligence on their white label partners and that consumers in Great Britain cannot transact with the unlicensed sites.

The Gambling Commission has warned five clubs' of promoting unlicenced betting websites. . Picture: Alamy

A statement from the commission said: “The letter warns that club officers may be liable to prosecution and, if convicted, face a fine, imprisonment or both if they promote unlicensed gambling businesses that transact with consumers in Great Britain.”

The news follows Everton FC’s sponsor, Stake.com, run by TGP, giving up its gambling licence in Great Britain after it was told it needed to pay a £3.3 million penalty and make significant improvements if it wanted to continue trading in Britain.

The commission said the fine was for “failing to carry out sufficient checks on business partners and breaching anti-money laundering rules”.

Wolverhampton Wanderers was among the clubs whose sponsor's operator pulled out of the UK. Picture: Alamy

John Pierce, the commission’s head of enforcement, said: “We have already been in contact with several football clubs today to highlight the impact of the withdrawal from the market by TGP and make clear that we will be carrying out checks – without further notice – to ensure these sites remain blocked.

"We will also conduct ongoing spot checks as necessary to ensure they are not accessible to consumers in Great Britain by any means.

Pierce also stressed that it is “essential" football clubs play their part in "protecting fans and GB consumers" who may be "exposed to advertising of these sites through their sponsorship arrangements from harm or exploitation".