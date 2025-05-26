World of football unites in support of Liverpool after driver crashes into fans at trophy parade, injuring 47

The incident occurred on Water Street, close to the Royal Liver Building, where thousands of fans had gathered to celebrate Liverpool’s successful season. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

The world of football has come together to show their support for Liverpool Football Club after a car ploughed into crowds during the team’s Premier League trophy parade in the city centre on Sunday.

The horrific incident occurred on Water Street, close to the Royal Liver Building, where thousands of fans had gathered to celebrate Liverpool’s successful season.

A 53-year-old man was arrested after a vehicle struck multiple pedestrians, leaving with emergency services rushing 27 people to hospital, two of whom suffered serious injuries.

A further 20 patients were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The event, which was meant to mark a joyous occasion for the club and its supporters, was marred by the shocking scenes — prompting an outpouring of support from across the footballing world.

Premier League clubs such as Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal were among the clubs to release statements condemning the incident and expressing their solidarity with the victims.

A joint statement from the Manchester clubs said: "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the terrible incident during Liverpool’s parade. We stand united in support of the fans, the club and the city."

A Chelsea spokesperson added: "Football rivalry is put aside in moments like these. We wish a swift recovery to all those involved and commend the emergency services for their response."

Everyone at Chelsea Football Club's thoughts are with Liverpool Football Club and those impacted following the horrific incident in the city today. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 26, 2025

Our thoughts are with @LFC and the city of Liverpool after today’s awful incident ❤️ https://t.co/5Aeov5ynsx — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 26, 2025

Many other clubs posted messages on social media, praising the swift response of emergency services and sending well wishes to those injured.

Liverpool FC also broke its silence with a brief but heartfelt message, offering condolences and support for those caught up in the events.

Footage emerged on social media showing a car ploughing into a crowd of mostly Liverpool supporters during the football teams's trophy parade.

Graphic videos show the car surrounded by emergency workers and dozens of Liverpool fans after coming to a standstill in the crowd.

Four of the 27 people taken to hospital after a car ploughed into Liverpool fans celebrating at the club's Premier League title parade were children, one of whom has been seriously hurt, North West Ambulance Service said.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the incident “appalling” and said he was being kept updated by Merseyside Police.

He also praised the “professionalism and courage” shown by the emergency services. The parade itself had been a major event, drawing supporters from across the region.

Though the investigation remains ongoing, police have asked the public not to speculate as they continue to gather evidence.

Local leaders and residents have echoed the sentiment seen across the Premier League — calling for unity, support, and compassion for those affected.