Former Manchester United and Liverpool footballer charged with drink driving

Former Reading manager Paul Ince 2023. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News) Credit: MI News & Sport /Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

Ex-Manchester United and Liverpool footballer Paul Ince has been charged with drink driving following a crash in Cheshire on Saturday.

Paul Ince, who spent six years at Manchester United and became the first black player to captain England, has arrested and charged with drink driving.

The former England captain, 57, was arrested after a black Range Rover hit a central reservation in Cheshire on Saturday.

The crash happened at around 5pm on Chester High Road in Neston, Cheshire Constabulary said.

He has been bailed to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on 18 July.

Paul Ince during the FA Cup Third Round match between Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough on Sunday 5th January 2020. (Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto). Picture: Alamy

"The incident involved a black Range Rover which had collided with the central reservation barrier," said a statement.

"Officers attended the scene and arrested a 57-year-old man.

"Paul Ince, of Quarry Road, Neston, has since been charged with drink driving."

As well as more than 200 games for Manchester United in the early to mid 1990s, he also played for West Ham, Wolves and Inter Milan.

Ince became the first black footballer to captain England when he took the armband in a game against the USA in 1993 - just a year after his senior debut.

He led the national side seven times in total.