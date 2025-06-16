Four people given suspended prison sentences for hate crimes after hanging effigy of Real Madrid star

16 June 2025, 21:48

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates a goal.
Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates a goal. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Four people have received suspended prison sentences after admitting hate crimes against Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The defendants were subject to a private prosecution brought by the player, his club and the Spanish league after a black inflatable effigy dressed in the 24-year-old Brazil forward's shirt was hanged from one of the city's bridges.

They also displayed a banner next to the effigy proclaiming 'Madrid hates Real' ahead of a Copa del Rey match against Atletico Madrid in January 2023.

The four have been ordered to complete a training program on equal treatment and non-discrimination, in order for their prison sentences to be suspended.

One was handed 15 months in prison for a hate crime and an additional seven months for making threats, having shared images of the act online.

The other three each received seven month sentences for hate crimes and a further seven for threats.

A LaLiga statement confirmed all three had signed a letter of apology and their sentences will be suspended on the condition they complete the training programme.

Read more: Gareth Bale in talks to front shock US takeover of League One club

Read more: Lewis Hamilton is left 'devastated' after hitting a furry animal at 100mph in F1's Canadian Grand Prix

The defendant who posted the video online received a special disqualification from working in education, sports, or recreational youth settings for four years and three months, and the others for three years and seven months.

All four were also fined, prohibited from going within 1,000 metres of Vinicius or communicating with him in any way for the duration of the sentences, and banned from being within 1,000m of any football stadium during LaLiga or Spanish Football Federation matches, including reserve and women's teams, from four hours before until four hours afterwards.

The case is the latest involving individuals responsible for racist abuse directed at Madrid players, with the club stating 14 now have criminal convictions following incidents at Real Valladolid, Valencia, Real Mallorca, Rayo Vallecano and online.

The club statement continued: "Real Madrid, which has exercised, together with its player, the private prosecution in this procedure and in many others currently in process, will continue to work to protect the values of our club and eradicate any racist behaviour in the world of football and sport."

The club's stance was backed by LaLiga, which said in a statement: "This ruling marks a strong step forward in the fight against hate and discrimination in sport.

"LaLiga reaffirms its unwavering commitment to eradicating any form of racism, violence, or intolerance both inside and outside football stadiums."

