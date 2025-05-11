Furious Nottingham Forest owner storms onto pitch to publicly berate manager Nuno as Reds’ European dream dented

11 May 2025, 17:44

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis stormed onto the pitch to confront manager Nuno Espirito Santo following a 2-2 draw with already-relegated Leicester.
Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis stormed onto the pitch to confront manager Nuno Espirito Santo following a 2-2 draw with already-relegated Leicester. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis stormed onto the pitch to confront manager Nuno Espirito Santo following a 2-2 draw with already-relegated Leicester.

The disappointing result against their east midlands rivals means Forest will likely miss out on Champions League qualification, despite sitting third in the Premier League the majority of the season.

Marinakis was seen furiously remonstrating with Nuno after Facundo Buonanotte's 81st-minute strike inflicted a possibly terminal blow to Forest's hopes of finishing in the top five.

The shocking display led to some fierce criticism levied at the Greek owner, with some calling for Nuno to ask to leave the club.

Manchester United legend and football pundit Gary Neville said: "Scandalous from that Forest owner. Nuno should go and negotiate his exit tonight with him!

"The Forest fans, players and manager do not deserve that," he added.

Nuno's side looked certainties to qualify for Europe's premier club competition at the start of April until a run of just one win in the last six which has left them in the last-chance saloon.

Chris Wood's 20th goal of the season put them on course to beat their East Midlands rivals, after Morgan Gibbs-White earlier cancelled out Conor Coady's opener.

But Buonanotte had the final say, which saw owner Marinakis take umbrage with his manager in unsavoury scenes at the full-time whistle.

They are no longer in charge of their own destiny as even if they win their final two games, including a final-day meeting with Chelsea, it might not be enough unless Aston Villa, Manchester City or Newcastle drop points along the way.

The result does not change anything for Leicester, who are already condemned to the drop, but denting Forest's ambitions will be sweet.

The hosts knew that victory would send them back into the top five following Chelsea's defeat at Aston Villa and they started brightly, with Wood having two chances to put his side into an early lead.

First he hooked Neco Williams' cross over the bar before, from a much better opportunity, could not keep a header down from Anthony Elanga's inviting delivery.

Having been unable to make the breakthrough, the nerves began to increase and it got worse when Leicester took a 16th-minute lead.

A long throw fell to Bilal El Khannous on the edge of the area and his shot, which took a nick off Wood, was parried by Matz Sels, with Coady in position to head home the rebound.

But Forest's response was excellent and they levelled nine minutes later.

Elanga sent in another wicked delivery, this time from a free-kick, and Gibbs-White nodded home at the near post for a vital equaliser.

Forest pressed for the lead and Wood missed another golden chance on the stroke of half-time.

Nicolas Dominguez' powerful shot was parried by goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk and the New Zealand international had the goal at his mercy from the rebound but could not direct an instinctive header into the empty net.

The hosts continued the second half in the same vein and were knocking on the door, with Dominguez planting a free header straight at Stolarczyk.

They finally made the breakthrough in the 56th minute as Wood atoned for his earlier misses in style.

Gibbs-White was the creator with a delicious cross from the right which was begging to be headed home and Wood did not disappoint, with his diving effort finding the bottom corner.

Forest looked to be seeing it out until Buonanotte stuck the knife in in the 81st minute as he danced into the area and slotted into the corner.

Marinakis grabbed the headlines at full-time as the extent of Forest's stumble hit home.

