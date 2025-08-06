‘Darkest day in club history’: Furious Villareal fans sign petition against Partey signing amid rape trial

6 August 2025, 20:04 | Updated: 6 August 2025, 20:06

Ex-Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey departs Westminster Magistrates' Court after being granted bail for charges of rape and sexual assault.
Ex-Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey departs Westminster Magistrates' Court after being granted bail for charges of rape and sexual assault. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Furious Villareal fans have signed a petition to stop the signing of Thomas Partey, decrying it as the “darkest day in our club’s history”.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former Arsenal midfielder faces five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault following alleged offences between 2021 and 2022.

Hundreds of supporters of the Spanish club have signed a petition in a last-minute attempt to block the transfer, after news that the player is close to completing his move to the club.

More than 800 fans signed the petition which calls the transfer a "slap in the face" to the club's supporters and “all victims of sexual abuse worldwide”.

"A player accused and charged of such heinous crimes must not have any relation to a club like Villarreal, which prides itself on values such as family spirit and community," the description read.

"We must act now and make our voices be heard before the signing, pending a court hearing on Tuesday, is made official," it added.

Read more: Footballer Thomas Partey charged with series of rapes and sexual assault

Read more: Dealer's pet parrot helps cops bring down major drugs gang

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey appears in court charged with rape

The petition was launched by social media-based content hub Villareal Report, which this week said the signing was “an act of pure betrayal of the highest order” of the club's fans and values.

“The darkest day in the club’s history is drawing closer by the second,” it wrote on social media.

The midfielder has been granted conditional bail after appearing in court on rape and sexual assault charges, which he denies.

The 32-year-old wore black as he arrived at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Protesters gathered outside the court, holding a sign that read: "Arsenal said: ' We do the right thing' then did nothing."

People from Arsenal Supporters Against Sexual Violence outside London's Westminster Magistrates' Court.
People from Arsenal Supporters Against Sexual Violence outside London's Westminster Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

Partey’s lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire, previously said he “denies all the charges against him”, adding he welcomed “the opportunity to finally clear his name”.

The Ghanaian international was charged four days after leaving the North London club when his contract expired at the end of June.

Partey, of Hertfordshire, is accused of two counts of rape against one woman and three counts of rape against another.

The sexual assault allegation relates to a third woman, according to the CPS. The Metropolitan Police said it first received reports of an allegation of rape in February 2022.

Download the all new LBC app now!
Download the all new LBC app now! Picture: LBC

Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 in a transfer worth around £45 million.

The defensive midfielder signed for the Spanish club in 2012 and made 188 appearances, as well as going out on loan to Mallorca and Leganes.

He played 35 games for the north London club in the Premier League last season, scoring four goals.

Partey has also made more than 50 appearances for Ghana – including at the World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations.

An Arsenal spokesperson previously said: “The player’s contract ended on June 30. Due to ongoing legal proceedings the club is unable to comment on the case.”

