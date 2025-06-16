Gareth Bale in talks to front shock US takeover of League One club

Gareth Bale is reportedly being lined up to front a takeover of League One side Plymouth. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Gareth Bale is part of a US investment group in talks over a buyout of League One club Plymouth.

The Telegraph were first to report that the 35-year-old former Real Madrid and Wales forward was part of the group seeking to buy Argyle.

The PA news agency understands the group featuring Bale has registered an interest in buying Argyle, but the process is at a very early stage.

Plymouth Argyle were relegated from the Championship last season. Picture: Alamy

Should the deal go through, Bale would be the latest big sporting name to be associated with an EFL club.

Bale’s former Real team-mate Luka Modric became an investor and co-owner in Championship side Swansea in April, while ex-NFL quarterback Tom Brady has a minority stake in Birmingham.

Plymouth declined to comment.

Bale retired from football in January 2023 at the age of 33.

He won five Champions League titles with Real and is the men’s all-time record goalscorer for Wales with 41 in 111 caps.

Bale featured for Wales at the 2022 World Cup – their first appearance at the global finals since 1958 – and at the Euros in 2016 and 2020.