Gareth Southgate deserves to leave England graciously. A knighthood could keep everyone happy

By Olly Roberts

England have just taken part in a major tournament final for the second time in three years and yet the discourse around Gareth Southgate couldn’t be more conflicting.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Let’s look at the facts. Across his four tournaments in charge, Southgate’s now reached two finals, one semi and has never been knocked out before the quarter-finals. Equally, however, this consistency has garnered no actual trophies. This unfortunate reality, coupled with an objectively ‘boring’ style of play and the consensus that he just can’t seem to get the best out of our world-class stars, has created a polarising situation among fans. Some are adamant that Southgate’s time is up - others think he deserves to be knighted.

On the surface, these two opinions seem entirely juxtaposed. Yet, as crazy as it might sound, I actually believe both of these things should happen. Picture this, a scenario where England’s greatest manager of the modern era gets recognised for his contribution, leaves the job graciously and allows the team to go in a different direction…

It’s likely many of you won’t be convinced at this point, so let me attempt to justify further.

It seems apparent to me that it’s time for a change. As good as the last six years have been, this latest defeat is evidence that Southgate has taken the side as far as he can. England can now compete again. They can win big games. They can beat Germany. They can even win penalty shootouts. But they just can’t quite get over the finish line.

And while it’s almost impossible to imagine a manager who would be more popular with the players, or instil the type of culture that England teams of old would’ve desired, there might just be someone out there who can achieve the one thing that Southgate can’t - win a major tournament.

It would no doubt be a risk. It’s not inconceivable that England could get worse under a new boss, just like when McClaren replaced Sven and when Hodgson took over from Capello. But with what the majority of the country deems to be another ‘golden generation’ of talent, I believe there’d be an overwhelming sense of ‘what if?’, unless we take a chance on another manager.

At the same time, it seems immensely cruel for Southgate to leave like this. As mentioned, his tournament record in general is exceptional. He’s made the country fall in love with watching England again. There’s even an award-winning play about his tenure in charge, which will soon have a remarkable, yet truly gutting new act. Surely he can’t just go? Not without something to show for the job he’s done.

So could a knighthood be a fair sweetener? Southgate gets to leave with his head held high - higher in fact, than almost any England manager in history. And at the same time, those desperately clamouring for change are satisfied. Make no mistake, I’m fully aware there are many who deserve a knighthood more, but there’s also a conveyor belt of politicians and rich party donors that have been awarded one for far less.

At least ‘Sir Gareth’ has a nice ring to it. The man who transformed the national side.The man who made us fall in love with watching them again. The man who ‘helped change the notions of masculinity’ on the England team.

Would a knighthood cause some controversy? Without doubt. Would it set a precedent for rewarding failure? Perhaps. But despite these concerns, there's a chance it might just be the most appropriate way for the Southgate era to end.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk