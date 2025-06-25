Gareth Southgate receives knighthood from Prince William in ceremony at Windsor Castle

Gareth Southgate was knighted by Prince William at a ceremony at Windsor Palace. Picture: Alamy

Former England manager Gareth Southgate has received his knighthood from Prince William at Windsor Castle.

Southgate was recognised for his services to football in the New Year Honours and officially received the knighthood today.

As England boss, Southgate led the Three Lions to the finals of Euro 2020 and 2024 as well as the semi-final of the World Cup in 2018.

Southgate led England to back-to-back European Championship finals in an eight year spell. His received the knighthood for services to football. Picture: Alamy

Southgate, 54, becomes the fourth England manager to be knighted, after Sir Walter Winterbottom, Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson.

Following the 2-1 final defeat to Spain at Euro 2024, Southgate stepped down as England manager after eight years in charge. In all, Southgate took charge of 102 games as England boss, winning 64, drawing 20 and losing just 18.

He was succeeded by Thomas Tuchel.

Reacting to the honour, Southgate - who was made an OBE in 2019 for services to football - said: "I feel very emotional about it. I am surprised by it.

"Words are really quite inadequate to describe it. It comes out of the blue."

